Lava Blaze X 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Indian tech company Lava launches Blaze X 5G smartphone with 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. Available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants. Scheduled for July 20 release in Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey colors with Rs. 1,000 discount.

Indian tech company Lava has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Blaze X 5G, marking its entry into the 5G smartphone market. The smartphone from Lava features a 120Hz curved AMOLED display and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.

Pricing The Blaze X 5G comes in multiple configurations: a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 14,999, a 6GB RAM model at Rs. 15,999, and an 8GB RAM variant priced at Rs. 16,999. As an introductory offer, Lava is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount across all models.

Scheduled to hit shelves from July 20, the device will be available in Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey colors through Lava's e-store and Amazon.

Specifications Initially rumored to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, the Lava Blaze X 5G instead impresses with its dual rear camera setup highlighted by a 64-megapixel main sensor. This ensures sharp and detailed photography experiences.

In terms of power, the smartphone is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, enabling quick refueling for uninterrupted usage.

Running on Android 14, the Blaze X 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vivid visuals and smooth scrolling. It also supports dual SIM functionality (nano) and includes connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG, and USB Type-C.

For security, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint scanner, ensuring secure and convenient access.

With these impressive specifications and competitive pricing, the Lava Blaze X 5G aims to carve a niche in the Indian smartphone market, catering to users seeking advanced features at affordable prices.

