Lava Yuva 5G launched in India with Unisoc T750 5G chipset: Check price and specifications
Lava Yuva 5G by Lava International debuts in India with Unisoc T750 5G chipset, 90Hz display, and dual rear cameras. Priced at ₹9,499 for 64GB model and ₹9,999 for 128GB variant. Available from June 5 in Mystic Blue and Mystic Green.
Lava International has introduced its latest 5G smartphone, the Lava Yuva 5G, in India today. This new device is notable for being the first in the country to incorporate the Unisoc T750 5G chipset. The Lava Yuva 5G boasts a hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a dual rear camera setup.