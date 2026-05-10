LG launches 2026 home appliance lineup: Check price, features and more

LG has launched its 2026 lineup of home appliances in India, introducing new products across its premium range along with mass-market Essential Series. The new lineup includes French Door refrigerators, AI-powered washing machines, dishwashers, microwave ovens, and water purifiers.

The new products are available to purchase via LG brand stores, leading multi-brand retail outlets, and major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

2026 refrigerator lineup LG has introduced a new French Door refrigerator range with 574L to 610L capacities, starting at ₹1.18 lakh.There is also a 33-inch model featuring an Auto Ice Maker that operates without a plumbing connection.

The company has also expanded its Side-by-Side portfolio with 630L to 790L capacities, starting at ₹1.09 lakh.

For the entry-level segment, LG has updated its Essential Series with new sub-300L refrigerators ranging from 225L to 276L. These models feature a Smart Inverter Compressor and convertible modes, with prices starting at ₹25,500.

Washing machine features and pricing LG's VX front-load washing machines now feature AI DD 2.0 technology, which the company says detects fabric type, load size, and soil level to adjust wash patterns. The models also include support for Steam+ and Pet Care modes.

Here is the pricing for the 2026 washing machine lineup:

VX Front Load range (12kg to 20kg) starts at ₹62,900

TX Top Load range (10kg to 11kg) starts at ₹32,400

Essential Series Top Load (8kg to 10kg) starts at ₹20,900

AX Semi-Automatic range (8kg to 12kg) starts at ₹17,300

Other new appliances include a 15 Place Setting TrueSteam dishwasher priced from ₹73,500, convertible microwave ovens with air-fry functionality starting at ₹28,700, and water purifiers starting at ₹16,600.

Product Category Series / Model Capacity / Features Starting Price Refrigerators Premium French Door 574L to 610L, Auto Ice Maker ₹ 1,18,000 Premium Side-by-Side 630L to 790L ₹ 1,09,000 Essential Series 225L to 276L, Smart Inverter Compressor ₹ 25,500 Washing Machines VX Front Load 12kg to 20kg, AI DD 2.0 ₹ 62,900 TX Top Load 10kg to 11kg ₹ 32,400 Essential Series Top Load 8kg to 10kg ₹ 20,900 AX Semi-Automatic 8kg to 12kg ₹ 17,300 Dishwashers TrueSteam Dishwasher 15 Place Setting ₹ 73,500 Microwave Ovens Convertible Microwave Air-fry functionality ₹ 28,700 Water Purifiers LG Water Purifier N/A ₹ 16,600

While speaking to Mint, Sanjay Chitkara, Director and Co-Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at LG Electronics India said that the company is focusing on value engineering across its entry-level Essential Series rather than relying on price cuts to maintain profitability.

“LG Electronics India is taking a differentiated approach in the entry segment by introducing affordable premium products under the Essential Series. Rather than competing only on the lowest price, our focus is on delivering better value to first-time buyers through trusted quality, energy efficiency, and essential premium features,” Chitkara said