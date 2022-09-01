Lenovo unveils ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop, Glasses T1 smart glasses: All details

The all new upgraded ThinkPad foldable laptop is powered by the latest Intel chipset and it has a bigger display with a full-size backlit keyboard. Interestingly, the T1 glasses launched by Lenovo acts as a second screen for the devices after it is connected with a smartphone or a PC.
Lenovo has introduced its new products at the IFA 2022. The technology giant has upgraded its ThinkPad X1 foldable laptop and also debuts its T1 smart glasses in India this week. The all new upgraded ThinkPad foldable laptop is powered by the latest Intel chipset and it has a bigger display with a full-size backlit keyboard. Interestingly, the T1 glasses launched by Lenovo acts as a second screen for the devices after it is connected with a smartphone or a PC.
Specifications of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 fold
This next gen ThinkPad X1 Fold features a 16.3-inch OLED display which the brand says can be used in both landscape and portrait angles. The screen can be folded to get another from factor out of the device. It supports Dolby Vision and 600 nits of brightness. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 fold is powered by 12th Intel Core processors, with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD of storage.
Moreover, this laptop from Lenovo gives a full size blacklist keyboard with a haptic trackpad. This keyboard could be attached to the lower part of the Fold X1 and use it in a conventional style. Additionally, the brand shows up in the form of MIL-STD-810 which is a durability standard. The laptop has three USB ports, Dolby-powered speakers, dual microphones and supports Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity.
Specifications of Lenovo Glass T1
Lenovo claims that you can connect the device across different platforms, be it Windows, Android or even iOS. These smart glasses become a secondary screen for viewing apps, content and much more. They feature a micro-LED 60Hz display, offering Full HD resolution, and have high-fidelity speakers. Lenovo is even giving an option to insert prescribed lenses, and the space inside for it.
The technology giant has developed a Ready For platform to support the Glasses T1 with Motorola. It is coming to China this year and other markets should get it by next year.
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the Chinese PC maker has reported that revenue for the quarter ending in June was flat compared with a year earlier, down from seven per cent growth in the first three months of 2022 and 18 per cent in the last fiscal year.
