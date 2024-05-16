LG's new series of televisions goes big on AI: Is it more than a buzzword for the user?
LG recently unveiled its latest large of QLED and QNED AI TVs that are designed to significantly change the game.
AI was intended to be more than just a buzzword after ChatGPT's sudden popularity pushed tech companies into a race to the top. But for users, many AI features fail to translate into tech-changing capabilities. Even then, artificial intelligence capabilities are now being leveraged across a range of devices and services, considerably reshaping how we interact with our electronics. On May 15, 2024, LG unveiled its latest range of televisions and naturally, the event was big on all-things-AI and user personalisation to suit each individual's needs.