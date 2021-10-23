Price and Availability

The LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer washing machine will be available with a starting price of ₹79,990. The dryer will be available across online and offline channels in India and LG brand stores.

The new product is built for users who want to avoid drying clothes in the sun due to damage caused to the fabric and hygiene-related issues. LG claims the new Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer comes with technology capable of drying clothes completely within a short period. The LG Dryer is equipped with Eco Hybrid technology, in which consumers can choose to save time or energy.

The dryer gets finishing of Black Steel and has the capacity to dry 9kg worth of laundry. The dryer comes with a Reversible Door as well. Additionally, LG’s Dual Inverter Compressor and Motor technology comes with a warranty of 10 years.

The dryer comes with LG’s Allergy Care technology, the company claims that the Dryer reduces 99.9% of dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

The LG dryer also features the LG ThinQ technology. Using the LG ThinQ technology, one can remotely start or monitor the dryer.

Commenting on the launch, Hyoung Subji, Director of Home Appliances and Air Conditioner, LG Electronics India said, “Consumers these days have a very hectic routine and thus are looking for innovative technologies, to save their time and reduce the burden of domestic work. LG Dryer is another step into the same direction. We are certain that our dryer with Eco Hybrid Technology will exceed all consumer expectations. With this modern and stylish addition to our health and hygiene portfolio, we are confident that this product will set a new benchmark for consumers with its innovative features and customized laundry experience."

