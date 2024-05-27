Lava Yuva 5G ready to hit Indian market: Launch details and specifications teased
Lava is gearing up to release the Yuva 5G smartphone in India, featuring a sleek design, dual rear cameras with AI, and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. With a price expected to be below Rs. 10,000, it aims to attract budget-conscious consumers looking for 5G connectivity.
Home-grown smartphone manufacturer Lava is gearing up to introduce its latest device, the Lava Yuva 5G, to the Indian market. Announced via X on Monday, May 27, the company has shared a teaser video that highlights the design features of this upcoming 5G-enabled smartphone. Scheduled for release on May 30 at 12:00 PM, the Lava Yuva 5G will be available for purchase through Amazon, where a dedicated microsite is already live.