NEW DELHI : Indian mobile handset brand, Lava International, on Friday announced the launch of its latest student-centric tablets. The series has been developed specifically to support online education after the sector witnessed a huge disruption due to the pandemic.

Students faced several infrastructure barriers during the past twelve months as educational institutes across the nation were shut following covid-19 restrictions and learning was shifter to online mode of delivery. They were suddenly dependent on their parent’s device for their classes.

Priced between ₹9,000 to ₹15,000, this new series has been specially designed to address the requirements of students and are affordably priced for parents.

“With the new age learning, online education will always be an integral part of the global education system, and these devices are designed to become the perfect companion for your child’s big dreams," Tejinder Singh, head-product, Lava International said.

Lava’s e-education series has 3 Tablets- Magnum XL, Aura & Ivory. All these three devices come with a big screen size, powerful battery and superior audio quality which renders an uninterrupted learning experience for students.

Lava Magnum XL comes with a big screen size of 10.1 inches and a powerful 6100 mAh battery. The screen has an IPS LCD display with 390 nits of brightness so that eyes can be protected while online study. It has a 2MP front camera and 5 MP rear camera as well.

The tablet has an internal storage of 32 GB which is further expandable up to 256 GB. Powered by MediaTek 2GHz quad core processor. Lava Magnum XL comes in dark grey shade and metallic finish that makes it look stunning and a class apart. The device is priced at ₹15,499.

Lava Aura comes with a screen size of 8 inches and a long lasting 5100 mAh battery. The tablet comes with 32GB internal storage which is expandable upto 256GB, 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. Lava Aura also comes with a metallic finish and a MediaTek 2GHz quad core processor. The tablet is priced at ₹12,999.

Lava Ivory comes with a screen size of 7 inches. This compact device comes with a unique textured hairbrush finish on the back. With an internal store of 16GB and an expandable capacity of up to 256 GB, it gives an option to store diverse data files. Due to its handy size, this tab also acts a perfect outdoor companion. The device has a 5MP primary camera and a 2MP Selfie camera and is priced at ₹9,499.

“The biggest challenge for children and their parents is effective integration of technology with the current education needs for a unified learning experience. With these new products we hope that we are able to help ease their development even in this COVID time. Learning can be done easily from home, and features like big battery support long study hours without the discomfort of charging your device after each class." said Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International Limited.

