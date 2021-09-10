LG Electronics has launched a limited edition of the LG ToneFree earbuds to celebrate the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. These special earbuds come with a free Ganesha printed case worth ₹1499, alongside a beautiful case that comes in silver and green color options. Consumers can avail these limited-edition earbuds under LG’s 'Sounds Divine' offer.

LG ToneFree earbuds come in three models, HBS-FN7, HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN5U which are equipped with UVnano charging cradle with ultraviolet light that sanitizes the earbuds.

The case comes with LED lighting on the top to indicate charging level and UVnano status. It also gets Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Meridian-tuned sound.

The new LG ToneFree come with a “Find my Earbuds" feature to locate missing earbuds by using the ToneFree app. It indicates the last GPS location of the earbuds.

The LG ToneFree app is available for both Android and iOS devices, Meridian’s EQ sound settings provide an elevated listening experience via four customized presets to suit the listener’s musical taste.

LG ToneFree HBS-FN5U features the Meridian's Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP). HSP recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers. The LG ToneFree FN7 comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The earbuds are IPX4-rated for sweat and rain.

The HBS-FN7 comes with a 21-hour long battery life with up to 7 hours of playback and an extra 14 hours in the cradle. The HBS-FN6 comes with an 18-hour long battery life with up to 6 hours of playback. The FN5-U earbuds last a total of 18 hours of battery life. One can get up to 6 hours of playback in the earbuds and an extra 12 hours in the cradle.

The FN5-U model is priced at ₹11,990, FN6 at ₹24,990 and the topmost FN7 at ₹29,990. The entire range of ToneFree is now available on LG's online store, Ecommerce retailers and retail stores across India. LG is also offering cashback of up to ₹2,000 with select credit cards.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.