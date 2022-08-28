In the month of August, we saw multiple price cuts on smartphones across brands. These include Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo. The price cuts come ahead of the Indian festive season beginning in October this year. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, then here are some options that you may consider

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus has slashed the price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G by ₹1,000. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in April this year in two variants- 6GB and 8GB priced at ₹19,999 and ₹21,999, respectively. After the latest price cut, the 6GB RAM model can be purchased at ₹18,999, while the 8GB RAM variant now sells at ₹20,999.

Samsung Galaxy F42

Samsung has slashed the price of Galaxy F42 phone in India by ₹3,000. The smartphone is offered in two variants - 6GBand 8GB. The Cupertino-based company has reduced the price of only the 6GB RAM variant to ₹17,999. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and runs on Samsung One UI 3.1 based on the Android 11 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes in two RAM models- 6GB and 8GB. The former was launched at ₹34,999. After the price cut, it is now available at ₹31,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM variant will now cost ₹32,999. Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White are the colour options of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy A03

Samsung Galaxy A03 was launched earlier this year with a starting price of ₹10,499. It comes in two RAM models- 3GB and 4GB. After the price drop, the 3GB RAM variant will cost ₹9,514, while the 4GB RAM model will be priced at ₹11,014. The handset has three colour variants- Blue, Black and Red.

Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22 has got a price cut of ₹2000. The phone’s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant now costs ₹10,499, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model can now be purchased at ₹12,499. The handset comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and has a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Vivo V23e 5G

After a price cut of ₹1,000, Vivo V23e 5G now retails at ₹24,990. The device comes in a single variant and packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and offers virtual memory feature called Extended RAM 2.0. It runs on the company’s own Funtouch OS based on Android.

Vivo Y21T

Vivo Y21T has got a price cut of ₹1,000. The handset can now be purchased at ₹15,499 for the 4GB RAM+128GB storage model. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor, the handset has a 6.58-inch full HD+ LCD display. Midnight Blue and Pearl White are the two colour options of the phone

Oppo Reno 7 Pro

Oppo Reno 7 Pro has become cheaper by ₹3,000. The smartphone was launched in August 2021 with a price tag of ₹39,999. After the price drop, it can be purchased at ₹36,999. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max octa-core processor. For camera duties, the phone has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 macro aperture.