LG launches 2026 home appliance lineup: Check price, features and more

LG has expanded its home appliance lineup with the launch of multiple new products including refrigerators, washing machine and more.

Aman Gupta
Published10 May 2026, 03:06 PM IST
LG 2026 home appliance lineup
LG 2026 home appliance lineup

LG has launched its 2026 lineup of home appliances in India, introducing new products across its premium range along with mass-market Essential Series. The new lineup includes French Door refrigerators, AI-powered washing machines, dishwashers, microwave ovens, and water purifiers.

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The new products are available to purchase via LG brand stores, leading multi-brand retail outlets, and major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

2026 refrigerator lineup

LG has introduced a new French Door refrigerator range with 574L to 610L capacities, starting at 1.18 lakh.There is also a 33-inch model featuring an Auto Ice Maker that operates without a plumbing connection.

The company has also expanded its Side-by-Side portfolio with 630L to 790L capacities, starting at 1.09 lakh.

For the entry-level segment, LG has updated its Essential Series with new sub-300L refrigerators ranging from 225L to 276L. These models feature a Smart Inverter Compressor and convertible modes, with prices starting at 25,500.

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Washing machine features and pricing

LG's VX front-load washing machines now feature AI DD 2.0 technology, which the company says detects fabric type, load size, and soil level to adjust wash patterns. The models also include support for Steam+ and Pet Care modes.

Here is the pricing for the 2026 washing machine lineup:

VX Front Load range (12kg to 20kg) starts at 62,900

TX Top Load range (10kg to 11kg) starts at 32,400

Essential Series Top Load (8kg to 10kg) starts at 20,900

AX Semi-Automatic range (8kg to 12kg) starts at 17,300

Other new appliances include a 15 Place Setting TrueSteam dishwasher priced from 73,500, convertible microwave ovens with air-fry functionality starting at 28,700, and water purifiers starting at 16,600.

Product CategorySeries / ModelCapacity / FeaturesStarting Price
RefrigeratorsPremium French Door574L to 610L, Auto Ice Maker 1,18,000
Premium Side-by-Side630L to 790L 1,09,000
Essential Series225L to 276L, Smart Inverter Compressor 25,500
Washing MachinesVX Front Load12kg to 20kg, AI DD 2.0 62,900
TX Top Load10kg to 11kg 32,400
Essential Series Top Load8kg to 10kg 20,900
AX Semi-Automatic8kg to 12kg 17,300
DishwashersTrueSteam Dishwasher15 Place Setting 73,500
Microwave OvensConvertible MicrowaveAir-fry functionality 28,700
Water PurifiersLG Water PurifierN/A 16,600

While speaking to Mint, Sanjay Chitkara, Director and Co-Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at LG Electronics India said that the company is focusing on value engineering across its entry-level Essential Series rather than relying on price cuts to maintain profitability.

“LG Electronics India is taking a differentiated approach in the entry segment by introducing affordable premium products under the Essential Series. Rather than competing only on the lowest price, our focus is on delivering better value to first-time buyers through trusted quality, energy efficiency, and essential premium features,” Chitkara said

“To maintain margins, significant value engineering has been done across product design, sourcing, and manufacturing, creating a win-win proposition for both customers and the company. Alongside this, we continue to work on cost optimisation, operational efficiencies, and localisation to offer attractive pricing while maintaining healthy profitability,” he added.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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