Lenovo Tab M10 5G with Snapdragon 695 launched in India: Price, offers and other details1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Lenovo India has launched the Lenovo Tab M10 5G, an Android tablet with a 10.61-inch LCD screen, 7,700mAh battery, and a starting price of ₹22,999. It is available through various retailers and offers features such as Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection One and Lenovo Premium Care Plus.
Expanding its product lineup, Lenovo India has launched an Android tablet in the country. Called Lenovo Tab M10 5G, the tablet comes with a 10.61-inch LCD screen and houses a 7,700mAh battery. The all-new Lenovo tablet comes with a starting price of ₹22,999. It is offered in two models- 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×