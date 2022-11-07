Lava launches ‘cheapest’ 5G phone under 10,000: Features and other details

Expanding its smartphone range, home-grown handset maker Lava has launched an all-new entry level 5G phone. Dubbed Lava Blaze 5G, the smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek chipset and runs Android 12 operating system. The handset boasts of a 50MP primary camera and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
The smartphone was first showcased at India Mobile Congress last month. The handset features a glass back and looks similar to the Lava Blaze Pro which the company launched in September 2022. The smartphone offers 4G connectivity and features a 50MP triple camera at the back. Glass Blue, Glass Green Gold, Glass Green, and Glass Orange are the colour options of the Lava Blaze Pro. It comes with a price tag of ₹10,499.
Lava Blaze 5G can be purchased via e-commerce platforms Amazon. The handset is priced at ₹9,999 and is offered in Glass Blue and Glass Green colour options. However, the company is yet to announce details about the phone’s availability.
Lava Blaze 5G specifications
Lava Blaze 5G comes equipped with a 6.51-inch screen having a 720x1600 HD+ resolution. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the device is MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor.
The handset packs 4GB RAM and offers an internal storage capacity of 128GB. Lava Blaze 5G comes with virtual RAM support for up to 7GB. The smartphone runs on Android 12 operating system. Users will get an 8MP camera at the front for selfies. The front camera also supports face unlock as well.
The rear camera system consists of triple sensors. There is a 50MP AI camera, with EIS support. The handset supports 2k video recording and offers camera features like beauty, HDR, night, portrait, macro, AI, Pro, UHD, Panorama, slow motion, filters, GIF, timelapse and QR scanner.