Lava launches a range of budget tablets for students starting 9,499

“The biggest challenge for children and their parents is effective integration of technology with the current education needs for a unified learning experience. With these new products we hope that we are able to help ease their development even in this COVID time. Learning can be done easily from home, and features like big battery support long study hours without the discomfort of charging your device after each class." said Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International Limited.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}