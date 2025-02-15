Lava's Prowatch X smartwatch has launched with GPS, Bluetooth calling, and advanced health tracking features under ₹ 5,000. It boasts a 1.44-inch AMOLED display, customizable watch faces, and 110+ sports modes. The watch is IP68 certified and offers 8-10 days of battery life.

Lava sub-brand Prowatch has launched its first-ever X-series smartwatch, the Prowatch X, with built-in GPS and Bluetooth calling. The company claims that the Prowatch X is one of the most accurate watches in terms of health tracking, navigation and activity monitoring in the sub- ₹5,000 price range.

Lava ProWatch X specifications: Prowatch X features a 1.44-inch 30Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a brightness of 500 nits. The watch features Always-On-Display (AOD) functionality and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. The watch comes with more than 150 watch faces that can be used to customise the look of the watch to suit the occasion.

It is powered by the dual core Advanced Actions ATD3085C Chipset which is claimed to deliver fast performance. The watch comes with Bluetooth version 5.3 and supports an in-built dialer for making calls.

Prowatch X employs a High-Accuracy HX3960 PPG sensor for precise heart rate and SpO₂ readings. As for other tracking metrics, the ProWatchX comes with a VO₂ Max tracking for high-intensity workouts and a Body Energy meter to display the energy levels throughout the day. Other additional features include the addition of Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring, Find My Phone, Women's Health Tracking, Event Reminders, Pomodoro Timer, Barometer, Compass and Altimeter.

The latest watch from Lava comes with over 110+ customizable sports modes for indoor and outdoor exercise tracking which includes hiking, cycling, swimming, cricket, yoga, pilates and HIIT training.

ProWatchX is IP68 certified, meaning it can handle 1.5 meters of submersion underwater for up to 30 minutes. The watch comes with a 300mAh battery and is said to provide 8-10 days of battery life.