Home-grown smartphone manufacturer Lava is gearing up to introduce its latest device, the Lava Yuva 5G, to the Indian market. Announced via X on Monday, May 27, the company has shared a teaser video that highlights the design features of this upcoming 5G-enabled smartphone. Scheduled for release on May 30 at 12:00 PM, the Lava Yuva 5G will be available for purchase through Amazon, where a dedicated microsite is already live.

The teaser video showcases the phone’s sleek design, featuring a hole punch display and a flat frame with smoothly rounded edges. The rear of the device sports a circular camera module that houses a dual camera system, enhanced by AI, with a 50MP primary sensor. The back panel is finished with a matte texture, and the Lava logo along with a 5G insignia is positioned vertically at the lower end.

Moreover, the Lava Yuva 5G has been spotted on the Geekbench platform under the model number LXX513, revealing some of its key specifications. It is expected to operate on Android 14 and offer either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The device is anticipated to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset, likely either the Dimensity 6300 SoC or Dimensity 6080 SoC, featuring two high-performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six efficiency cores at 2.0GHz.

In addition to its powerful rear camera, the Lava Yuva 5G is rumored to include a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The smartphone will be equipped with a substantial 5,000mAh battery. As for the pricing, it is expected to be an affordable option in the market, potentially being priced below Rs. 10,000 in India.

With these promising features and competitive pricing, the Lava Yuva 5G aims to attract budget-conscious consumers looking for advanced 5G connectivity.

