Commenting on the launch, Hyoung Subji, Director of Home Appliances and Air Conditioner, LG Electronics India said, “Consumers these days have a very hectic routine and thus are looking for innovative technologies, to save their time and reduce the burden of domestic work. LG Dryer is another step into the same direction. We are certain that our dryer with Eco Hybrid Technology will exceed all consumer expectations. With this modern and stylish addition to our health and hygiene portfolio, we are confident that this product will set a new benchmark for consumers with its innovative features and customized laundry experience."