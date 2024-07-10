Lava Blaze X 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Indian tech company Lava has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Blaze X 5G, marking its entry into the 5G smartphone market. The smartphone from Lava features a 120Hz curved AMOLED display and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.

Pricing

The Blaze X 5G comes in multiple configurations: a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 14,999, a 6GB RAM model at Rs. 15,999, and an 8GB RAM variant priced at Rs. 16,999. As an introductory offer, Lava is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount across all models.

Scheduled to hit shelves from July 20, the device will be available in Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey colors through Lava's e-store and Amazon.

Specifications

Initially rumored to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, the Lava Blaze X 5G instead impresses with its dual rear camera setup highlighted by a 64-megapixel main sensor. This ensures sharp and detailed photography experiences.

In terms of power, the smartphone is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, enabling quick refueling for uninterrupted usage.

Running on Android 14, the Blaze X 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vivid visuals and smooth scrolling. It also supports dual SIM functionality (nano) and includes connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG, and USB Type-C.

For security, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint scanner, ensuring secure and convenient access.

With these impressive specifications and competitive pricing, the Lava Blaze X 5G aims to carve a niche in the Indian smartphone market, catering to users seeking advanced features at affordable prices.

