Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  LG smart TV for reliable watching: Choose from top 8 picks for your home

LG smart TV for reliable watching: Choose from top 8 picks for your home

Boudhaditya Sanyal

LG smart TVs come with multiple features while delivering clear viewing experience. Check out the top 8 options that will be the best choice for you and your home.

LG smart TVs ensure excellent viewing with zero compromises.

In the ever-evolving landscape of home entertainment, LG has established itself as a trusted brand, synonymous with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled viewing experiences. As we navigate the vast market of smart TVs, the LG line-up stands out for its innovation, reliability, and commitment to delivering immersive content consumption. In this article, we explore the top 8 LG smart TVs, each meticulously crafted to cater to diverse preferences and elevate your home entertainment to new heights.

LG has consistently pushed the boundaries of visual excellence, and their smart TVs embody the perfect amalgamation of sleek design, advanced features, and seamless connectivity. Whether you're a cinephile, a gaming enthusiast, or someone seeking a comprehensive smart home experience, LG offers a diverse range of options to cater to your unique needs.

From the moment you power on an LG smart TV, you're greeted with stunning visuals and user-friendly interfaces. These TVs boast state-of-the-art display technologies, including OLED and NanoCell, ensuring vibrant colours, deep contrasts, and lifelike images. The intuitive webOS platform serves as the command centre for your entertainment, providing easy access to a plethora of streaming services, apps, and customizable features.

In this comprehensive guide, we'll delve into the specifications and features of each LG smart TV model, offering insights into what sets them apart. Whether it's the immersive sound quality, gaming enhancements, or the integration of artificial intelligence for smarter functionalities, LG has left no stone unturned in creating a diverse line-up that caters to the evolving needs of consumers.

Selecting the right LG smart TV involves considering factors such as screen size, resolution, audio capabilities, and smart features. This article aims to simplify your decision-making process by providing an in-depth look at each model's strengths and capabilities. Join us on a journey through the top 8 LG smart TVs, and discover the perfect companion for your home, ensuring reliable and enjoyable watching for years to come.

1. LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 65UN8000PTA

Immerse yourself in cinematic brilliance with the LG 65UN8000PTA. Boasting a massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display, it delivers stunning visuals complemented by a 50Hz refresh rate. The AI ThinQ and built-in Google Assistant & Alexa offer seamless control, while the Quad-Core Processor ensures swift performance. Connect your favourite devices with 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports. The 20W speaker system with ULTRA Surround and AI Acoustic Tuning enhances your audio experience. This LG smart TV, with its Real 4K Ultra HD and IPS Panel, promises a captivating entertainment hub.

Specifications of LG 65UN8000PTA:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, ULTRA Surround, AI Acoustic Tuning

Smart TV Features: AI ThinQ, Google Assistant, Alexa, WebOS, Sports Alert, HGiG Profile

Processor: Quad-Core Processor 4K

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Comprehensive Warranty

ProsCons
Real 4K Ultra HD displayLimited refresh rate compared to some competitors
AI ThinQ and built-in Google Assistant & Alexa for smart functionalityHigher price range

2. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 43NANO73SQA

Elevate your viewing experience with the LG 43NANO73SQA. This 43-inch 4K NanoCell TV delivers vibrant visuals and a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion. Packed with features like built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, Apple Airplay 2, and WebOS 22, it ensures a smart and user-friendly interface. The α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K optimizes picture quality, and the AI Sound Pro provides virtual surround sound. With a sleek design and unlimited OTT app support, this LG smart TV is a perfect blend of style and performance.

Specifications of LG 43NANO73SQA:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: NanoCell

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound Pro

Smart TV Features: AI ThinQ, WebOS 22, Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay 2, Game Optimizer

Processor: α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Warranty

ProsCons
NanoCell display for vibrant visualsSlightly smaller screen size
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K for optimized picture qualityHigher price in comparison to non-NanoCell models

3. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7550PSF

Experience entertainment at its finest with the LG 55UQ7550PSF. This 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV features WebOS 22 with User Profiles, delivering a personalized and intuitive viewing experience. The TV boasts a 60Hz refresh rate, AI Brightness Control, and 4K Upscaling for stunning visuals. With built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple Airplay 2, you have voice control and seamless connectivity. The Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG Mode cater to gaming enthusiasts. Enjoy a cinematic audio experience with AI Sound and Bluetooth Surround Ready.

Specifications of LG 55UQ7550PSF:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound

Smart TV Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay 2, Game Dashboard

Processor: α5 AI Processor 4K Gen5

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Warranty

ProsCons
WebOS 22 for a user-friendly interfaceLimited USB ports for connectivity
AI Sound and Bluetooth Surround Ready for immersive audio 

Also read: Want Samsung LED TV for your home? Check out top 8 options suited for you

4. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ8020PSB

Step into the future of entertainment with the LG 43UQ8020PSB. This 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV features built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, offering seamless voice control. The WebOS 22 with User Profiles ensures a personalized experience. Enjoy a cinematic view with Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro, and HLG. The Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG Mode enhance the gaming experience. The Magic Remote with Hot Keys and Voice Commands makes navigation a breeze. With 4K Upscaling and AI Sound Pro, this LG smart TV is a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of LG 43UQ8020PSB:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound Pro

Smart TV Features: WebOS 22, AI ThinQ, Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay 2, Game Optimizer

Processor: α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Warranty

ProsCons
Filmmaker Mode and HDR 10 Pro for cinematic viewingSlightly higher price in comparison to non-Pro models
Magic Remote with Hot Keys and Voice Commands for easy navigation 

5. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF

The LG 43UQ7500PSF is a stellar addition to your entertainment space. Boasting a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display, this smart LED TV offers a vivid and immersive viewing experience. WebOS 22 with User Profiles ensures a personalized interface, while Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro & HLG deliver cinema-like visuals. The Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG Mode enhance your gaming sessions. With unlimited OTT app support, AI Brightness Control, and 4K Upscaling, this TV brings versatility to your entertainment.

Specifications of LG 43UQ7500PSF:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound

Smart TV Features: WebOS 22, AI ThinQ, Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay 2, Game Optimizer

Processor: α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Warranty

ProsCons
Filmmaker Mode and HDR 10 Pro for cinematic visualsimited USB ports for connectivity
Slim design and unlimited OTT app support 

6. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ576BPSA

Experience smart entertainment with the LG 32LQ576BPSA. This 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is equipped with the α5 Gen 5 AI Processor and Web OS Operating System, offering a seamless and responsive user experience. With a 60Hz refresh rate and 768p resolution, enjoy clear visuals and vibrant colours. The TV features AI Sound, Virtual Surround 5.1, and Bluetooth Surround Ready for an immersive audio experience. With connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports, this TV is a perfect addition to compact spaces.

Specifications of LG 32LQ576BPSA:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, 2-Way Bluetooth

Sound: 10 Watts Output, Dolby Digital Plus, AI Sound

Smart TV Features: α5 Gen 5 AI Processor, Web OS Operating System, Wi-Fi, Magic Remote

Storage: 8 GB

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Warranty

ProsCons
Compact size ideal for smaller spacesHD Ready resolution may not suit those seeking higher clarity
α5 Gen 5 AI Processor for smooth performance 

Also read: Samsung smart TV for unmatched viewing experience? 10 best picks to choose from

7. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC

The LG 43UR7500PSC is a feature-packed 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, offering a visual extravaganza in a compact 43-inch size. With WebOS 23, User Profiles, and Filmmaker Mode, the TV ensures a personalized and cinematic viewing experience. Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG Mode cater to gaming enthusiasts. The α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 powers the TV, delivering swift performance. With unlimited OTT app support, AI Sound, and Bluetooth Surround Ready, this TV blends entertainment with innovation.

Specifications of LG 43UR7500PSC:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, ALLM, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1)

Smart TV Features: WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2, Game Optimizer

Processor: α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Warranty

ProsCons
4K Ultra HD display for stunning visualsLimited HDMI ports may be a drawback for users with multiple devices
Game Optimizer and ALLM for an immersive gaming experience 

8. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC

The LG 32LM563BPTC is a smart choice for compact spaces, offering a brilliant 32-inch HD Ready display. With Web OS Smart TV features, Wi-Fi, and a Magic Remote, navigating through your favourite content is a breeze. The TV is equipped with AI functions, including built-in Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. The 2-way Bluetooth feature enhances connectivity, and HDR 10 Pro ensures vibrant visuals. This TV is perfect for those who prioritize a blend of functionality and space efficiency.

Specifications of LG 32LM563BPTC:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound: 10 Watts Output, DTS Virtual:X, AI Sound

Smart TV Features: Web OS Smart TV, Wi-Fi, Magic Remote, AI Functions, Works with Apple AirPlay & Homekit

HDR: HDR 10 Pro

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Comprehensive Warranty and additional 1 year Warranty on panel/module

ProsCons
Compact size suitable for smaller roomsLimited connectivity options may be a concern for users with multiple devices
HDR 10 Pro for vibrant and detailed visuals 

Best 3 features for you

Product NameFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG 65UN8000PTA4K Ultra HD ResolutionAI ThinQ, Google Assistant & Alexa SupportReal 4K Ultra HD, Quad-Core Processor 4K
LG 43NANO73SQA4K NanoCell Displayα5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, AI Sound ProFilmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro & HLG
LG 55UQ7550PSFWebOS 22, AI Brightness ControlFilmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLGGame Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode
LG 43UQ8020PSBWebOS 22, Filmmaker ModeHDR 10 Pro, HLG, Game OptimizerMagic Remote, 4K Upscaling & AI Sound
LG 43UQ7500PSFWebOS 22, AI Brightness ControlFilmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro & HLGGame Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode
LG 32LQ576BPSAHD Ready, α5 Gen 5 AI ProcessorWeb OS, Magic Remote, Game OptimizerBuilt-in Alexa, Google Assistant
LG 43UR7500PSC4K Ultra HD, WebOS 23Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Modeα5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, Bluetooth Surround Ready
LG 32LM563BPTCHD Ready, Web OS Smart TVMagic Remote, AI Functions, Works with AirPlay & HomekitHDR 10 Pro, 2-Way Bluetooth

Best value for money

For those seeking value for money, the LG 43NANO73SQA stands out with its combination of a 4K NanoCell Display, advanced AI processing, and cinematic features like Filmmaker Mode. This model strikes a balance between performance and affordability, making it an excellent investment for a high-quality viewing experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The LG 55UQ7550PSF emerges as the best overall product, boasting a comprehensive set of features. With WebOS 22, AI Brightness Control, and Game Optimizer, it offers a seamless and personalized viewing experience. The inclusion of Filmmaker Mode, HDR support, and ALLM ensures optimal picture quality for varied content. Its 55-inch size provides an immersive viewing canvas. This TV excels in delivering entertainment, gaming, and smart functionality, making it the top choice for those seeking an all-encompassing smart TV experience.

How to find the right LG Smart TV?

To find the right LG smart TV, consider your specific needs and preferences. Start by assessing the screen size suitable for your space and viewing distance. Next, prioritize display technology—whether it's 4K Ultra HD, NanoCell, or HD Ready—based on your desired image quality. Evaluate smart features like WebOS version, voice control options, and app support for seamless content streaming. Additionally, factor in gaming features, connectivity options, and sound quality based on your usage patterns. Reading customer reviews and expert opinions can provide valuable insights. Lastly, ensure the chosen model aligns with your budget, offering the best balance of features for an enriching home entertainment experience.

FAQs

Question : What is NanoCell display technology?

Ans : NanoCell technology employs nano-sized particles to enhance color accuracy and expand the color spectrum, resulting in more vibrant and lifelike visuals.

Question : How does Filmmaker Mode benefit movie enthusiasts?

Ans : Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's creative intent by disabling post-processing effects, delivering movies as the filmmakers intended.

Question : Are LG smart TVs compatible with voice assistants?

Ans : Yes, LG smart TVs support voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa, allowing users to control the TV using voice commands.

Question : What is the significance of Game Optimizer?

Ans : Game Optimizer optimizes settings for a smoother gaming experience, reducing input lag and enhancing graphics for gamers.

Question : Can LG smart TVs connect to multiple devices simultaneously?

Ans : Yes, LG smart TVs come equipped with multiple HDMI and USB ports, allowing users to connect various devices simultaneously, such as gaming consoles and streaming devices.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

