Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Lenovo Tab M10 5G with Snapdragon 695 launched in India: Price, offers and other details
Lenovo Tab M10 5G with Snapdragon 695 launched in India: Price, offers and other details

 1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 05:48 PM IST Neha Saini

Lenovo India has launched the Lenovo Tab M10 5G, an Android tablet with a 10.61-inch LCD screen, 7,700mAh battery, and a starting price of ₹22,999. It is available through various retailers and offers features such as Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection One and Lenovo Premium Care Plus.

Lenovo's new tablet runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 chip and has an 8MP front camera

Expanding its product lineup, Lenovo India has launched an Android tablet in the country. Called Lenovo Tab M10 5G, the tablet comes with a 10.61-inch LCD screen and houses a 7,700mAh battery. The all-new Lenovo tablet comes with a starting price of 22,999. It is offered in two models- 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

The device will be available via Amazon.in, Flipkart. lenovo.com and Lenovo Exclusive Stores across the country. Offers include Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection One to avoid the hassles of unexpected damage & repair costs. The company is also giving Lenovo Premium Care Plus for personalized hardware and software support from experts.

Announcing the new tablet, Sumati Sahgal, Head of Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, said “Lenovo is excited to expand its tablet portfolio in India with the launch of the Tab M10 5G, to further drive the 5G era. It provides high-speed connectivity with 5G, even during peak hours, and doubles up like a daily companion that adapts to the versatile and evolving digital needs of modern tablet users and households."

Lenovo Tab M10 5G features

Lenovo Tab M10 5G comes with a 10.61-inch LCD screen with up to 400 nits of brightness and 1200x2000 pixel resolution. The tablet comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip with an Adreno 619 GPU and runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. Lenovo claims that the tablet’s display is certified for eye care, reducing blue light and flicker. 

As mentioned above, the device packs up to 6GB of RAM and offers 128GB storage capacity. Lenovo Tab M10 5G tablet is backed by a 7,700mAh battery and is said to offer up to 12 hours of video playback time along with up to 55 hours of music playback time.

For video calling, the Lenovo tablet has an 8MP camera at the front and a 13MP camera on the rear. The device measures 252.74×8.30 mm and weighs 490 grams. Connectivity features available on the tablet include Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.5 mm Audio Jack. For audio, the tablet boasts of dual speakers powered by Dolby Atmos.

Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 05:48 PM IST
