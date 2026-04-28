Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 144Hz display: Check price and specs

Lenovo has finally launchee the new Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 in India with a 13-inch 3.5K display, latest Qualcomm processor and some new AI features. The new tablet is designed for creators and professionals and will take on the likes of recently launched Xiaomi Pad 8 and the upcoming OnePlus Pad 4.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 price and availability: The Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 is priced at ₹39,999 in India. However, Lenovo is offering a limited-time instant bank discount of ₹3,000 as part of the launch offers, which brings the effective starting price down to ₹36,999.

The tablet goes on sale starting May 1, 2026, and will be available across Lenovo.com, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores. It will be available in three color options: Luna Grey, Cloud Grey, and Jelly Mint.

View full Image View full Image Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 specs: The new Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 features a 13-inch 3.5K (3540 x 2190) LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel reaches 600 nits of typical brightness and up to 800 nits in High Brightness Mode

Lenovo is also offering a "Matte Edition" of the Tap Pro Gen 2 which features a paper-like anti-glare display for users who prioritize reading and sketching.

As for performance, the new Lenovo tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor along with Qualcomm Hexagon NPU to handle on-device AI tasks. The Tap Pro Gen 2 features up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The tablet runs on Android 16 out of the box and is promised to receive two major OS upgrades (up to Android 18), along with four years of security patches. The UI comes equipped with tools like AI Notes, Smart Reader, AI Creation Tools, and Live Transcript, along with Google's AI tools like Gemini and Circle to Search.

To power the large screen and AI processing, Lenovo has packed a massive 10,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The tablet also comes with a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

Feature Specifications Display 13-inch 3.5K (3540 x 2190) LCD, 144Hz refresh rate, 600 nits typical / 800 nits peak (Matte Edition available) Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform with Qualcomm Hexagon NPU RAM & Storage Up to 12GB RAM, Up to 512GB Storage (Base: 8GB + 256GB) Battery & Charging 10,200mAh battery with 45W quick charge support Operating System Android 16 (Upgradable to Android 18, 4 years security patches) Cameras 13MP Autofocus Rear Camera, 8MP Fixed Focus Front Camera Audio Quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB-C (5Gbps), MicroSD slot, Pogo-pin Dimensions & Weight 191.91mm x 296.48mm x 6.20mm, approx. 598g In-box Accessory Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Colors Luna Grey, Cloud Grey, Jelly Mint

On the optics front, it comes with a 13MP autofocus rear camera and an 8MP front facing shooter.