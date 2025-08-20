Lava Play Ultra 5G with 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300 SoC launched in India at ₹14,999

Lava has been launching spades of new budget devices in the past month or so but the homegrown smartphone brand is trying to woo budget gamers with its new offering, the Lava Play Ultra 5G. Coming in the sub- ₹15,000 price bracket, the phone gets a Full HD+ AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300 SoC, 5,000mAh battery and Android 15 on top. It is likely to compete against the likes of Infinix Note 50s, iQOO Neo 10R and the newly launched Redmi 15 5G.

Lava Play Ultra 5G specifications: Lava Play Ultra 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It packs an IP64 water and dust resistance rating which means the phone should be able to handle splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion under water.

On the performance side, the new Lava device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage with support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

As for cameras, the Lava Play Ultra sports a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary shooter and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone runs on Lava's own UI which is close to stock Android with no ads or bloatware. The UI is based on Android 15 and Lava has promised two years of OS updates along with three years of security patches.

Lava Play Ultra 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

Lava Play Ultra 5G price: Lava Play Ultra 5G is priced at ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model and ₹16,499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. As part of the launch offers, Lava is providing a ₹1,000 instant bank discount which brings the effective price down to ₹13,999 and ₹15,499 respectively.

