LED TVs for better viewing: Want to buy new one? Check out top 8 options

LED TVs offer sharp visuals and colours, enhancing the viewing experience of the user. Check out the top 8 options to consider and bring home.

1. MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV The MI 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV offers an exceptional viewing experience with its 40-inch screen and Full HD resolution. With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, this TV ensures sharp and vivid visuals from almost any position in the room. It's packed with connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports for versatile entertainment. The sound quality is impressive, delivering 24 Watts of power with Dolby Audio and DTS:X. This smart TV is powered by Android TV 11, features PatchWall, and supports popular streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. With 300+ free live channels and a user-friendly interface, it's a fantastic choice for both entertainment and convenience.

Specifications of MI 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV: Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS:X

Smart TV Features: Android TV 11, PatchWall, IMDb Integration, Universal Search, 300+ Free Live Channels, Kids Mode with Parental lock, Smart Recommendations, Language Universe (15+ Languages), Chromecast supporting Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar), 5000+ apps from Play Store, Quad-core Cortex A55, Auto Low Latency Mode, 1.5 GB RAM + 8GB Storage

Display: Full HD, Vivid Picture Engine

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and 1 year additional on Panel provided by the brand from the date of purchase

Pros Cons Full HD resolution for sharp visuals Limited HDMI and USB ports Dual-band Wi-Fi for fast connectivity Dolby Audio and DTS:X for great sound Extensive smart features

2. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV is a reliable and feature-packed option for your entertainment needs. With its HD Ready resolution and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, this TV offers clear and vibrant visuals. It's equipped with Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports for easy connectivity to various devices. The 16 Watts sound output delivers immersive audio, and its AI Sound feature creates a virtual surround 5.1 experience. As a smart TV, it runs on WebOS, offering features like AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, and compatibility with voice assistants like Google Home and Amazon Echo. The Game Optimizer enhances your gaming experience, and it supports popular streaming apps. If you're looking for a versatile TV, this LG model is a great choice.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV: Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (Built-in), 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 16 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1 up-mix), Bluetooth Surround Ready

Smart TV Features: WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Works with Google Home & Amazon Echo Connection, Game Optimizer, α5 AI Processor Gen5, HDR 10, 1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB Storage, Unlimited OTT App Support (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more)

Display: HD Ready LED Display, Bezel-less Slim Design, HLG, HDR 10

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Warranty from the date of purchase

Pros Cons Supports voice assistants and smart home devices Limited number of HDMI and USB ports Game Optimizer enhances gaming experience Lower sound output compared to some competitors High-quality visuals with HD Ready resolution

3. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV is an excellent choice for those seeking a combination of affordability and performance. This TV offers HD Ready resolution and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, delivering crisp visuals with a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. With two HDMI ports, you can easily connect your set-top box, gaming console, or Blu-ray player, while the two USB ports let you enjoy content from external devices. The 20 Watts sound output ensures decent audio quality, and the TV comes with a powerful stereo output and music equalizer. The frameless design adds a touch of elegance to your living space. While the TV lacks some of the advanced smart features of premium models, it provides solid performance for an attractive price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV: Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Viewing Angle: 178 degrees

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Powerful Stereo Output, Music Equalizer

Display: A+ Grade Panel, IPE Technology, True Colour, Cinema Zoom, Slim Bezel, Cinema Mode

Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by Visio World from the date of purchase

Pros Cons Frameless design for a sleek and modern look Limited connectivity options A wide viewing angle ensures clear visuals from any spot Basic smart features Powerful stereo output enhances audio quality

Also read: 5 best smart TVs under ₹ 50,000 with 4K ultra HD resolution this September 2023 4. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is a feature-packed television that offers a remarkable viewing experience. With a screen size of 32 inches and a 720p resolution, it delivers clear and vibrant visuals. This Fire TV edition is designed to provide easy access to popular streaming platforms like Prime Video and Netflix, and the voice remote with Alexa simplifies content search. It also features DTH set-top box integration, making it convenient to switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps. The TV supports display mirroring through Airplay and Miracast. With a 60 Hz refresh rate and 20 Watts sound output, it ensures a smooth and immersive experience. The Redmi Smart LED Fire TV is an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a smart TV option.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV: Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: 720p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, 12000+ Apps from App Store, and more

Special Features: Fire OS 7, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTH Set-Top Box Integration, Display Mirroring (Airplay and Miracast)

Pros Cons Integrated Fire TV for easy access to streaming platforms Limited screen resolution Voice remote with Alexa for convenient voice commands Basic sound output DTH integration simplifies switching between channels

5. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV is an excellent choice for those seeking a compact yet feature-rich television. With a resolution of 1366x768 and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it offers crisp visuals and smooth playback. The TV provides built-in Wi-Fi for easy internet connectivity, allowing you to enjoy various streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Its sound quality is impressive, with 10 Watts output and DTS Virtual:X for an enhanced audio experience. This TV is also equipped with AI ThinQ and is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Echo for voice commands. The WebOS Smart TV platform offers a user-friendly interface. With its sleek design and great features, the LG Smart LED TV is a valuable addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV: Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and more

Special Features: Wi-Fi (Built-in), AI ThinQ, WebOS Smart TV, DTS Virtual:X

Pros Cons Built-in Wi-Fi for easy access to streaming services Limited screen resolution AI ThinQ and voice command compatibility Only 2 HDMI ports DTS Virtual:X for improved sound quality Limited USB connectivity

6. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV The OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV is a fantastic addition to your home entertainment setup. With a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it delivers vibrant visuals and smooth playback. It boasts a plethora of connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, making it ideal for multiple devices. The TV offers 24 Watts output with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos Decoding for an immersive sound experience. This Android TV comes with OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, and Chromecast, offering a seamless and convenient smart TV experience. It also supports popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and more. The bezel-less design adds a touch of elegance to your living room, and it's backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV: Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Decoding

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited HDMI ports Multiple connectivity options Higher price point Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos Decoding

Also read: Best 32 inches smart TVs this September 2023 from Samsung, OnePlus, LG and more 7. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV is an ideal addition to any room in your home. With a HD Ready resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it delivers crisp and clear visuals, perfect for your favourite shows and movies. The TV offers convenient connectivity with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port for your set-top box, gaming console, and other devices. The TV provides 20 Watts Output with Dolby Digital Plus for a great sound experience. Its smart features include a personal computer, screen share, and support for popular apps. The slim and stylish design adds to its aesthetic appeal. With a comprehensive one-year warranty and an additional one-year warranty on the panel, you can enjoy worry-free entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV: Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Digital Plus

Pros Cons Crisp HD Ready resolution Limited HDMI and USB ports Dolby Digital Plus for good audio quality Basic smart features Slim and stylish design Smaller screen size for some

8. Nu 109 cm (43 inch) Google Series Full HD LED Smart TV The Nu 109 cm (43 inch) Google Series Full HD LED Smart TV offers an excellent viewing experience with its Full HD (1080p) resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. With Google TV built-in and a powerful A55 Quad-core processor, it provides seamless access to various streaming apps and a wide range of content. The TV boasts stunning HDR10 and HLG visuals, ensuring vibrant and detailed images. It also features a powerful 20W Sound Output with Dolby Audio, delivering rich and immersive sound. The TV's wide 178-degree viewing angle enhances the viewing experience from different angles. Its Game Mode is perfect for gamers. With a comprehensive one-year warranty and Google Assistant for smart control, this TV is a smart and entertaining addition to your home.

Specifications of Nu 109 cm (43 inch) Google Series Full HD LED Smart TV: Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, WLAN, Chromecast, Miracast

Sound: 20W Sound Output, Dolby Audio

Pros Cons Full HD resolution for detailed visuals Limited HDMI and USB ports Google TV for a wide range of content May not support some apps Wide viewing angle for immersive experience

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV Full HD Resolution Dual Band Wi-Fi Dolby Audio, DTS:X LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV HD Ready Resolution WebOS Smart TV AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1 up-mix) VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV HD Ready Resolution Powerful Stereo Output A+ Grade Panel Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV HD Ready Resolution Fire OS 7 Voice Remote with Alexa LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV HD Ready Resolution Web OS Smart TV 10 Watts Output I 2 Speakers OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 4K Ultra HD Resolution Android TV Dolby Audio Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV HD Ready Resolution Personal Computer 20 Watts Output Nu 109 cm (43 inch) Google Series Full HD LED Smart TV Full HD Resolution Google TV with Built-In Google Assistant Powerful 20W Sound Output

Best value for money The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV offers an excellent balance of features and affordability. With its HD Ready resolution, WebOS Smart TV functionality, and AI Sound, it provides a quality viewing experience without breaking the bank. This TV is a great choice for those seeking value without compromising on essential features.

Best overall product The OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV stands out as the best overall product. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures a stunning visual experience, while its Android TV capabilities provide access to a wide range of apps and content. Additionally, the Dolby Audio feature enhances the audio quality, making it a top choice for those who value both picture and sound quality.

How to find the right LED TV? Finding the right LED TV involves considering various factors. First, determine the screen size that suits your viewing area. For a small room, a 32-inch TV might suffice, while larger rooms may require 40 inches or more. Next, choose the resolution based on your content preferences – Full HD for crisp images or 4K for ultra-high definition. Check for Smart TV features, as they offer access to streaming platforms and apps. Sound quality is essential, so look for TVs with Dolby Audio or similar enhancements. Connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports are crucial for your devices. Lastly, read user reviews and consider the brand's reliability for long-term satisfaction.

FAQs Question : What's the difference between Full HD and HD Ready resolution? Ans : Full HD (1080p) provides a higher resolution and clearer picture than HD Ready (720p), which makes it better for larger screens and more detailed content. Question : Do all Smart TVs support popular streaming services? Ans : Most Smart TVs offer access to popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, but it's essential to check compatibility. Question : Is a soundbar necessary for better audio quality? Ans : While some LED TVs offer excellent built-in audio quality, a soundbar can enhance your audio experience, especially for larger rooms. Question : What is the advantage of Android TV in a Smart TV? Ans : Android TV provides access to a vast library of apps and content, offering versatility and customization for your entertainment needs. Question : How can I determine the right screen size for my room? Ans : Measure the distance from your TV to your viewing area. A general rule is that your TV's diagonal size should be about 1/3 to 1/2 the viewing distance. For example, if you sit 8 feet away, a 40-55 inch TV is suitable.

