List of smartphones that got price cuts in August 20223 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 12:29 PM IST
- Smartphone brand Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo have announced price cuts ahead of festive season
Listen to this article
In the month of August, we saw multiple price cuts on smartphones across brands. These include Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo. The price cuts come ahead of the Indian festive season beginning in October this year. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, then here are some options that you may consider