Lava Blaze Pro debuts with MediaTek Helio G37 and 5,000mAh battery: Check price

Lava Blaze Pro debuts with MediaTek Helio G37 and 5,000mAh battery: Check price2 min read . 03:55 PM IST
- Lava Blaze Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor. The smartphone offers 4G connectivity and features a 50MP triple camera at the back.
Lava Blaze Pro is now official in India. It is the company’s budget category phone that comes powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor. The smartphone offers 4G connectivity and features a 50MP triple camera at the back. Glass Blue, Glass Green Gold, Glass Green, and Glass Orange are the colour options of the Lava Blaze Pro.
Lava Blaze Pro price
Lava Blaze Pro is offered in two storage models- 32GB and 64GB. Lava has not revealed the price of the 32GB storage variant, while the 64GB model carries a price tag of ₹10,499. The phone packs 4GB RAM. The smartphone will be available at the company’s official website. Lava has not revealed the sale date of the Lava Blaze Pro.
Lava Blaze Pro specifications
Lava Blaze Pro is equipped with a 6.5-inch 2.5D IPS display with HD+ resolution of 720x1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. At the front, the handset sports a water drop-style notch on the top, housing the selfie camera.
The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Lava Blaze Pro features 3GB virtual RAM support as well. The phone is a dual SIM phone with microSD card slot that can be used to expand the storage up to 256GB. For optics, the smartphone boasts of a triple camera setup at the back. The camera system consists of a 50MP main camera with a macro sensor and a portrait sensor. Camera features available on the phone include Beauty mode, HDR mode, Night mode, Panorama mode, and more.
Lava Blaze Pro has an 8MP camera at the front for selfies. 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, OTG, 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS support are the connectivity features on the phone. Buyers will get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security along with face unlock. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C port.
