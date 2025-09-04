Lava Yuva Smart 2 with 6.75-inch display, 5000mAh battery launched in India at ₹6,099: All you need to know

Lava has launched another new phone in the sub- ₹10,000 price bracket. The new device, Lava Yuva Smart 2 comes with a UNISOC processor, HD+ LCD display, a 13MP primary camera, side mounted fingerprint sensor and dual VoLTE support.

The phone will compete against the likes of Samsung Galaxy F06, Poco M7 Pro and Infinix Hot 60i in the budget smartphone segment.

Lava Yuva Smart 2 specifications: Lava Yuva Smart 2 features a 6.75 inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by the UNISOC 9863A processor based on 28nm process and PowerVR GE8322 GPU. The phone comes with support for 3GB RAM/64GB storage and up to 512GB of expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

The phone comes with a 13MP primary camera sensor and a secondary sensor with support for LED flash. There is also a 5MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

It comes with support for side mounted fingerpint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM Radio.

The phone runs on Android 15 Go edition. It is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W of wired fast charging.

The Lava Yuva Smart 2 does not come with support for 5G connectivity but it does support Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and uses a type-C port for charging.

Lava Yuva Smart 2 price: Lava Yuva Smart 2 is priced at ₹6,099 for the sole 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The phone also comes with free service at home facility, similar to other Lava devices in the market.

The phone comes in two colour variants: Crystal Blue and Crystal Gold. It will be available to buy across all Lava retail outlets.