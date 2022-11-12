Looking for a big battery phone? Here are 5 options that you can buy on Amazon

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A houses a 6,000mAh battery. It is said to deliver 48 hours of calling, 8 hours of gaming and up to 53 days of standby. The smartphone features a Super Power Saving Mode which is said to give 144 minutes of call time, even at 5% power. What’s more, the handset offers 18watt Quick Charge and also supports reverse charging which means it can be used to charge other mobile phone and AIoT devices such as TWS headphones, smart bands and smartwatches. It is available at ₹12,499 on Amazon.