Looking for a big battery phone? Here are 5 options that you can buy on Amazon

Having to charge your phone at frequent intervals can be really annoying, especially if you are a heavy user. Battery backup is an important feature that one should consider while buying a smartphone. Here, we bring you a list of big battery smartphones that you can buy from Amazon. Do note that these handsets fall under ₹20,000 price category and are thus affordable to buy. Take a look
Samsung Galaxy M13
Samsung Galaxy M13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The company claims that the handset can last for long hours after a single charge. The device comes with 15 watt charging support. It is currently selling at ₹10,499 onwards on Amazon. The smartphone runs on the company’s own One UI Core 4 based on Android 12 operating system.
Tecno Pova 3
Housing a large 7,000mAh battery, Tecno Pova 3 comes with a standby of 53 days. The device is equipped with a 33watt Flash Charge and is claimed to juice up from o to 50% in 40 minutes. The smartphone is available at ₹12,999 on Amazon. It comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ Dot in display and offers a refresh rate of 90Hz.
Realme Narzo 50A
Realme Narzo 50A houses a 6,000mAh battery. It is said to deliver 48 hours of calling, 8 hours of gaming and up to 53 days of standby. The smartphone features a Super Power Saving Mode which is said to give 144 minutes of call time, even at 5% power. What’s more, the handset offers 18watt Quick Charge and also supports reverse charging which means it can be used to charge other mobile phone and AIoT devices such as TWS headphones, smart bands and smartwatches. It is available at ₹12,499 on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy M32 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and offers 15watt in-box charger. The smartphone is claimed by the company to deliver an all-day battery life. It is currently selling at ₹11,499 on Amazon. The handset features a 64MP quad camera at the back and is equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with FHD+ resolution.
