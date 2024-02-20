LG refrigerators: Top 9 choices for crisp and flavourful foods

A good refrigerator can considerably change how you consume food and perishable items. One such brand that has remained synonymous with quality, innovation, and reliability in the world of refrigerators is LG. In this list, we’ve put together the best 9 LG refrigerators that are built with advanced technology, modern design, and superior performance. In this buying guide, we’ll look at the top 9 choices in the world of LG refrigerators, with each product capable of keeping your food fresh, crisp, and bursting with flavour. There are numerous cutting-edge features on LG refrigerators, such as advanced cooling systems, humidity control, and innovative storage solutions. Such features and value additions will preserve the integrity of your food items while also meeting all your food cooling needs in the long run. LG builds something for everyone, across all budgets - from spacious French door models to sleek and compact options ideal for smaller kitchens, in this list users will find a diverse range of refrigerators to suit every household’s needs. On top of that, users can significantly upgrade the look of their kitchens with refrigerators that have sleek aesthetics and state-of-the-art functionalities. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re bound to find it here - from refrigerators that prioritise energy efficiency, smart technology integration, or customisable storage configurations. Check out our top 9 picks below! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Compressor Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Door Refrigerator (GL-Q257BMCX, Matte Black, Door Cooling+, Hygiene Fresh+, Multi Air Flow with Insta View Door-in-Door, 2023 Model)

The LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Compressor Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Door Refrigerator (GL-Q257BMCX) is an electronic item unlike any others. Available in Matte Black, this refrigerator boasts advanced features like Door Cooling+, Hygiene Fresh+, and Multi Air Flow. In addition, this LG refrigerator comes with Insta View door-in-door technology, allowing users convenient access to frequently used items. On top of these features, this refrigerator has a spacious design. Coupled with efficient cooling, this refrigerator is a top choice for families seeking convenience and freshness in their kitchen.

Specifications of LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Compressor Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Door Refrigerator (GL-Q257BMCX, Matte Black, Door Cooling+, Hygiene Fresh+, Multi Air Flow with Insta View Door-in-Door, 2023 Model)

Capacity: 655 litres

655 litres Cooling technology: Frost-free with inverter compressor

Frost-free with inverter compressor Connectivity: Wi-Fi enabled

Wi-Fi enabled Door features: Side-by-side configuration, Insta View door-in-door technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious capacity for large families Expensive compared to standard models Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control Side-by-side configuration may not fit smaller kitchens

2. LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257DBMX, Black Glass, Door Cooling+ with Hygiene Fresh)

The LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Refrigerator, GL-B257DBMX could be a beautiful addition to your kitchen in sleek black glass finish. This fridge has a large capacity and a frost-free design to ensure there’s ample space inside and hassle-free maintenance. In addition, this refrigerator comes with Wi-Fi connectivity which allows users to control and monitor the refrigerator remotely. It is also equipped with Door Cooling+ and Hygiene Fresh technologies for never-ending food freshness and hygiene maintenance.

Specifications of LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257DBMX, Black Glass, Door Cooling+ with Hygiene Fresh)

Capacity: 655 litres

655 litres Type: Side-by-side

Side-by-side Cooling technology: Frost-free inverter with Door Cooling+

Frost-free inverter with Door Cooling+ Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious capacity: 655 liters High initial cost Advanced features: Wi-Fi, Door Cooling+ Requires ample space

3. LG 43 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (GL-M051RSWE, Super White, Fast Ice Making)

The LG 43 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator is ideal for compact yet efficient cooling, making it the optimal choice for small spaces like dorm rooms or offices. This fridge has a 4-star energy rating, ensuring energy efficiency while providing fast ice-making capabilities. Users who want a sleek design without compromising on aesthetic appeal may like this refrigerator for small spaces. Even then, this refrigerator may not be suitable for larger households or those requiring extensive storage options owing to its size.

Specifications of LG 43 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (GL-M051RSWE, Super White, Fast Ice Making)

Capacity: 43 litres

43 litres Energy rating: 4-star

4-star Cooling technology: Direct cool

Direct cool Colour: Super white

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size, suitable for small spaces Limited storage capacity for larger households Energy-efficient operation with 4-star rating Lack of advanced features like frost-free cooling

4. LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator ( GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)

The LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator, available in Dazzle Steel, is the king of versatile refrigeration! This LG fridge is a convertible option that comes equipped with multi-air flow features. In addition, its smart inverter ensures energy efficiency while maintaining best-in-class cooling levels. On top of it, the double door design can improve organisation and accessibility. However, its capacity might be a drawback for larger families. Also, if you want a more basic refrigerator model, you might find its premium features unnecessary.

Specifications of LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator ( GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)

Capacity: 240 litres

240 litres Cooling technology: Frost-Free, Smart Inverter, Multi Air Flow

Frost-Free, Smart Inverter, Multi Air Flow Colour: Dazzle Steel

Dazzle Steel Door type: Double door

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Frost-Free technology Limited capacity for larger households Smart Inverter for Energy Savings Relatively higher initial investment

5. LG 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-D199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria, Base stand with drawer)

The LG 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a cooling marvel, with its Direct-Cool technology and energy-saving inverter compressor. The refrigerator comes with a base stand with a drawer to provide added convenience for storage. Even then, its small capacity is not ideal for large households that require more storage space. Keep in mind that the Scarlet Euphoria colour option might not match all kitchen aesthetics, limiting decor options.

Specifications of LG 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-D199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria, Base stand with drawer)

Capacity: 185 litres

185 litres Energy rating: 4 star

4 star Cooling technology: Inverter direct-cool

Inverter direct-cool Colour: Scarlet Euphoria

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Limited storage capacity Inverter technology Single door may inconvenience access

6. LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling, 2023 Model)

The LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator is worth checking out, especially in the Shiny Steel finish. This LG refrigerator is quite cool, literally - with its convertible and multi-air flow technology. This particular model was released in 2023 and is updated with the latest tech for efficient performance and ample storage for a medium-sized household. Unfortunately, its 3-star energy rating might mean higher power consumption compared to other models in the same budget. Also prepare to work a bit harder to keep the shiny steel clean!

Specifications of LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling, 2023 Model)

Capacity: 272 litres

272 litres Energy rating: 3 star

3 star Compressor type: Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor Colour: Shiny Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart Inverter Compressor Relatively higher initial cost Frost-free operation May not fit smaller spaces

7. LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

The LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator can store all your food and keep it fresh with its advanced features that are meant for modern households. This model was released in 2023 and is available in the Western Black design. Its features include Express Freezing technology that promises exceptional cooling and convenient storage options. The Multi Air-Flow system maintains consistent temperatures throughout the fridge, preserving food freshness for long. However, its large size may not be ideal for a smaller kitchen and some users might find its initial cost relatively high.

Specifications of LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

Capacity: 655 litres

655 litres Cooling system: Frost-Free with inverter technology

Frost-Free with inverter technology Design: Side-by-side door configuration

Side-by-side door configuration Colour: Western Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ample storage space for large families Requires more floor space Energy-efficient with inverter technology Higher initial cost

8. LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABPU, Blue Plumeria, Fast Ice Making, Base stand with drawer)

The LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a compact powerhouse in Blue Plumeria. This single door refrigerator offers effective cooling with fast ice-making capabilities. Perhaps the biggest benefit of this refrigerator is its compact size and the inclusion of a base stand with a drawer, making it ideal for small households. This fridge comes with a 5-star energy rating, which means that it can significantly reduce electricity bills. Sadly, its limited storage capacity may not be suitable for larger families.

Specifications of LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABPU, Blue Plumeria, Fast Ice Making, Base stand with drawer)

Capacity: 185 litres

185 litres Energy rating: 5-star (high energy efficiency)

5-star (high energy efficiency) Cooling technology: Direct-Cool (efficient cooling)

Direct-Cool (efficient cooling) Additional features: Fast ice-making, base stand with drawer

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient (5-star rating) Limited storage capacity Fast ice-making feature Lack of frost-free technology

9. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

The LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator in Shiny Steel comes with a host of advanced features like Door Cooling+ for uniform cooling round the clock. In addition, its Smart Inverter compressor maximises energy efficiency and helps with silent operation. Its capacity is suitable for small to medium-sized families with ample storage for these needs. However, some users may find the freezer compartment relatively small and the absence of convertible features may limit flexibility in storage arrangements.

Specifications of LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

Capacity: 242 litres

242 litres Energy rating: 3 star

3 star Compressor type: Smart inverter

Smart inverter Defrost system: Frost-free

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart inverter compressor Limited storage capacity Frost-free defrost system Relatively higher price range

3 best features for you

Product name Capacity Energy rating Smart inverter LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Compressor Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Door Refrigerator (GL-Q257BMCX) 655 L 5 star Yes LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257DBMX) 655 L Inverter compressor for energy saving Yes LG 43 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (GL-M051RSWE) 43 L 4 star No LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX) 240 L 3 star Yes LG 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D199OSEY) 185 L 4 star Yes LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX) 272 L 3 star Yes LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY) 655 L Inverter compressor for energy saving Yes LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABPU) 185 L 5 Star Yes LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX) 242 L 3 Star Yes

Best value for money The LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX) stands out as the best value for money. With its spacious capacity, energy-efficient performance, and smart inverter technology, it offers excellent cooling without breaking the bank. The convertible feature adds versatility, making it suitable for various storage needs.

Best overall product The LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Compressor Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Door Refrigerator (GL-Q257BMCX) is the best overall product. Its large capacity, advanced features like Insta View Door-in-Door, and Wi-Fi connectivity make it ideal for modern households. The innovative design and efficient cooling ensure that your food stays fresh for longer periods.

How to find the right LG refrigerator To find the right LG refrigerator, consider your storage needs, available space, and desired features. Determine the capacity required for your household, whether you need a single door, double door, or side-by-side model. Look for energy-efficient options with smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity and convertible compartments. Read customer reviews and compare prices to make an informed decision.

FAQs Question : Do LG refrigerators come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, LG refrigerators typically come with a manufacturer's warranty covering parts and labour. Question : Can I install a water dispenser in my LG refrigerator? Ans : Some LG refrigerator models come with built-in water dispensers, while others may not have this feature. Question : How often should I defrost my LG refrigerator? Ans : Frost-free LG refrigerators automatically defrost, so manual defrosting is not usually required. Question : Are LG refrigerators energy-efficient? Ans : LG offers a range of energy-efficient refrigerators with various star ratings to suit different needs. Question : Can I control my LG refrigerator remotely? Ans : Certain LG refrigerator models feature Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to control them remotely using a smartphone app.

