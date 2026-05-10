LG launches 2026 home appliance lineup: Check price, features and more

LG has launched its 2026 lineup of home appliances in India, introducing new products across its premium range along with mass-market Essential Series. The new lineup includes French Door refrigerators, AI-powered washing machines, dishwashers, microwave ovens, and water purifiers.
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The new products are available to purchase via LG brand stores, leading multi-brand retail outlets, and major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.
LG has introduced a new French Door refrigerator range with 574L to 610L capacities, starting at ₹1.18 lakh.There is also a 33-inch model featuring an Auto Ice Maker that operates without a plumbing connection.
The company has also expanded its Side-by-Side portfolio with 630L to 790L capacities, starting at ₹1.09 lakh.
For the entry-level segment, LG has updated its Essential Series with new sub-300L refrigerators ranging from 225L to 276L. These models feature a Smart Inverter Compressor and convertible modes, with prices starting at ₹25,500.
LG's VX front-load washing machines now feature AI DD 2.0 technology, which the company says detects fabric type, load size, and soil level to adjust wash patterns. The models also include support for Steam+ and Pet Care modes.
Here is the pricing for the 2026 washing machine lineup:
VX Front Load range (12kg to 20kg) starts at ₹62,900
TX Top Load range (10kg to 11kg) starts at ₹32,400
Essential Series Top Load (8kg to 10kg) starts at ₹20,900
AX Semi-Automatic range (8kg to 12kg) starts at ₹17,300
Other new appliances include a 15 Place Setting TrueSteam dishwasher priced from ₹73,500, convertible microwave ovens with air-fry functionality starting at ₹28,700, and water purifiers starting at ₹16,600.
|Product Category
|Series / Model
|Capacity / Features
|Starting Price
|Refrigerators
|Premium French Door
|574L to 610L, Auto Ice Maker
|₹1,18,000
|Premium Side-by-Side
|630L to 790L
|₹1,09,000
|Essential Series
|225L to 276L, Smart Inverter Compressor
|₹25,500
|Washing Machines
|VX Front Load
|12kg to 20kg, AI DD 2.0
|₹62,900
|TX Top Load
|10kg to 11kg
|₹32,400
|Essential Series Top Load
|8kg to 10kg
|₹20,900
|AX Semi-Automatic
|8kg to 12kg
|₹17,300
|Dishwashers
|TrueSteam Dishwasher
|15 Place Setting
|₹73,500
|Microwave Ovens
|Convertible Microwave
|Air-fry functionality
|₹28,700
|Water Purifiers
|LG Water Purifier
|N/A
|₹16,600
While speaking to Mint, Sanjay Chitkara, Director and Co-Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at LG Electronics India said that the company is focusing on value engineering across its entry-level Essential Series rather than relying on price cuts to maintain profitability.
“LG Electronics India is taking a differentiated approach in the entry segment by introducing affordable premium products under the Essential Series. Rather than competing only on the lowest price, our focus is on delivering better value to first-time buyers through trusted quality, energy efficiency, and essential premium features,” Chitkara said
“To maintain margins, significant value engineering has been done across product design, sourcing, and manufacturing, creating a win-win proposition for both customers and the company. Alongside this, we continue to work on cost optimisation, operational efficiencies, and localisation to offer attractive pricing while maintaining healthy profitability,” he added.