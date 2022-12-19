Lava X3 (2022) debuts in India: Check price, specs and more

Lava, an Indian smartphone manufacturing company, has launched its Lava X3 (2022) in India. This handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and comes with 3GB of RAM. It features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display along with a HD+ resolution.
Lava X3 (2022): Price in India
The Lava X3 (2022) comes at a price of ₹6,999 for the sole variant of 3GB and 32GB storage. This handset will be available for pre-booking on Amazon from December 20 at 12PM. It will be available for purchase in Charcoal Black, Arctic Blue and Luster Blue colour. Interestingly, the company has also given an introductory offer on this smartphone. Interested customers who pre-book the Lava X3 (2022) from Amazon will receive Lava ProBuds N11 in- ear bluetooth neckband worth ₹2,999 at no extra cost, says the smartphone manufacturer.
Lava X3 (2022): Specifications
The Lava X3 (2022) runs on Android 12 (Go edition). It sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display along with HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and features an internal 3GB of RAM.
For optics, the handset from Lava houses a dual rear camera setup headed by an 8MP primary lens and a VGA sensor. It also features an LED flash. This smartphone comes with a 5MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling. Interestingly, the latest offering from Lava includes a microSD slot for up to 512Gb of storage expansion.
In terms of sensors, the Lava X3 (2022) comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor at the rear and offers face unlock support. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and houses a 4,000mAh battery with a support of 10W charging. Tis device also comes with a USB Type-C charging port.
Meanwhile, Lava has expanded its range of smartphones in India. The company has launched Lava Blaze Nxt smartphone in the country. The device is a budget category phone and comes as a successor to the original Blaze smartphone that debuted earlier this year. The Lava Blaze Nxt smartphone carries a price tag of ₹9,299.