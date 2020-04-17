Global PC market maker Lenovo on Friday announced that it will extend 24/7 technical support to all laptop and desktop customers other than its own brand in India. The move is primarily aimed to ease pressure off the PC consumers amid the extended covid-19 nationwide lockdown .

The customer support will be available at a toll-free number till May 3 which is the last day of the second lockdown period in the country.

At a time like this, support is all that matters. So just give us a call at 1800-419-5253, we’ll try our best to fix it. #WeAreLenovo #WeAreAtYourService pic.twitter.com/MPdL8uSDBR — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) April 16, 2020

Lenovo technical support will provide assistance for:

1) Basic operating system-related troubleshooting

2) Identifying problems with hardware or software

3) Installation of 3rd party devices like printers, scanners

4) Support on licensed software’s like office, antivirus etc. for installation and removal

5) Slow system related issues

"Whether it's technology or helping those most in need, Lenovo is dedicated to working together to fight this pandemic on every front," Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

The toll-free number will be open 24 hours and can be reached at 1800 419 5253.

"With the ongoing pandemic causing public restrictions and health concerns, Lenovo will be offering support to its customers as well as the community at large. The technical helpline will offer basic and general assistance to customers," Agarwal added.

