Lenovo unveils ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop, Glasses T1 smart glasses: All details

Lenovo has introduced its new products at the IFA 2022. The technology giant has upgraded its ThinkPad X1 foldable laptop and also debuts its T1 smart glasses in India this week. The all new upgraded ThinkPad foldable laptop is powered by the latest Intel chipset and it has a bigger display with a full-size backlit keyboard. Interestingly, the T1 glasses launched by Lenovo acts as a second screen for the devices after it is connected with a smartphone or a PC.

