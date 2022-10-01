Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) launched in India: Know price, specs and more

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is priced at ₹19,999 for the WiFi model and ₹21,999 for the LTE variant. The tab is now available for purchase across Lenovo.com and Amazon.in. It will also be available across offline retail channels soon.
Lenovo, a technology giant has launched its Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Android tablet in India. The company’s latest tab ships in Strom Grey and Frost Blue colour. It features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet will be available in the country in a Wi-Fi variant at ₹19,999 and an LTE variant at ₹21,999, both running Android 12 out of the box.
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): Price
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): Features
This tablet from Lenovo weighs 46gm and sports a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display with a 15:9 aspect ratio, with 10-point multi-touch and 400 nits brightness, claims Lenovo. The display ration also holds a TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The tablet sports 8.0MP (RGB) and rear cameras and it is powered by a 7,700mAh battery while shipping with a 20W fast charger out-of-the-box. However, the sale box does not include a pen stylus.
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): Features
The company claims that the Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is one of the first tabs in India to feature Google Kids Space, a dedicated mode for kids designed by Google to offer content filters, safety controls and privacy support for children while discovering and installing applications. The dedicated mode will consist of apps, books and videos for kids to explore and learn from.
This Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet measures 251.2x158.8x7.45mm and comes with an integrated Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU graphics card with a microSD Card slot which supports upto 1TB of expandable storage. Both variants house a 3.5mm headphone jack and four speakers which utilises Dolby Atmos technology.
Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, states, “The company aims to target the consumer segment that is investing in tablets for learning and entertainment, which reflects on the strategy to include dedicated features for children. Tablets have become an indispensable device for learning and entertainment. With consumers choosing one device for entertainment and learning from home, the 3rd gen Tab M10 Plus strikes a perfect balance."
