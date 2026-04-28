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Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 144Hz display: Check price and specs

Lenovo has launched the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 in India, with a 13-inch 3.5K display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and AI tools. 

Aman Gupta
Updated28 Apr 2026, 01:08 PM IST
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 launched in India
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 launched in India
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Lenovo has finally launchee the new Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 in India with a 13-inch 3.5K display, latest Qualcomm processor and some new AI features. The new tablet is designed for creators and professionals and will take on the likes of recently launched Xiaomi Pad 8 and the upcoming OnePlus Pad 4.

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Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 price and availability:

The Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 is priced at 39,999 in India. However, Lenovo is offering a limited-time instant bank discount of 3,000 as part of the launch offers, which brings the effective starting price down to 36,999.

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The tablet goes on sale starting May 1, 2026, and will be available across Lenovo.com, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores. It will be available in three color options: Luna Grey, Cloud Grey, and Jelly Mint.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 specs:

The new Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 features a 13-inch 3.5K (3540 x 2190) LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel reaches 600 nits of typical brightness and up to 800 nits in High Brightness Mode

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Also Read | Xiaomi Pad 8 Review: Should you spend ₹33,999 on this tablet?

Lenovo is also offering a "Matte Edition" of the Tap Pro Gen 2 which features a paper-like anti-glare display for users who prioritize reading and sketching.

As for performance, the new Lenovo tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor along with Qualcomm Hexagon NPU to handle on-device AI tasks. The Tap Pro Gen 2 features up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The tablet runs on Android 16 out of the box and is promised to receive two major OS upgrades (up to Android 18), along with four years of security patches. The UI comes equipped with tools like AI Notes, Smart Reader, AI Creation Tools, and Live Transcript, along with Google's AI tools like Gemini and Circle to Search.

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To power the large screen and AI processing, Lenovo has packed a massive 10,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The tablet also comes with a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

FeatureSpecifications
Display13-inch 3.5K (3540 x 2190) LCD, 144Hz refresh rate, 600 nits typical / 800 nits peak (Matte Edition available)
ProcessorSnapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform with Qualcomm Hexagon NPU
RAM & StorageUp to 12GB RAM, Up to 512GB Storage (Base: 8GB + 256GB)
Battery & Charging10,200mAh battery with 45W quick charge support
Operating SystemAndroid 16 (Upgradable to Android 18, 4 years security patches)
Cameras13MP Autofocus Rear Camera, 8MP Fixed Focus Front Camera
AudioQuad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos
ConnectivityWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB-C (5Gbps), MicroSD slot, Pogo-pin
Dimensions & Weight191.91mm x 296.48mm x 6.20mm, approx. 598g
In-box AccessoryLenovo Tab Pen Plus
ColorsLuna Grey, Cloud Grey, Jelly Mint

On the optics front, it comes with a 13MP autofocus rear camera and an 8MP front facing shooter.

Lenovo is also including the Tab Pen Plus in the box, allowing users to sketch and annotate right away without needing to purchase an expensive separate accessory. The tablet weighs in at 598g and comes with a metal body. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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