Lava Yuva 4 launched in India under ₹7,000: Top 5 things you should know

Livemint

The Lava Yuva 4, part of the budget Y series, features a 5,000mAh battery, 50MP rear camera, and 90Hz HD+ display. Priced at ₹6,999, it includes 4GB RAM, multiple storage options, and a year of free at-home service.

Lava Yuva 5G comes with Android 14 out of the box.
Lava Yuva 5G comes with Android 14 out of the box.

Lava has launched its latest smartphone in the budget-focused Y series lineup, the Lava Yuva 4. The new device boasts a 5,000mAh battery, 50MP primary shooter, 90Hz HD+ display and ad-free software experience while costing below 7,000. Here's a look at the top 5 things you need to know about the new smartphone from the homegrown smartphone maker.

Lava Yuva 4: Top 5 things you should know

Display and software: 

Lava Yuva 4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and up to 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Lava's own custom skin based on Android 14. 

Processor: 

Lava Yuva 4 runs on Unisoc T606 octa-core processor based on 12nm process and is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes equipped with 4GB of of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage. There is also support for up to 512GB of external storage via the microSD card slot. 

Camera: 

On the optics front, the Lava Yuva 4 comes with a 50MP rear camera setup and an 8MP front-facing shooter. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. 

Connectivity: 

The Yuva 4 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and USB-C for charging and data transfer. 

Price and colour variant: 

Lava Yuva 4 comes in three colourways: Glossy White, Glossy Purple and Glossy Black. The phone is priced at 6,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. 

Similar to the recently launched Agni 3, Lava is also offering a free 1-year service at-home facility with the Yuva 4. 

 

 

Published: 29 Nov 2024, 12:07 PM IST
