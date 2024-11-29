Lava Yuva 4 launched in India under ₹7,000: Top 5 things you should know

The Lava Yuva 4, part of the budget Y series, features a 5,000mAh battery, 50MP rear camera, and 90Hz HD+ display. Priced at ₹ 6,999, it includes 4GB RAM, multiple storage options, and a year of free at-home service.

Lava has launched its latest smartphone in the budget-focused Y series lineup, the Lava Yuva 4. The new device boasts a 5,000mAh battery, 50MP primary shooter, 90Hz HD+ display and ad-free software experience while costing below ₹7,000. Here's a look at the top 5 things you need to know about the new smartphone from the homegrown smartphone maker.

Lava Yuva 4: Top 5 things you should know Display and software: Lava Yuva 4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and up to 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Lava's own custom skin based on Android 14.

Processor: Lava Yuva 4 runs on Unisoc T606 octa-core processor based on 12nm process and is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes equipped with 4GB of of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage. There is also support for up to 512GB of external storage via the microSD card slot.

Camera: On the optics front, the Lava Yuva 4 comes with a 50MP rear camera setup and an 8MP front-facing shooter. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Connectivity: The Yuva 4 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and USB-C for charging and data transfer.

Price and colour variant: Lava Yuva 4 comes in three colourways: Glossy White, Glossy Purple and Glossy Black. The phone is priced at ₹6,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant.

Similar to the recently launched Agni 3, Lava is also offering a free 1-year service at-home facility with the Yuva 4.