Lava Storm Play and Lava Storm Lite to launch in India on 13 June: Here's what to expect

Lava has confirmed that its mid-range Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G smartphones will launch in India on 13 June. Notably, the original Lava Storm debuted in 2023, and the new models aim to revive the brand in the Indian market.

Lava Storm Play 5G and Storm Play Lite 5G Lava Storm Play 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor and paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Leaks suggest that the phone could feature a 6.78-inch 120Hz display and a 50MP primary rear camera.

Lava Storm Play and Lava Storm Lite

The teaser image shared by Lava shows a blue variant with a white stripe running down the middle and a dual circular camera setup with an LED flash. The right-hand side of the phone houses the power button and volume rockers.

Meanwhile, the Storm Lite is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch 120Hz LCD display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor — the successor to last year’s Dimensity 6300, which featured in several budget smartphones. Notably, this marks the first time the new Dimensity 6400 chip will debut in India.

The teaser for the Storm Lite showcases a golden-white finish with a squircle-shaped camera module. It includes two circular lenses with golden rings and a flash positioned beside them. A “50MP” branding below the flash hints that this model may also sport the same primary sensor as its more powerful sibling.

Both the Storm Play and Storm Lite will be available for purchase via Lava’s E-store and Amazon.While pricing details are yet to be confirmed, both smartphones are expected to fall under the sub- ₹20,000 price segment.