Lava has launched its latest budget 5G offering with the new Lava Storm 5G featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset. Lava's latest entry is set to increase competition in the sub- ₹15,000 price segment, which has seen some prominent launches from Redmi and Realme in the recent past. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lava Storm 5G specifications: As mentioned earlier, the Lava Storm 5G is powered by the Dimensity 6080 SoC and runs the Android 13 operating system with a guaranteed update to Android 14 and 2 years of security upgrades. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080*2460 pixels.

In terms of storage, the Lava Storm 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via MicroSD card. The budget smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh Li-Polymer battery, which can be fast-charged via a 33W charger included in the box. The latest Lava smartphone comes with support for a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and features a water-drop display notch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the Lava Storm 5G has a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP front-facing camera with in-screen flash support. The camera app on the Lava Storm 5G has all the necessary modes such as Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, Gif, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters and Intelligent Scanning.

The smartphone also comes with all the necessary sensors including accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity sensor.

Price and availability: The Lava Storm 5G is priced at ₹13,499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant but the company is selling the smartphone for an introductory price of ₹11,999 for now with the available bank offers. The latest Lava smartphone will be available in two colour options: Gale Green and Thunder Black from December 28 onwards on Lava e-store and Amazon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

