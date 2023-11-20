LG smart TV for reliable watching: Choose from top 8 picks for your home

In the ever-evolving landscape of home entertainment, LG has established itself as a trusted brand, synonymous with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled viewing experiences. As we navigate the vast market of smart TVs, the LG line-up stands out for its innovation, reliability, and commitment to delivering immersive content consumption. In this article, we explore the top 8 LG smart TVs, each meticulously crafted to cater to diverse preferences and elevate your home entertainment to new heights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LG has consistently pushed the boundaries of visual excellence, and their smart TVs embody the perfect amalgamation of sleek design, advanced features, and seamless connectivity. Whether you're a cinephile, a gaming enthusiast, or someone seeking a comprehensive smart home experience, LG offers a diverse range of options to cater to your unique needs.

From the moment you power on an LG smart TV, you're greeted with stunning visuals and user-friendly interfaces. These TVs boast state-of-the-art display technologies, including OLED and NanoCell, ensuring vibrant colours, deep contrasts, and lifelike images. The intuitive webOS platform serves as the command centre for your entertainment, providing easy access to a plethora of streaming services, apps, and customizable features.

In this comprehensive guide, we'll delve into the specifications and features of each LG smart TV model, offering insights into what sets them apart. Whether it's the immersive sound quality, gaming enhancements, or the integration of artificial intelligence for smarter functionalities, LG has left no stone unturned in creating a diverse line-up that caters to the evolving needs of consumers.

Selecting the right LG smart TV involves considering factors such as screen size, resolution, audio capabilities, and smart features. This article aims to simplify your decision-making process by providing an in-depth look at each model's strengths and capabilities. Join us on a journey through the top 8 LG smart TVs, and discover the perfect companion for your home, ensuring reliable and enjoyable watching for years to come.

1. LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 65UN8000PTA Immerse yourself in cinematic brilliance with the LG 65UN8000PTA. Boasting a massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display, it delivers stunning visuals complemented by a 50Hz refresh rate. The AI ThinQ and built-in Google Assistant & Alexa offer seamless control, while the Quad-Core Processor ensures swift performance. Connect your favourite devices with 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports. The 20W speaker system with ULTRA Surround and AI Acoustic Tuning enhances your audio experience. This LG smart TV, with its Real 4K Ultra HD and IPS Panel, promises a captivating entertainment hub.

Specifications of LG 65UN8000PTA: Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, ULTRA Surround, AI Acoustic Tuning

Smart TV Features: AI ThinQ, Google Assistant, Alexa, WebOS, Sports Alert, HGiG Profile

Processor: Quad-Core Processor 4K

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Comprehensive Warranty

Pros Cons Real 4K Ultra HD display Limited refresh rate compared to some competitors AI ThinQ and built-in Google Assistant & Alexa for smart functionality Higher price range

Specifications of LG 43NANO73SQA: Screen Size: 43 Inches {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brand: LG

Display Technology: NanoCell

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound Pro

Smart TV Features: AI ThinQ, WebOS 22, Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay 2, Game Optimizer

Processor: α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Warranty

Pros Cons NanoCell display for vibrant visuals Slightly smaller screen size α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K for optimized picture quality Higher price in comparison to non-NanoCell models

3. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7550PSF Experience entertainment at its finest with the LG 55UQ7550PSF. This 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV features WebOS 22 with User Profiles, delivering a personalized and intuitive viewing experience. The TV boasts a 60Hz refresh rate, AI Brightness Control, and 4K Upscaling for stunning visuals. With built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple Airplay 2, you have voice control and seamless connectivity. The Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG Mode cater to gaming enthusiasts. Enjoy a cinematic audio experience with AI Sound and Bluetooth Surround Ready.

Specifications of LG 55UQ7550PSF: Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound

Smart TV Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay 2, Game Dashboard

Processor: α5 AI Processor 4K Gen5

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Warranty

Pros Cons WebOS 22 for a user-friendly interface Limited USB ports for connectivity AI Sound and Bluetooth Surround Ready for immersive audio

Also read: Want Samsung LED TV for your home? Check out top 8 options suited for you 4. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ8020PSB Step into the future of entertainment with the LG 43UQ8020PSB. This 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV features built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, offering seamless voice control. The WebOS 22 with User Profiles ensures a personalized experience. Enjoy a cinematic view with Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro, and HLG. The Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG Mode enhance the gaming experience. The Magic Remote with Hot Keys and Voice Commands makes navigation a breeze. With 4K Upscaling and AI Sound Pro, this LG smart TV is a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of LG 43UQ8020PSB: Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound Pro

Smart TV Features: WebOS 22, AI ThinQ, Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay 2, Game Optimizer

Processor: α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Warranty

Pros Cons Filmmaker Mode and HDR 10 Pro for cinematic viewing Slightly higher price in comparison to non-Pro models Magic Remote with Hot Keys and Voice Commands for easy navigation

5. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF The LG 43UQ7500PSF is a stellar addition to your entertainment space. Boasting a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display, this smart LED TV offers a vivid and immersive viewing experience. WebOS 22 with User Profiles ensures a personalized interface, while Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro & HLG deliver cinema-like visuals. The Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG Mode enhance your gaming sessions. With unlimited OTT app support, AI Brightness Control, and 4K Upscaling, this TV brings versatility to your entertainment.

Specifications of LG 43UQ7500PSF: Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound

Smart TV Features: WebOS 22, AI ThinQ, Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay 2, Game Optimizer

Processor: α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Warranty

Pros Cons Filmmaker Mode and HDR 10 Pro for cinematic visuals imited USB ports for connectivity Slim design and unlimited OTT app support

6. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ576BPSA Experience smart entertainment with the LG 32LQ576BPSA. This 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is equipped with the α5 Gen 5 AI Processor and Web OS Operating System, offering a seamless and responsive user experience. With a 60Hz refresh rate and 768p resolution, enjoy clear visuals and vibrant colours. The TV features AI Sound, Virtual Surround 5.1, and Bluetooth Surround Ready for an immersive audio experience. With connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports, this TV is a perfect addition to compact spaces.

Specifications of LG 32LQ576BPSA: Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, 2-Way Bluetooth

Sound: 10 Watts Output, Dolby Digital Plus, AI Sound

Smart TV Features: α5 Gen 5 AI Processor, Web OS Operating System, Wi-Fi, Magic Remote

Storage: 8 GB

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Warranty

Pros Cons Compact size ideal for smaller spaces HD Ready resolution may not suit those seeking higher clarity α5 Gen 5 AI Processor for smooth performance

Also read: Samsung smart TV for unmatched viewing experience? 10 best picks to choose from 7. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC The LG 43UR7500PSC is a feature-packed 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, offering a visual extravaganza in a compact 43-inch size. With WebOS 23, User Profiles, and Filmmaker Mode, the TV ensures a personalized and cinematic viewing experience. Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG Mode cater to gaming enthusiasts. The α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 powers the TV, delivering swift performance. With unlimited OTT app support, AI Sound, and Bluetooth Surround Ready, this TV blends entertainment with innovation.

Specifications of LG 43UR7500PSC: Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, ALLM, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1)

Smart TV Features: WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2, Game Optimizer

Processor: α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Warranty

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD display for stunning visuals Limited HDMI ports may be a drawback for users with multiple devices Game Optimizer and ALLM for an immersive gaming experience

8. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC The LG 32LM563BPTC is a smart choice for compact spaces, offering a brilliant 32-inch HD Ready display. With Web OS Smart TV features, Wi-Fi, and a Magic Remote, navigating through your favourite content is a breeze. The TV is equipped with AI functions, including built-in Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. The 2-way Bluetooth feature enhances connectivity, and HDR 10 Pro ensures vibrant visuals. This TV is perfect for those who prioritize a blend of functionality and space efficiency.

Specifications of LG 32LM563BPTC: Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound: 10 Watts Output, DTS Virtual:X, AI Sound

Smart TV Features: Web OS Smart TV, Wi-Fi, Magic Remote, AI Functions, Works with Apple AirPlay & Homekit

HDR: HDR 10 Pro

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Comprehensive Warranty and additional 1 year Warranty on panel/module

Pros Cons Compact size suitable for smaller rooms Limited connectivity options may be a concern for users with multiple devices HDR 10 Pro for vibrant and detailed visuals

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 65UN8000PTA 4K Ultra HD Resolution AI ThinQ, Google Assistant & Alexa Support Real 4K Ultra HD, Quad-Core Processor 4K LG 43NANO73SQA 4K NanoCell Display α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, AI Sound Pro Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro & HLG LG 55UQ7550PSF WebOS 22, AI Brightness Control Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode LG 43UQ8020PSB WebOS 22, Filmmaker Mode HDR 10 Pro, HLG, Game Optimizer Magic Remote, 4K Upscaling & AI Sound LG 43UQ7500PSF WebOS 22, AI Brightness Control Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro & HLG Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode LG 32LQ576BPSA HD Ready, α5 Gen 5 AI Processor Web OS, Magic Remote, Game Optimizer Built-in Alexa, Google Assistant LG 43UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD, WebOS 23 Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, Bluetooth Surround Ready LG 32LM563BPTC HD Ready, Web OS Smart TV Magic Remote, AI Functions, Works with AirPlay & Homekit HDR 10 Pro, 2-Way Bluetooth

Best value for money For those seeking value for money, the LG 43NANO73SQA stands out with its combination of a 4K NanoCell Display, advanced AI processing, and cinematic features like Filmmaker Mode. This model strikes a balance between performance and affordability, making it an excellent investment for a high-quality viewing experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The LG 55UQ7550PSF emerges as the best overall product, boasting a comprehensive set of features. With WebOS 22, AI Brightness Control, and Game Optimizer, it offers a seamless and personalized viewing experience. The inclusion of Filmmaker Mode, HDR support, and ALLM ensures optimal picture quality for varied content. Its 55-inch size provides an immersive viewing canvas. This TV excels in delivering entertainment, gaming, and smart functionality, making it the top choice for those seeking an all-encompassing smart TV experience.

How to find the right LG Smart TV? To find the right LG smart TV, consider your specific needs and preferences. Start by assessing the screen size suitable for your space and viewing distance. Next, prioritize display technology—whether it's 4K Ultra HD, NanoCell, or HD Ready—based on your desired image quality. Evaluate smart features like WebOS version, voice control options, and app support for seamless content streaming. Additionally, factor in gaming features, connectivity options, and sound quality based on your usage patterns. Reading customer reviews and expert opinions can provide valuable insights. Lastly, ensure the chosen model aligns with your budget, offering the best balance of features for an enriching home entertainment experience.

FAQs Question : What is NanoCell display technology? Ans : NanoCell technology employs nano-sized particles to enhance color accuracy and expand the color spectrum, resulting in more vibrant and lifelike visuals. Question : How does Filmmaker Mode benefit movie enthusiasts? Ans : Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's creative intent by disabling post-processing effects, delivering movies as the filmmakers intended. Question : Are LG smart TVs compatible with voice assistants? Ans : Yes, LG smart TVs support voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa, allowing users to control the TV using voice commands. Question : What is the significance of Game Optimizer? Ans : Game Optimizer optimizes settings for a smoother gaming experience, reducing input lag and enhancing graphics for gamers. Question : Can LG smart TVs connect to multiple devices simultaneously? Ans : Yes, LG smart TVs come equipped with multiple HDMI and USB ports, allowing users to connect various devices simultaneously, such as gaming consoles and streaming devices.

