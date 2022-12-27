Lava X3 (2022) goes on sale in India: Price, offers and more

Lava X3 (2022) goes on sale in India: Price, offers and more2 min read . 04:16 PM IST
- Charcoal Black and Luster Blue are the colour options of Lava X3 (2022)
Lava X3 (2022) is now available for sale in India. The smartphone is an entry-level smartphone which was launched in the country earlier this month. The handset is powered by a MediaTek processor and houses a 4,000mAh battery
Lava X3 (2022) is now available for sale in India. The smartphone is an entry-level smartphone which was launched in the country earlier this month. The handset is powered by a MediaTek processor and houses a 4,000mAh battery
Lava X3 (2022) can be purchased online via Amazon India website and app. The device comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage capacity. It carries a price tag of ₹6,999. Artic Blue, Charcoal Black and Luster Blue are the colour options of the phone that buyers can choose from.
Lava X3 (2022) can be purchased online via Amazon India website and app. The device comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage capacity. It carries a price tag of ₹6,999. Artic Blue, Charcoal Black and Luster Blue are the colour options of the phone that buyers can choose from.
Introductory offers on the smartphone include an exchange discount of up to ₹6,600. There is a 10% discount on the phone’s purchase using AU Small Finance credit card. HSBC credit cad holders can get 5% instant off on Lava X3 (2022). There is no-cost EMI buying option as well.
Introductory offers on the smartphone include an exchange discount of up to ₹6,600. There is a 10% discount on the phone’s purchase using AU Small Finance credit card. HSBC credit cad holders can get 5% instant off on Lava X3 (2022). There is no-cost EMI buying option as well.
Lava X3 (2022) has a 6.5-inch HD+ display and offers a 720x1600 pixel resolution. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The device has an internal storage capacity of 32GB. Lava X3 (2022) comes with microSD card to expand the storage up to 512GB.
Lava X3 (2022) has a 6.5-inch HD+ display and offers a 720x1600 pixel resolution. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The device has an internal storage capacity of 32GB. Lava X3 (2022) comes with microSD card to expand the storage up to 512GB.
The phone runs on Android 12 Go Edition. For optics, the Lava X3 (2022) is equipped with dual cameras on the back. It has an 8MP primary camera and a VGA sensor with LED flash. The device features a 5MP camera at the front for selfies.
The phone runs on Android 12 Go Edition. For optics, the Lava X3 (2022) is equipped with dual cameras on the back. It has an 8MP primary camera and a VGA sensor with LED flash. The device features a 5MP camera at the front for selfies.
The handset is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It comes with a 10 watt charging adapter. For security, the phone has a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.
The handset is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It comes with a 10 watt charging adapter. For security, the phone has a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.
Meanwhile, Lava has expanded its range of smartphones in India. The company has launched Lava Blaze Nxt smartphone in the country. The device is a budget category phone and comes as a successor to the original Blaze smartphone that debuted earlier this year. The Lava Blaze Nxt smartphone carries a price tag of ₹9,299.
Meanwhile, Lava has expanded its range of smartphones in India. The company has launched Lava Blaze Nxt smartphone in the country. The device is a budget category phone and comes as a successor to the original Blaze smartphone that debuted earlier this year. The Lava Blaze Nxt smartphone carries a price tag of ₹9,299.