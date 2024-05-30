Lava Yuva 5G by Lava International debuts in India with Unisoc T750 5G chipset, 90Hz display, and dual rear cameras. Priced at ₹ 9,499 for 64GB model and ₹ 9,999 for 128GB variant. Available from June 5 in Mystic Blue and Mystic Green.

Lava International has introduced its latest 5G smartphone, the Lava Yuva 5G, in India today. This new device is notable for being the first in the country to incorporate the Unisoc T750 5G chipset. The Lava Yuva 5G boasts a hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing The Lava Yuva 5G is priced at ₹9,499 for the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage costs ₹9,999. It is available in Mystic Blue and Mystic Green colors and will be available for purchase starting June 5 through Amazon, the Lava e-store, and retail outlets. The phone comes with a one-year warranty.

Specifications and Features The dual SIM Lava Yuva 5G operates on Android 13, with Lava promising two years of security updates and an upgrade to Android 14. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display (720x1,600 pixels) with a pixel density of 269 ppi and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen includes a 2.5D curved glass and a centrally located hole-punch for the front camera. The phone runs on the octa-core Unisoc T750 5G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM, which can be expanded to 8GB with additional storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dual rear camera configuration includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter, complemented by an LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front camera with screen flash.

Storage options include 128GB of internal memory, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPRS, OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device is equipped with various sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Security features include a fingerprint sensor and support for face unlock.

The Lava Yuva 5G's 5,000mAh battery supports 18W charging and promises up to 28 hours of talk time per charge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

