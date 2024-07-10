Lava Blaze X 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more
Indian tech company Lava launches Blaze X 5G smartphone with 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. Available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants. Scheduled for July 20 release in Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey colors with Rs. 1,000 discount.
Indian tech company Lava has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Blaze X 5G, marking its entry into the 5G smartphone market. The smartphone from Lava features a 120Hz curved AMOLED display and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.