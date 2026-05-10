Subscribe

LG launches 2026 home appliance lineup: Check price, features and more

LG has expanded its home appliance lineup with the launch of multiple new products including refrigerators, washing machine and more.

Aman Gupta
Published10 May 2026, 03:06 PM IST
LG 2026 home appliance lineup
LG 2026 home appliance lineup
AI Quick Read

LG has launched its 2026 lineup of home appliances in India, introducing new products across its premium range along with mass-market Essential Series. The new lineup includes French Door refrigerators, AI-powered washing machines, dishwashers, microwave ovens, and water purifiers.

You may be interested in

36% OFF

Haier 630L Lumiere French Door 4 Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Wi-Fi|Inverter|Colourful Display Panel|Motion Sensor|My zone|Sun Lit Interior (HRB-700KGU1, Black Glass)

  • Haier 630L Lumiere French Door 4 Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Wi-Fi|Inverter|Colourful Display Panel|Motion Sensor|My zone|Sun Lit Interior (HRB-700KGU1
  • Black Glass)

₹144990

₹225000

Get This

40% OFF

Haier 598L 3 Star 3-Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Wi-Fi|Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel|Triple Twist Ice Maker|Deo Fresh Technology (HRT-683KGU1, Black Glass)

  • Haier 598L 3 Star 3-Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Wi-Fi|Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel|Triple Twist Ice Maker|Deo Fresh Technology (HRT-683KGU1
  • Black Glass)

₹90790

₹151590

Get This

42% OFF

Haier SmartChoice 598L 3 Star 3-Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator | Expert Inverter Technology | Digital Display Panel | Jumbo Ice Maker | Deo Fresh Technology (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black)

  • Haier SmartChoice 598L 3 Star 3-Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator | Expert Inverter Technology | Digital Display Panel | Jumbo Ice Maker | Deo Fresh Technology (HRT-683GK
  • Graphite Black)

₹78690

₹135790

Get This

43% OFF

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 472 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB495/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Electronic Temperature Control and Display)

  • Voltas Beko
  • A Tata Product 472 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB495/FPV300RXID
  • INOX steel

₹47990

₹84490

Get This

45% OFF

Haier SmartChoice 592L 3Star 3-Door Water Dispenser Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Smart Sense AI|Inverter|Digital Display Panel (2025 Model, HRT-683WGKU1, Graphite Black)

  • Haier SmartChoice 592L 3Star 3-Door Water Dispenser Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Smart Sense AI|Inverter|Digital Display Panel (2025 Model
  • HRT-683WGKU1
  • Graphite Black)

₹80990

₹146990

Get This

34% OFF

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

  • LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY
  • Dazzle Steel
  • Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

₹72990

₹110399

Get This

Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator User Guide: Discover How to Maximize Your Refrigerator’s Potential for Streamlined Food Management, Smart Living, and Enhanced ... (Smart Kitchen Essentials Series)

  • Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator User Guide: Discover How to Maximize Your Refrigerator’s Potential for Streamlined Food Management
  • Smart Living
  • and Enhanced ... (Smart Kitchen Essentials Series)

₹431

Get This

29% OFF

IFB 197L 5 Star Advanced Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 30 Hrs Cooling Retention, XL Bottle Bin, Big Vegetable Box & 4 Year Super Warranty (2026, IFBDC-223EYBSE, Brush Grey)

  • IFB 197L 5 Star Advanced Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 30 Hrs Cooling Retention
  • XL Bottle Bin
  • Big Vegetable Box & 4 Year Super Warranty (2026

₹17490

₹24700

Get This

Solo Camping Food Essentials: A No-Fridge Guide to Stocking Your Off-Grid Camping Pantry (Camping Minimalistic Living Series)

  • Solo Camping Food Essentials: A No-Fridge Guide to Stocking Your Off-Grid Camping Pantry (Camping Minimalistic Living Series)

₹271

Get This

41% OFF

Godrej 600L 3Star 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL, Storm Blue)

  • Godrej 600L 3Star 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator (2025 Model
  • RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL
  • Storm Blue)

₹69990

₹118490

Get This

Also Read | AI Tool of the Week: Gemini now creates ready-to-send files

The new products are available to purchase via LG brand stores, leading multi-brand retail outlets, and major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

2026 refrigerator lineup

LG has introduced a new French Door refrigerator range with 574L to 610L capacities, starting at 1.18 lakh.There is also a 33-inch model featuring an Auto Ice Maker that operates without a plumbing connection.

Advertisement

The company has also expanded its Side-by-Side portfolio with 630L to 790L capacities, starting at 1.09 lakh.

For the entry-level segment, LG has updated its Essential Series with new sub-300L refrigerators ranging from 225L to 276L. These models feature a Smart Inverter Compressor and convertible modes, with prices starting at 25,500.

Also Read | How much will iPhone 18 Pro cost? Latest leaks hint at Apple’s pricing plans

Washing machine features and pricing

LG's VX front-load washing machines now feature AI DD 2.0 technology, which the company says detects fabric type, load size, and soil level to adjust wash patterns. The models also include support for Steam+ and Pet Care modes.

Here is the pricing for the 2026 washing machine lineup:

VX Front Load range (12kg to 20kg) starts at 62,900

TX Top Load range (10kg to 11kg) starts at 32,400

Advertisement

Essential Series Top Load (8kg to 10kg) starts at 20,900

AX Semi-Automatic range (8kg to 12kg) starts at 17,300

Other new appliances include a 15 Place Setting TrueSteam dishwasher priced from 73,500, convertible microwave ovens with air-fry functionality starting at 28,700, and water purifiers starting at 16,600.

Product CategorySeries / ModelCapacity / FeaturesStarting Price
RefrigeratorsPremium French Door574L to 610L, Auto Ice Maker 1,18,000
Premium Side-by-Side630L to 790L 1,09,000
Essential Series225L to 276L, Smart Inverter Compressor 25,500
Washing MachinesVX Front Load12kg to 20kg, AI DD 2.0 62,900
TX Top Load10kg to 11kg 32,400
Essential Series Top Load8kg to 10kg 20,900
AX Semi-Automatic8kg to 12kg 17,300
DishwashersTrueSteam Dishwasher15 Place Setting 73,500
Microwave OvensConvertible MicrowaveAir-fry functionality 28,700
Water PurifiersLG Water PurifierN/A 16,600

While speaking to Mint, Sanjay Chitkara, Director and Co-Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at LG Electronics India said that the company is focusing on value engineering across its entry-level Essential Series rather than relying on price cuts to maintain profitability.

“LG Electronics India is taking a differentiated approach in the entry segment by introducing affordable premium products under the Essential Series. Rather than competing only on the lowest price, our focus is on delivering better value to first-time buyers through trusted quality, energy efficiency, and essential premium features,” Chitkara said

Advertisement

“To maintain margins, significant value engineering has been done across product design, sourcing, and manufacturing, creating a win-win proposition for both customers and the company. Alongside this, we continue to work on cost optimisation, operational efficiencies, and localisation to offer attractive pricing while maintaining healthy profitability,” he added.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyGadgetsLG launches 2026 home appliance lineup: Check price, features and more
Read Next Story