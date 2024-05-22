Discover limited-time deals on air coolers! Choose from our top 8 options for a refreshing, breezy summer. Don't miss out on these excellent offers to stay cool and comfortable.

Get ready to beat the heat with sensational limited time deals on air coolers with offers of up to 54%. As temperatures continue to soar across the country, it’s important to stay cool in this weather without breaking the bank. With our selection of air coolers, you can expect considerable savings with discounts of up to 54% on the best options and don’t miss out on the chance to transform your house. With air coolers, you can stay cool at home without high power bills and installation concerns. Hurry, these breezy deals are blowing away fast!

Read Less Read More 1. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for beating the summer heat. This air cooler is equipped with advanced honeycomb cooling pad, powerful blower, and i-Pure technology, making it an effective partner for your cooling needs. In addition, it’s designed for low power consumption, so you can stay cool without worrying about high energy bills in the long run. So go ahead and make the most of this compact and stylish cooler and overcome the summer heat without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler Cooling: Honeycomb Pad with i-Pure Technology

Honeycomb Pad with i-Pure Technology Blower: Powerful blower for strong air throw

Powerful blower for strong air throw Efficiency: Low power consumption

Low power consumption Capacity: 12-litre water tank

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with Honeycomb Pad 12-litre capacity might be insufficient for larger rooms Low power consumption Limited to personal and small space use

What are customers saying?

Customers appreciate the product's portability on Amazon, noting it can be easily moved around the house. However, some users have reported performance issues and leakage.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Symphony Diet 12T for its efficient cooling, energy savings, advanced air purification, and easy portability in a compact design.

2. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler is engineered to constantly provide optimal cooling for your home. This cooler has a coverage area suitable for rooms up to 16 square metres, making it a great consideration to find relief from the scorching heat. In addition, its i-Pure Technology promises clean air by combating air pollution, odour-causing microorganisms, and allergies. In addition, the cooler features 3-side honeycomb pads with high water retention capacity, a long-lasting dura pump, and a cool flow dispenser that evenly distributes water.

Specifications of 2.Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler Cooling: 3-Side Honeycomb Pads

3-Side Honeycomb Pads Fan: Powerful fan for effective air circulation

Powerful fan for effective air circulation Efficiency: Low power consumption

Low power consumption Capacity: 27-liter water tank

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent mobility for easy movement around the house Some users report performance issues Efficient cooling with 3-side honeycomb pads Airflow may be insufficient for some users

What are customers saying?

Customers appreciate the air cooler's mobility, claiming it's easy to move throughout the house. However, some buyers have reported performance issues, stating it barely functions as a fan and the motor doesn't work properly and some of them are also dissatisfied with the airflow.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its excellent mobility, efficient cooling with 3-side honeycomb pads, low power consumption, and powerful fan performance.

3. Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler is considered a reliable cooling solution for your home. Why do we say that? You get a coverage area suitable for rooms up to 16 square metres, which means that this high-performance cooler ensures relief from the scorching heat. In addition, its i-Pure Technology is engineered to keep your air clean while helping you fight pollution and allergies. On top of this all, this cooler features 3-side honeycomb pads, a long-lasting dura pump, and a cool flow dispenser. It also operates at just 95 watts, making it an energy-efficient that may also be used with inverters.

Specifications of Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler Blower: Equipped with a powerful blower for effective air circulation

Equipped with a powerful blower for effective air circulation Cooling Pads: Features honeycomb pads for efficient cooling

Features honeycomb pads for efficient cooling Air Purification: Utilises i-Pure Technology for enhanced air quality

Utilises i-Pure Technology for enhanced air quality Capacity: Large 40-litre water tank for extended cooling duration

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful blower for effective air circulation Large water tank may occupy significant space Efficient cooling with honeycomb pads Some users may find the design unappealing

What are customers saying?

Customers appreciate the air cooler's airflow but complain about its high noise level and water leakage from the back. There are mixed opinions on cooling, size, quality, and value.

Why choose this product?

Choose Symphony HiFlo 40 for powerful cooling with honeycomb pads, efficient air purification, low power consumption, and a large 40-litre capacity.

4. Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler is designed for home use and offers amazing cooling. We’re not just saying this - this air cooler features 4-Side Aspen Pads that improve overall cooling performance by maximising water absorption. In addition, the cooler also boasts Powerful Double Blowers for keeping your space cool by distributing the air uniformly. Users can also adjust the airflow direction with the Closable Louvers. In addition, a large water tank capacity of 55 litres makes this air cooler a worthy option to provide extended cooling.

Specifications of Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler Cooling Pads: Equipped with 4-Side Aspen Pads for efficient cooling

Equipped with 4-Side Aspen Pads for efficient cooling Blowers: Features powerful double blowers for enhanced air circulation

Features powerful double blowers for enhanced air circulation Louvers: Closable louvers for customisable air direction

Closable louvers for customisable air direction Capacity: Large 55-litre water tank for extended cooling duration

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful double blowers for enhanced air circulation Large water tank may occupy significant space Efficient cooling with 4-Side Aspen Pads Louvers may not provide precise airflow control

What are customers saying?

Customers express disappointment with the air cooler due to the lack of a remote control and water leakage. Buyers have mixed opinions on size, quality, and noise.

Why choose this product?

Choose Symphony Touch 55 for efficient cooling with 4-Side Aspen Pads, powerful double blowers, customisable airflow with closable louvers, and large 55-litre capacity.

5. Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler

The Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler will keep all your large spaces cool. It boasts a 65-litre capacity for extended cooling without frequent refills. Its key features include High Air Delivery for effective circulation, an Ice Chamber for better cooling, and Honeycomb Pads for overall efficiency. The cooler is equipped with sturdy wheels for easy mobility across your space. Additionally, it is compatible with inverters, making it suitable for power outages. You also get a 2-year warranty on the product - so you can purchase without worry!

Specifications of Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler Capacity: 65-litre water tank for extended cooling duration

65-litre water tank for extended cooling duration Air Delivery: High air delivery for quick and efficient cooling

High air delivery for quick and efficient cooling Cooling Technology: Features honeycomb pads and an ice chamber for enhanced cooling

Features honeycomb pads and an ice chamber for enhanced cooling Portability: Equipped with sturdy wheels for easy movement

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High air delivery for efficient cooling Some users may find the 65-litre capacity too large Equipped with honeycomb pads and ice chamber Incompatibility with some inverters may be a concern

What are customers saying?

Customers on Amazon appreciate the air cooler's performance, appearance, noise level, and airflow. They find it efficient but there are mixed opinions on build quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose Livpure Koolbliss for high air delivery, honeycomb pads, sturdy wheels, and inverter compatibility, backed by a 2-year warranty.

6. Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler

The Symphony Sumo 70XL is a desert air cooler designed for rooms up to 325 sq. ft.. It features a Cool Flow Dispenser for even water distribution to the honeycomb cooling pads which empowers it to deliver unmatched cooling performance. There’s also some help from its powerful fan and the honeycomb cooling pad to keep your space chilled. On top of it all, this cooler comes with a 70L tank capacity for uninterrupted cooling while consuming only 150 watts of power.

Specifications of Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler Cooling Technology: Equipped with Honeycomb Pads for efficient cooling

Equipped with Honeycomb Pads for efficient cooling Fan: Features a powerful fan for effective air circulation

Features a powerful fan for effective air circulation Dispenser: Includes a Cool Flow Dispenser for even water distribution

Includes a Cool Flow Dispenser for even water distribution Capacity: Large 70-litre water tank for extended cooling duration

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with Honeycomb Pads Large 70-litre capacity may occupy space Powerful fan for effective air circulation Cool Flow Dispenser may require maintenance

What are customers saying?

Customers speak positively of the value and performance but express concerns about size, lack of remote control, and absence of honeycomb pads. In addition, there are mixed opinions on quality, noise, and cooling.

Why choose this product?

Choose Symphony Sumo 70 for efficient cooling with honeycomb pads, powerful fan, large capacity, and reliable performance at a great value.

7. Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler

The Symphony Jumbo 75XL+ is a desert air cooler designed for rooms up to approximately 269 sq. ft. With this cooler, you get to enjoy the Cool Flow Dispenser for efficient water distribution to the honeycomb cooling pads, along with a powerful blower for superior air circulation, and a large 75 L water tank capacity. The company also promises whisper-quiet performance and energy-efficient operation (consuming only 135 watts) while maintaining a cool environment for everyone in your space. Go ahead and bring home a new air cooler today!

Specifications of Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler Cooling: Honeycomb Pads

Honeycomb Pads Fan: Powerful

Powerful Dispenser: Cool Flow

Cool Flow Capacity: 75L

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with Honeycomb Pads Large 75-litre capacity may occupy significant space Powerful fan for effective air circulation Some users may find the Cool Flow Dispenser requires maintenance

What are customers saying?

Customers appreciate the product's appearance, noting its attractive design and fresh-looking cooling pads. They also praise its effective air throw.

Why choose this product?

Choose Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ for its attractive design, fresh-looking cooling pads, effective air throw, and spacious 75-litre capacity.

The Orient Electric Tornado 52L Desert Air Cooler is equipped with Aerofan technology, delivering an impressive air delivery of 3650 m³/hour. Amazing, right? Its Densenest honeycomb cooling pads retain 45% more water, which means you get improved cooling during peak summers as well. It also offers inverter compatibility, adjustable speed settings, and a 12-month warranty with this Orient air cooler that’s ideal for large spaces. There’s also the added benefit of Orient’s brand reliability and after sales service if you purchase this product.

Specifications of Orient Electric Tornado 52 L Desert Air Cooler Cooling: Densenest Honeycomb Pads

Densenest Honeycomb Pads Compatibility: Inverter Compatible

Inverter Compatible Air Delivery: High with Aerofan Technology

High with Aerofan Technology Capacity: 52 litres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with Densenest Honeycomb Pads Some users may find the 52-litre capacity insufficient High air delivery with Aerofan Technology Incompatibility with certain inverters may be a concern

What are customers saying?

Customers appreciate the air cooler's performance, weight, and size. They like its speed settings, portability, compatibility with inverters, and 50-litre tank, but users have mixed opinions on value and cooling.

Why choose this product?

Choose Orient Electric Tornado for its efficient cooling, portability, compatibility with inverters, versatile settings, and spacious 50-litre tank for all-night operation.

What cooling capacity do I need for an air cooler? You must consider your room size when choosing an air cooler. It’s smart to look for the right CFM (cubic feet per minute) rating - the higher it is, the better cooling it will provide in larger rooms. For small rooms (up to 150 sq. ft.), a 1,000 CFM cooler is sufficient while larger rooms may need 2,000 CFM or more.

How important is energy efficiency while buying an air cooler? It’s smart to opt for inverter models because these coolers adjust their speed based on the cooling requirement, saving electricity.

How easy is water management for air coolers? For optimal water management, choose coolers with convenient water inlet and outlet options. It’s noteworthy that some models have automatic water fill systems for easier maintenance.

What about the noise level of air coolers? For peaceful operation, select low-noise air cooler models. Check product specifications for noise levels and remember that quieter coolers are ideal for bedrooms.

Factors to keep in mind when purchasing an air cooler Portability: Choose a cooler that is easy to move around, especially if you plan to use it in different rooms at your home. Maintenance: It’s smart to look for models with removable and washable cooling pads for hassle-free cleaning in the long run. Humidity control: Some coolers come with humidity control features which are useful for people living in a humid climate. Design and aesthetics: It’s prudent to pick a cooler that complements your room decor and personal style for a happy purchasing experience. Best overall air cooler Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12T offers efficient cooling, advanced technology, and compact design, making it an ideal choice for versatile cooling needs at home.

Best value for money air cooler Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler

The Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler provides high air delivery, durable build, and inverter compatibility, offering excellent value for money in the long run.

Top 3 features of best air coolers

Best air coolers Capacity Cooling features Colour Symphony Diet 12T 12L Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology White Symphony Ice Cube 27 27L Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Tech White Symphony HiFlo 40 40L Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology Light Grey Symphony Touch 55 55L 4-Side Aspen Pads, Powerful Double Blowers, Louvers White Livpure Koolbliss 65L High Air Delivery, Ice Chamber, Honeycomb Pads White Symphony Sumo 70 70L Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, Cool Flow Dispenser White Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ 75L Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, Cool Flow Dispenser White Orient Electric Tornado 52L Densenest Honeycomb Pads, Inverter Compatibility Dark Grey

Similar articles for you Best air cooler brands: Top 10 picks to consider for optimal cooling and high end features

FAQs Question : What size air cooler do I need? Ans : It depends on your room size. A smaller room typically requires a lower capacity cooler, while larger rooms need higher capacity ones. Question : How do I clean my air cooler? Ans : Regularly clean the water tank, cooling pads, and fan blades. Use mild detergent and water for cleaning, and avoid using abrasive cleaners. Question : Can I use ice in my air cooler? Ans : Yes, adding ice to the water tank can enhance cooling efficiency, especially during hot weather. Question : Are air coolers energy-efficient? Ans : Yes, air coolers consume less power compared to air conditioners, making them a more energy-efficient cooling option. Question : Can I use an air cooler with an air conditioner? Ans : Yes, you can use an air cooler alongside an air conditioner to enhance cooling efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

