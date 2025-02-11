Don’t let summer heat trouble you with these best split ACs in 2025 from top brands such as Daikin, LG and more

Our Picks Best overall Best value for money FAQs

Summer heat can be relentless, but staying cool is easier with the best split ACs of 2025. Top brands like Daikin, LG, and Samsung offer powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and smart features to keep your home comfortable. Advanced inverter technology adjusts power usage, ensuring efficient cooling while saving electricity. Features like 5-in-1 convertible modes, anti-viral filters, and smart sensors enhance performance and air quality.

These air conditioners are designed to cool even at extreme temperatures, making them perfect for Indian summers. With options ranging from 1 to 2 tons, there’s an ideal fit for every room size. Durable copper condensers, self-clean functions, and stabilizer-free operation add convenience and longevity.

Choosing the right AC means looking at cooling capacity, energy ratings, and additional features that suit your needs. From high-speed cooling to intelligent airflow control, these ACs offer comfort without compromise. Enjoy summer indoors with the best split ACs of the year.

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is one of the best split ACs in 2025, offering efficient cooling even in extreme temperatures up to 52°C. It features Dew Clean Technology for better hygiene, Coanda Airflow for uniform cooling, and a PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air. The triple display provides real-time updates on power consumption, temperature, and error codes. Its copper condenser with DNNS self-heal coating ensures durability and low maintenance, making it a reliable choice for long-term performance in small-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling power 5 kW Dimensions 22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H cm Reasons to buy Efficient cooling even at 52°C Dew Clean Technology for improved hygiene Reasons to avoid 3-star energy rating provides moderate efficiency No Wi-Fi connectivity for remote operation

Buyers like the sturdy build and powerful cooling but have concerns about installation, service quality, and occasional noise issues.

This is one of the best split AC and delivers reliable cooling, advanced air purification, and durable components.

With a smart Wi-Fi feature, the Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC comes with a voice control, a smart energy display and provides seamless operation. Its Flexicool technology allows users to adjust cooling capacity for maximum energy efficiency. The dual filtration system, including an HD and PM 2.5 filter, ensures clean air. Designed for durability, the copper condenser with anti-corrosion blue coating enhances performance while reducing maintenance. This is one of the best split AC in 2025 you can consider buying for your home and office.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling power 5 kW Dimensions 27D x 94W x 54H cm Reasons to buy 6-in-1 convertible cooling for energy efficiency Smart Wi-Fi with voice control Reasons to avoid Requires stable Wi-Fi for smart functionality

Buyers appreciate the cooling, ease of use, and design but have mixed opinions on installation quality, functionality, and noise.

This AC combines intelligent cooling with energy-saving features, ensuring both comfort and efficiency.

One of the best split AC in 2025 for small rooms, the Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features a 5-in-1 convertible cooling mode for adjustable performance. Its self-clean technology prevents dust and moisture build-up, ensuring clean airflow. The anti-corrosive blue fins enhance durability, while the turbo cool mode delivers rapid cooling. Its 100% copper construction ensures long-lasting performance and efficient heat transfer. Smart-ready features allow voice control integration for added convenience.

Specifications Capacity 0.8 ton Cooling power 1080 watts Dimensions 25D x 79.8W x 30H cm Reasons to buy Turbo cool mode for faster cooling Anti-corrosive blue fins for durability Reasons to avoid Not suitable for large rooms

Buyers praise its quiet cooling and efficiency but feel installation service is expensive and not professional, with mixed cooling reviews.

Opt for this if you need a compact AC with energy-efficient cooling, self-cleaning features, and long-term durability.

This 2 ton AC from Panasonic offers 7-in-1 convertible cooling with True AI Mode for smart temperature adjustments. It detects room conditions and optimises cooling for efficiency. The PM 0.1 air purification filter ensures clean, dust-free air, while the MirAie app and voice control allow seamless operation via Alexa and Google Assistant. The energy-efficient inverter technology reduces power consumption, making it one of the best split AC in 2025 for large rooms.

Specifications Capacity 2 ton Cooling power 6.2 kW Dimensions 23.5D x 107W x 29H cm Reasons to buy Wi-Fi and voice control for seamless operation 7-in-1 convertible cooling for energy savings and flexibility Reasons to avoid 3-star energy rating may consume more power than higher-rated models

Buyers like its fast cooling and quality, yet some are unsure about the installation experience, noise level, and overall value.

Select this for smart, AI-powered cooling, advanced air purification, and hands-free operation.

A reliable and best split AC for 2025, this Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features 4-in-1 adjustable cooling to adapt to different cooling needs efficiently. Its copper condenser enhances durability and heat transfer, while the anti-dust filter and antimicrobial protection ensure cleaner air. The wide voltage range operation ensures uninterrupted performance, and the self-diagnosis feature helps with easy maintenance.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling power 4.8 kW Dimensions 22.2D x 80W x 29.2H cm Reasons to buy Self-diagnosis feature for easy troubleshooting Anti-dust filter & antimicrobial protection for healthier air Reasons to avoid Indoor noise levels may be slightly higher

Buyers highlight the air conditioner's quick cooling and efficiency but have mixed opinions on installation, noise, size, and overall performance.

Choose this for adaptable cooling, durable performance, and cleaner air.

This Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC combines energy efficiency, powerful performance, and smart features. Equipped with Xpandable+ Technology, it can increase cooling capacity beyond its rated limit during peak summer. The ice Clean feature with FrostWash Technology ensures a cleaner, odour-free indoor unit, while Penta Sensor technology optimises cooling based on external conditions.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling power 5.4 kW Dimensions 25.5D x 105W x 29.4H cm Reasons to buy ice Clean with FrostWash Technology for a hygienic indoor unit Xpandable+ Technology for enhanced cooling Reasons to avoid Premium pricing due to advanced features

The air conditioner offers efficient cooling and good performance. Buyers like its quality and night mode but have mixed views on installation.

Select this for smart cooling, energy efficiency, and enhanced air purification.

A compact yet powerful cooling solution, the LG 1 Ton 4 Star Dual Inverter Split AC is one of the best split AC in 2025. It is designed for small-sized rooms. It features AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, allowing users to adjust cooling capacity based on needs. The VIRAAT Mode delivers faster cooling, while the 4-way swing ensures uniform airflow. With HD Filter and Anti-Virus Protection, it provides cleaner air, and Ocean Black Protection on copper tubes enhances durability by preventing rust and corrosion.

Specifications Capacity 1 ton Cooling power 3.47 kW Dimensions 18.9D x 83.7W x 30.8H cm Reasons to buy VIRAAT Mode for rapid cooling 4-star energy rating for lower power consumption Reasons to avoid 1-ton capacity limits its suitability to small rooms

Buyers find the AC durable and efficient, working well in small spaces. Some have concerns about cooling performance, installation, and overall value.

Choose this if you need smart, energy-efficient cooling for small spaces with added durability.

Samsung’s 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC delivers efficient cooling with its 5 Step Convertible mode, allowing you to adjust power usage based on your needs. Its Digital Inverter technology ensures energy savings while maintaining consistent cooling, even at extreme temperatures of up to 58°C. Equipped with a copper condenser, it offers durability and low maintenance. Features like 3 Step Auto Clean, Durafin Ultra coating, and Triple Protection Plus enhance its lifespan and air quality.

Specifications Capacity 1 ton Cooling power 3.5 kW Dimensions 21.5D x 82W x 29.9H cm Reasons to buy 5 Step Convertible mode for energy efficiency Copper condenser for better durability Reasons to avoid 3 Star rating, not the most energy-efficient

Buyers prefer the AC’s features and energy efficiency. It offers good value, though opinions on cooling, noise, installation, and horizontal swing vary.

Opt for this AC if you want reliable cooling in high temperatures, energy-efficient performance, and long-lasting durability with minimal maintenance.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling with its 5-in-1 Convertible mode, allowing users to adjust cooling capacity from 40% to 100% based on their needs. It operates effectively even at extreme temperatures of 52°C and features an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter for cleaner air. The 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin technology enhances durability, while Turbo Cool ensures rapid cooling. Additional features like stabilizer-free operation, hidden LED display, and low gas detection make it a reliable choice and one of the best split AC in 2025.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling power 4.75 kW Dimensions 21.7D x 87W x 30H cm Reasons to buy Stabilizer-free operation Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter for better air quality Reasons to avoid No smart connectivity features like Wi-Fi

Buyers value the AC’s cooling speed, quiet operation, and efficiency. However, some have mixed opinions on its installation, build quality, and overall performance.

Pick this AC if you need powerful cooling in hot climates, enhanced air filtration, and flexible cooling modes for different needs.

The Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with its 5-in-1 Convertible Technology, allowing users to adjust the cooling capacity from 40% to 110% as needed. The 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin coating provides durability and efficiency, while the Anti-Microbial Self-Clean feature ensures fresh, clean air. With a 5-year comprehensive warranty and 10-year compressor warranty, this is one of the best split AC in 2025 built for long-term reliability.

Specifications Capacity 2 ton Cooling power 6.1 kW Dimensions 23D x 100W x 29.5H cm Reasons to buy Stabilizer-free operation Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter for better air quality Reasons to avoid No smart connectivity features like Wi-Fi

The AC impresses buyers with its silent performance and build quality. However, opinions vary on cooling efficiency, sturdiness, and installation quality.

Go for this AC if you need a high-capacity cooling solution with adjustable performance, durable components, and enhanced air filtration.

What is the benefit of a copper condenser in the best split AC in 2025? Copper condensers offer superior heat transfer, faster cooling, and better durability. They resist corrosion with special coatings and require minimal maintenance. Compared to aluminium, copper ensures long-term efficiency, reduces energy wastage, and enhances cooling performance, making it a preferred choice for premium split AC models.

What features make the best split AC in 2025 a great choice? The best split AC in 2025 includes inverter technology, 5-in-1 convertible cooling, smart controls, and advanced air filtration. Models from Daikin, LG, and Samsung offer energy-efficient cooling, durable copper condensers, and stabilizer-free operation for long-term performance and lower electricity consumption.

What energy rating is ideal for the best split AC? A 5-star energy rating is the best for long-term savings, offering high efficiency and lower electricity costs. A 3-star AC is budget-friendly but consumes more power. Choosing an AC with a higher ISEER rating ensures better cooling performance while keeping energy consumption minimal.

Factors to consider before buying the best split AC in 2025 Cooling Capacity: Choose the right tonnage based on room size.

Energy Efficiency: Look for a high BEE star rating to save electricity.

Inverter Technology: Ensures consistent cooling and lower power consumption.

Convertible Modes: Allows flexible cooling adjustments for different needs.

Air Filtration: PM 2.5, anti-viral, and dust filters improve indoor air quality.

Durability: Copper condenser with anti-corrosion coating enhances longevity.

Top 3 features of the best split AC in 2025:

Best split AC in 2025 Energy Efficiency Noise Level Special features Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC 3 star 35 dB High Ambient Operation upto 52°C, 3D Airflow Carrier 1.5 Ton Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC 5 star ‎44 dB Air Purification Filter, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling Blue Star 0.8 Ton, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC 3 star ‎42.4 dB Multi Sensors, Dust Filter Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis Panasonic 2 Ton Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 3 star 39 dB PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter Voltas 1.5 ton Inverter Split AC 3 star 38 dB Inverter Compressor, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling Hitachi 1.5 Ton Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC 5 star 37 dB airCloud Go - WiFi enabled AC, Heavy Duty SUMO Model LG 1 Ton DUAL Inverter Split AC 4 star ‎21 dB 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling Samsung 1 Ton Digital Inverter Split AC 3 star 49 dB Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper Lloyd 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC 3 star 32 dB Golden Fin Evaporator; Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter Godrej 2 Ton Inverter Split AC 3 star 44 dB 5 in 1 Convertible, I-sense technology, Anti freeze, Self clean