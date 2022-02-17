Lenevo, Apple lead tablet mkt growth

China’s Lenovo continued its dominance of India’s growing market for tablets despite geopolitical tensions between the two nations that has led New Delhi to impose several curbs on doing business with its northern neighbour.

Overall, tablet shipments in India grew the most in four quarters in the three months ended 31 December lifted by demand from individual consumers during the pandemic as well as corporates. Overall, tablet shipments in the country grew for the second consecutive year in 2021 as the pandemic spurred new demand for learning and working remotely.

Total shipments climbed 31% from a year earlier in the December quarter, helping boost 2021 shipments by 4%, market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) said in its quarterly report issued on Thursday. The report did not disclose the number of tablets that were shipped. This was the second consecutive year of growth in tablet sales in India.

In the consumer segment, festive season sales contributed to the quarterly growth, said Menka Kumari, analyst, Industry Intelligence Group at CMR. “Beyond the B2C (business-to-consumer) segment, the B2B (business-to-business) tablet segment also saw a strong uptick, especially in healthcare and digital education, among others," she said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.