Lava Yuva 4 launched in India under ₹7,000: Top 5 things you should know
The Lava Yuva 4, part of the budget Y series, features a 5,000mAh battery, 50MP rear camera, and 90Hz HD+ display. Priced at ₹6,999, it includes 4GB RAM, multiple storage options, and a year of free at-home service.
Lava has launched its latest smartphone in the budget-focused Y series lineup, the Lava Yuva 4. The new device boasts a 5,000mAh battery, 50MP primary shooter, 90Hz HD+ display and ad-free software experience while costing below ₹7,000. Here's a look at the top 5 things you need to know about the new smartphone from the homegrown smartphone maker.