Don’t let summer heat trouble you with these best split ACs in 2025 from top brands such as Daikin, LG and more

Don't let summer turn into a sweaty struggle. The best split ACs of 2025 from top brands like Daikin, Carrier and others to keep you cool with powerful compressors, energy efficiency, and smart features. Enjoy fresh air and unbeatable comfort all season long.

Iqbal
Updated11 Feb 2025, 05:07 PM IST
Explore the top options for the best split ac in 2025
Explore the top options for the best split ac in 2025

Our Picks

Best overall

Best value for money

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)View Details...

₹36,990

...
Get This

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, 2025 Model,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White)View Details...

₹43,990

...
Get This

Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Dust Filter Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IA309TNU, White)View Details...

₹27,990

...
Get This

Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU24ZKYWA, 2024 Model, White)View Details...

₹51,990

...
Get This

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 183V Vectra CAW, White)View Details...

₹33,990

...
Get This

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, Wifi-enabled, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2025 Model - 5700XXL RAS.Y518PCAISL2, White)View Details...

...
Get Price

Best value for money

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q13JNYE, White)View Details...

...
Get Price

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, 2025 Model, AR50F12D0LH, White)View Details...

...
Get Price

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)View Details...

₹34,490

...
Get This

Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2024 Model, AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32 WWR, White)View Details...

₹42,990

...
Get This
View More Products...

Summer heat can be relentless, but staying cool is easier with the best split ACs of 2025. Top brands like Daikin, LG, and Samsung offer powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and smart features to keep your home comfortable. Advanced inverter technology adjusts power usage, ensuring efficient cooling while saving electricity. Features like 5-in-1 convertible modes, anti-viral filters, and smart sensors enhance performance and air quality.

These air conditioners are designed to cool even at extreme temperatures, making them perfect for Indian summers. With options ranging from 1 to 2 tons, there’s an ideal fit for every room size. Durable copper condensers, self-clean functions, and stabilizer-free operation add convenience and longevity.

Choosing the right AC means looking at cooling capacity, energy ratings, and additional features that suit your needs. From high-speed cooling to intelligent airflow control, these ACs offer comfort without compromise. Enjoy summer indoors with the best split ACs of the year.

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is one of the best split ACs in 2025, offering efficient cooling even in extreme temperatures up to 52°C. It features Dew Clean Technology for better hygiene, Coanda Airflow for uniform cooling, and a PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air. The triple display provides real-time updates on power consumption, temperature, and error codes. Its copper condenser with DNNS self-heal coating ensures durability and low maintenance, making it a reliable choice for long-term performance in small-sized rooms.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 ton
Cooling power
5 kW
Dimensions
22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H cm

Reasons to buy

...

Efficient cooling even at 52°C

...

Dew Clean Technology for improved hygiene

Reasons to avoid

...

3-star energy rating provides moderate efficiency

...

No Wi-Fi connectivity for remote operation

Click Here to Buy

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the sturdy build and powerful cooling but have concerns about installation, service quality, and occasional noise issues.

Why choose this product?

This is one of the best split AC and delivers reliable cooling, advanced air purification, and durable components.

With a smart Wi-Fi feature, the Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC comes with a voice control, a smart energy display and provides seamless operation. Its Flexicool technology allows users to adjust cooling capacity for maximum energy efficiency. The dual filtration system, including an HD and PM 2.5 filter, ensures clean air. Designed for durability, the copper condenser with anti-corrosion blue coating enhances performance while reducing maintenance. This is one of the best split AC in 2025 you can consider buying for your home and office.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 ton
Cooling power
5 kW
Dimensions
27D x 94W x 54H cm

Reasons to buy

...

6-in-1 convertible cooling for energy efficiency

...

Smart Wi-Fi with voice control

Reasons to avoid

...

Requires stable Wi-Fi for smart functionality

Click Here to Buy

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, 2025 Model,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the cooling, ease of use, and design but have mixed opinions on installation quality, functionality, and noise.

Why choose this product?

This AC combines intelligent cooling with energy-saving features, ensuring both comfort and efficiency.

One of the best split AC in 2025 for small rooms, the Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features a 5-in-1 convertible cooling mode for adjustable performance. Its self-clean technology prevents dust and moisture build-up, ensuring clean airflow. The anti-corrosive blue fins enhance durability, while the turbo cool mode delivers rapid cooling. Its 100% copper construction ensures long-lasting performance and efficient heat transfer. Smart-ready features allow voice control integration for added convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
0.8 ton
Cooling power
1080 watts
Dimensions
25D x 79.8W x 30H cm

Reasons to buy

...

Turbo cool mode for faster cooling

...

Anti-corrosive blue fins for durability

Reasons to avoid

...

Not suitable for large rooms

Click Here to Buy

Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Dust Filter Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IA309TNU, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quiet cooling and efficiency but feel installation service is expensive and not professional, with mixed cooling reviews.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you need a compact AC with energy-efficient cooling, self-cleaning features, and long-term durability.

This 2 ton AC from Panasonic offers 7-in-1 convertible cooling with True AI Mode for smart temperature adjustments. It detects room conditions and optimises cooling for efficiency. The PM 0.1 air purification filter ensures clean, dust-free air, while the MirAie app and voice control allow seamless operation via Alexa and Google Assistant. The energy-efficient inverter technology reduces power consumption, making it one of the best split AC in 2025 for large rooms.

Specifications

Capacity
2 ton
Cooling power
6.2 kW
Dimensions
23.5D x 107W x 29H cm

Reasons to buy

...

Wi-Fi and voice control for seamless operation

...

7-in-1 convertible cooling for energy savings and flexibility

Reasons to avoid

...

3-star energy rating may consume more power than higher-rated models

Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU24ZKYWA, 2024 Model, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its fast cooling and quality, yet some are unsure about the installation experience, noise level, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

Select this for smart, AI-powered cooling, advanced air purification, and hands-free operation.

A reliable and best split AC for 2025, this Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features 4-in-1 adjustable cooling to adapt to different cooling needs efficiently. Its copper condenser enhances durability and heat transfer, while the anti-dust filter and antimicrobial protection ensure cleaner air. The wide voltage range operation ensures uninterrupted performance, and the self-diagnosis feature helps with easy maintenance.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 ton
Cooling power
4.8 kW
Dimensions
22.2D x 80W x 29.2H cm

Reasons to buy

...

Self-diagnosis feature for easy troubleshooting

...

Anti-dust filter & antimicrobial protection for healthier air

Reasons to avoid

...

Indoor noise levels may be slightly higher

Click Here to Buy

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 183V Vectra CAW, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the air conditioner's quick cooling and efficiency but have mixed opinions on installation, noise, size, and overall performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for adaptable cooling, durable performance, and cleaner air.

This Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC combines energy efficiency, powerful performance, and smart features. Equipped with Xpandable+ Technology, it can increase cooling capacity beyond its rated limit during peak summer. The ice Clean feature with FrostWash Technology ensures a cleaner, odour-free indoor unit, while Penta Sensor technology optimises cooling based on external conditions.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 ton
Cooling power
5.4 kW
Dimensions
25.5D x 105W x 29.4H cm

Reasons to buy

...

ice Clean with FrostWash Technology for a hygienic indoor unit

...

Xpandable+ Technology for enhanced cooling

Reasons to avoid

...

Premium pricing due to advanced features

Click Here to Buy

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, Wifi-enabled, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2025 Model - 5700XXL RAS.Y518PCAISL2, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The air conditioner offers efficient cooling and good performance. Buyers like its quality and night mode but have mixed views on installation.

Why choose this product?

Select this for smart cooling, energy efficiency, and enhanced air purification.

A compact yet powerful cooling solution, the LG 1 Ton 4 Star Dual Inverter Split AC is one of the best split AC in 2025. It is designed for small-sized rooms. It features AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, allowing users to adjust cooling capacity based on needs. The VIRAAT Mode delivers faster cooling, while the 4-way swing ensures uniform airflow. With HD Filter and Anti-Virus Protection, it provides cleaner air, and Ocean Black Protection on copper tubes enhances durability by preventing rust and corrosion.

Specifications

Capacity
1 ton
Cooling power
3.47 kW
Dimensions
18.9D x 83.7W x 30.8H cm

Reasons to buy

...

VIRAAT Mode for rapid cooling

...

4-star energy rating for lower power consumption

Reasons to avoid

...

1-ton capacity limits its suitability to small rooms

Click Here to Buy

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q13JNYE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the AC durable and efficient, working well in small spaces. Some have concerns about cooling performance, installation, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you need smart, energy-efficient cooling for small spaces with added durability.

Samsung’s 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC delivers efficient cooling with its 5 Step Convertible mode, allowing you to adjust power usage based on your needs. Its Digital Inverter technology ensures energy savings while maintaining consistent cooling, even at extreme temperatures of up to 58°C. Equipped with a copper condenser, it offers durability and low maintenance. Features like 3 Step Auto Clean, Durafin Ultra coating, and Triple Protection Plus enhance its lifespan and air quality.

Specifications

Capacity
1 ton
Cooling power
3.5 kW
Dimensions
21.5D x 82W x 29.9H cm

Reasons to buy

...

5 Step Convertible mode for energy efficiency

...

Copper condenser for better durability

Reasons to avoid

...

3 Star rating, not the most energy-efficient

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, 2025 Model, AR50F12D0LH, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer the AC’s features and energy efficiency. It offers good value, though opinions on cooling, noise, installation, and horizontal swing vary.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this AC if you want reliable cooling in high temperatures, energy-efficient performance, and long-lasting durability with minimal maintenance.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling with its 5-in-1 Convertible mode, allowing users to adjust cooling capacity from 40% to 100% based on their needs. It operates effectively even at extreme temperatures of 52°C and features an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter for cleaner air. The 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin technology enhances durability, while Turbo Cool ensures rapid cooling. Additional features like stabilizer-free operation, hidden LED display, and low gas detection make it a reliable choice and one of the best split AC in 2025.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 ton
Cooling power
4.75 kW
Dimensions
21.7D x 87W x 30H cm

Reasons to buy

...

Stabilizer-free operation

...

Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter for better air quality

Reasons to avoid

...

No smart connectivity features like Wi-Fi

Click Here to Buy

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the AC’s cooling speed, quiet operation, and efficiency. However, some have mixed opinions on its installation, build quality, and overall performance.

Why choose this product?

Pick this AC if you need powerful cooling in hot climates, enhanced air filtration, and flexible cooling modes for different needs.

The Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with its 5-in-1 Convertible Technology, allowing users to adjust the cooling capacity from 40% to 110% as needed. The 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin coating provides durability and efficiency, while the Anti-Microbial Self-Clean feature ensures fresh, clean air. With a 5-year comprehensive warranty and 10-year compressor warranty, this is one of the best split AC in 2025 built for long-term reliability.

Specifications

Capacity
2 ton
Cooling power
6.1 kW
Dimensions
23D x 100W x 29.5H cm

Reasons to buy

...

Stabilizer-free operation

...

Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter for better air quality

Reasons to avoid

...

No smart connectivity features like Wi-Fi

Click Here to Buy

Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2024 Model, AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32 WWR, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The AC impresses buyers with its silent performance and build quality. However, opinions vary on cooling efficiency, sturdiness, and installation quality.

Why choose this product?

Go for this AC if you need a high-capacity cooling solution with adjustable performance, durable components, and enhanced air filtration.

What is the benefit of a copper condenser in the best split AC in 2025?

Copper condensers offer superior heat transfer, faster cooling, and better durability. They resist corrosion with special coatings and require minimal maintenance. Compared to aluminium, copper ensures long-term efficiency, reduces energy wastage, and enhances cooling performance, making it a preferred choice for premium split AC models.

What features make the best split AC in 2025 a great choice?

The best split AC in 2025 includes inverter technology, 5-in-1 convertible cooling, smart controls, and advanced air filtration. Models from Daikin, LG, and Samsung offer energy-efficient cooling, durable copper condensers, and stabilizer-free operation for long-term performance and lower electricity consumption.

What energy rating is ideal for the best split AC?

A 5-star energy rating is the best for long-term savings, offering high efficiency and lower electricity costs. A 3-star AC is budget-friendly but consumes more power. Choosing an AC with a higher ISEER rating ensures better cooling performance while keeping energy consumption minimal.

Factors to consider before buying the best split AC in 2025

Cooling Capacity: Choose the right tonnage based on room size.

Energy Efficiency: Look for a high BEE star rating to save electricity.

Inverter Technology: Ensures consistent cooling and lower power consumption.

Convertible Modes: Allows flexible cooling adjustments for different needs.

Air Filtration: PM 2.5, anti-viral, and dust filters improve indoor air quality.

Durability: Copper condenser with anti-corrosion coating enhances longevity.

Top 3 features of the best split AC in 2025:

Best split AC in 2025Energy EfficiencyNoise LevelSpecial features
Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC3 star35 dBHigh Ambient Operation upto 52°C, 3D Airflow
Carrier 1.5 Ton Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC5 star‎44 dBAir Purification Filter, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling
Blue Star 0.8 Ton, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC 3 star‎42.4 dBMulti Sensors, Dust Filter Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis
Panasonic 2 Ton Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC3 star39 dBPM 0.1 Air Purification Filter
Voltas 1.5 ton Inverter Split AC 3 star38 dB Inverter Compressor, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC5 star37 dBairCloud Go - WiFi enabled AC, Heavy Duty SUMO Model
LG 1 Ton DUAL Inverter Split AC4 star‎21 dB4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling
Samsung 1 Ton Digital Inverter Split AC3 star49 dBPowerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper
Lloyd 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC 3 star32 dBGolden Fin Evaporator; Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter
Godrej 2 Ton Inverter Split AC3 star44 dB5 in 1 Convertible, I-sense technology, Anti freeze, Self clean

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Special Appliances Days: Save up to 50% off on the best 1.5 ton ACs from top brands like LG, Daikin and others

Best split ACs: Top 10 picks to keep your home cool and comfortable all year long

Split ACs from 26,990 on Amazon: Upgrade your air conditioning before summer with hi-tech options from Daikin, LG

Best 1 ton split ACs for your home: Top 10 choices to keep your space cool and comfortable during the hottest months

Best AC brand in India: Top 10 cooling powerhouses for ultimate comfort and energy savings

Best AC under 30000: Top 5 air conditioners to navigate the heat and cool down your homes

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsDon’t let summer heat trouble you with these best split ACs in 2025 from top brands such as Daikin, LG and more
MoreLess
FAQs
Inverter split ACs adjust power usage based on room temperature, ensuring consistent cooling, lower electricity bills, and quieter operation compared to non-inverter models.
Yes, premium models from leading brands can cool efficiently even at high ambient temperatures, making them ideal for Indian summers.
There are several noteworthy brands including Daikin, Blue Star and Panasonic, amon others, that offer the best split ACs in 2025 with advanced cooling, energy efficiency, and smart features for a comfortable experience.
Regular servicing every 3 to 6 months ensures optimal performance, clean airflow, and extended lifespan. Filters should be cleaned monthly for better efficiency.
First Published:11 Feb 2025, 04:41 PM IST

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Technology

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.