Lava X3 (2022) debuts in India: Check price, specs and more

Lava X3 (2022): Price in India

The Lava X3 (2022) comes at a price of ₹6,999 for the sole variant of 3GB and 32GB storage. This handset will be available for pre-booking on Amazon from December 20 at 12PM. It will be available for purchase in Charcoal Black, Arctic Blue and Luster Blue colour. Interestingly, the company has also given an introductory offer on this smartphone. Interested customers who pre-book the Lava X3 (2022) from Amazon will receive Lava ProBuds N11 in- ear bluetooth neckband worth ₹2,999 at no extra cost, says the smartphone manufacturer.