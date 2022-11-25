Lava Blaze Nxt launches with 13MP camera and 5,000mAh battery: Check price

Lava Blaze Nxt specifications

Lava Blaze Nxt comes powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor with a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz. It packs 4GB RAM that comes paired with 64GB internal storage. The phone’s internal memory is expandable up to 3GB. On the front, the device comes with a water drop style notch at the top, housing the front camera. The smartphone boasts of a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels.