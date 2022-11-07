Lava launches ‘cheapest’ 5G phone under 10,000: Features and other details

The smartphone was first showcased at India Mobile Congress last month. The handset features a glass back and looks similar to the Lava Blaze Pro which the company launched in September 2022. The smartphone offers 4G connectivity and features a 50MP triple camera at the back. Glass Blue, Glass Green Gold, Glass Green, and Glass Orange are the colour options of the Lava Blaze Pro. It comes with a price tag of ₹10,499.