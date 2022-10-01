Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) launched in India: Know price, specs and more

Lenovo, a technology giant has launched its Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Android tablet in India. The company’s latest tab ships in Strom Grey and Frost Blue colour. It features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet will be available in the country in a Wi-Fi variant at ₹19,999 and an LTE variant at ₹21,999, both running Android 12 out of the box.

