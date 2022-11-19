Looking to buy a premium phone? Here are options from Apple, Samsung and Google

One of the best things about buying a top-end premium phone is that you get the best of technology and features. Be it the camera on Google Pixel 7 Pro, performance of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max or the uniqueness of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4, these devices make you stand out from the rest of the clan. Looking for a premium phone to buy this November and money is no bar? We have curated a list of premium phones that you can buy. Take a look
One of the best things about buying a top-end premium phone is that you get the best of technology and features. Be it the camera on Google Pixel 7 Pro, performance of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max or the uniqueness of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4, these devices make you stand out from the rest of the clan. Looking for a premium phone to buy this November and money is no bar? We have curated a list of premium phones that you can buy. Take a look
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Priced at ₹1,39,900 onwards, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with new colour options. These include Space Black, Silver, Gold and Deep Purple. The smartphone ceramic shield front and has textured matt glass back with stainless steel design. It packs up to 1TB storage and has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with features like Dynamic Island, Always-on display, and more. Powering the device is Apple A16 Bionic chip with 16-core neural engine.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Priced at ₹1,39,900 onwards, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with new colour options. These include Space Black, Silver, Gold and Deep Purple. The smartphone ceramic shield front and has textured matt glass back with stainless steel design. It packs up to 1TB storage and has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with features like Dynamic Island, Always-on display, and more. Powering the device is Apple A16 Bionic chip with 16-core neural engine.
The handset features a 48MP primary camera at the back paired with two 12MP sensors. There is a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front for selfies. iPhone 14 Pro Max is IP68 rated and can withstand water for a maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes.
The handset features a 48MP primary camera at the back paired with two 12MP sensors. There is a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front for selfies. iPhone 14 Pro Max is IP68 rated and can withstand water for a maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 carries a price tag of ₹1,54,999 for its base model. The smartphone has a foldable design with a 7.6-inch full dynamic AMOLED main display and 6.2-inch sub-display. It is equipped with S Pen support and is offered in Graygreen, Phantom Black and Beige colour options.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 carries a price tag of ₹1,54,999 for its base model. The smartphone has a foldable design with a 7.6-inch full dynamic AMOLED main display and 6.2-inch sub-display. It is equipped with S Pen support and is offered in Graygreen, Phantom Black and Beige colour options.
The device packs 12GB RAM and is claimed to deliver up to 16 hours of internet usage. Camera sensors on Galaxy Z Fold 4 include 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP on the rear.
The device packs 12GB RAM and is claimed to deliver up to 16 hours of internet usage. Camera sensors on Galaxy Z Fold 4 include 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP on the rear.
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a price tag of ₹84,999 in India. The smartphone comes powered by Google Tensor G2 chipset. Pixel 7 Pro is 5G-ready and has a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution. The smartphone boasts of a triple camera at the back. The setup consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with 48MP and 12MP sensors.
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a price tag of ₹84,999 in India. The smartphone comes powered by Google Tensor G2 chipset. Pixel 7 Pro is 5G-ready and has a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution. The smartphone boasts of a triple camera at the back. The setup consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with 48MP and 12MP sensors.
At the front, the handset comes with a 10.8MP camera for selfies. The Pixel 7 Pro runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box and has a 4,926mAh battery.
At the front, the handset comes with a 10.8MP camera for selfies. The Pixel 7 Pro runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box and has a 4,926mAh battery.