Lava Yuva Pro debuts in India at 7,799: Details

Expanding its range of smartphones in India, Lava has launched its latest phone. The company has revealed Lava Yuva Pro with a water drop notch screen. The smartphone is an entry-level phone which comes with a price tag of ₹7,799. Lava Yuva Pro can be purchased via Lava website. Metallic Black, Metallic Blue and Metallic Grey are the colour variants of the phone.
Lava Yuva Pro specifications
The Lava Yuva Pro smartphone comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display. The phone’s screen offers an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 720x1600 pixels resolution. The screen comes protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on the top. Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio chipset.
The smartphone packs 3GB RAM with 32GB inbuilt storage capacity. There is a microSD card slot on Lava Yuva Pro which can be used to further expand the storage up to 512GB. The smartphone runs Android 12 operating system. To perform camera duties, the handset sports triple camera setup on the back. Lava Yuva Pro’s camera system consists of 13MP main sensor with an LED flash.
For selfies, the handset has an 8MP camera at the front. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to safely unlock the device. Lava Yuva Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 10watt charging adapter. Dual 4G, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0 and OTG support are the connectivity features on the smartphone.
Meanwhile, the company recently launched Lava Blaze Pro in India. It is the company’s budget category phone that comes powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor. The smartphone offers 4G connectivity and features a 50MP triple camera at the back. Glass Blue, Glass Green Gold, Glass Green, and Glass Orange are the colour options of the Lava Blaze Pro. The handset is equipped with a 6.5-inch 2.5D IPS display with HD+ resolution of 720x1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone offers a refresh rate of 90Hz
