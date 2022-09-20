Lava Blaze Pro debuts with MediaTek Helio G37 and 5,000mAh battery: Check price

The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Lava Blaze Pro features 3GB virtual RAM support as well. The phone is a dual SIM phone with microSD card slot that can be used to expand the storage up to 256GB. For optics, the smartphone boasts of a triple camera setup at the back. The camera system consists of a 50MP main camera with a macro sensor and a portrait sensor. Camera features available on the phone include Beauty mode, HDR mode, Night mode, Panorama mode, and more.

