Lava Blaze Nxt launches with 13MP camera and 5,000mAh battery: Check price

Lava Blaze Nxt launches with 13MP camera and 5,000mAh battery: Check price1 min read . 06:06 PM IST
Lava Blaze Nxt smartphone carries a price tag of ₹9,299. The handset will be available online via Amazon and Lava online store from December 2.
Homegrown smartphone company Lava has expanded its range of smartphones in India today. The company has launched Lava Blaze Nxt smartphone in the country. The device is a budget category phone and comes as a successor to the original Blaze smartphone that debuted earlier this year.
The Lava Blaze Nxt smartphone carries a price tag of ₹9,299. The handset will be available online via Amazon and Lava online store from December 2. It can also be purchased via offline retail stores.
Offer includes ‘free service at home,’ offered by Lava. Buyers will be able to avail service of the smartphone right at their door during the warranty period.
Lava Blaze Nxt comes powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor with a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz. It packs 4GB RAM that comes paired with 64GB internal storage. The phone’s internal memory is expandable up to 3GB. On the front, the device comes with a water drop style notch at the top, housing the front camera. The smartphone boasts of a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels.
The Lava Blaze Nxt comes with triple camera setup on the back. There is a 13MP AI main camera + 2MP + VGA coupled with LED Flash. At the front, the smartphone features an 8MP camera for selfies. Camera features available on the phone are document intelligent scanning, slow motion videos, GIFs, and time lapse photography.
The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 32 hours of battery life. Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth V5.0, 3.5mm audio jack and 4G are the connectivity features on the Lava Blaze Nxt. Glass Green, Glass Blue, and Glass Red are the colour variants of the device.
Speaking on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, said, “With the new smartphone, which is reasonably priced and has a great design, camera, and user experience, we hope to improve our customers' overall experience. The Blaze Nxt comes with a glass back and is the classiest entry-level smartphone to meet the demands of next-gen consumers."
