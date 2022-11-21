Apple iPhone 12 is listed at ₹48,999 on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is also giving bank offers and exchange discounts on the smartphone, which further lowers its price. If you have been planning to upgrade from your old phone, then now is this time. With the current retail price and available discounts on Flipkart, iPhone 12 is a good buy. Here are the entire details about the current offer on Apple iPhone 12

First things first. The 64GB storage model of iPhone 12 is listed with ₹10,901 off on Flipkart. It can be purchased at ₹48,999 onwards. Then, there is a 10% instant discount of up to ₹1,500 with Federal Bank Credit/Debit cards. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders are eligible for 5% cashback on the phone’s purchase.

If you have an old smartphone, you can exchange it to avail up to ₹17,500 off on iPhone 12. If you are looking for easy purchase options, then Flipkart page states that EMI for iPhone 12 starts at ₹1,675 per month.

The phone’s 128GB and 256GB storage models are available at ₹53,999 and ₹61,999, respectively. You can avail similar discounts on these variants as well. Apple iPhone 12 is offered in Purple, Black, Green, White, Blue and Red colour shades.

Apple iPhone 12 specifications

Apple iPhone 12 is powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 14. It is eligible for the latest iOS 16 software update that brings a new screen lock, battery indicator on iPhones amidst other new features.

The handset is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR Display and comes protected with Ceramic Shield glass. The smartphone comes with IP68 rating and is both dust and water resistant. The iPhone 12 has a dual camera sensor on the back with two 12MP sensors. At the front, the device comes with a 12MP camera for selfies. As per Apple, the device can deliver up to 17 hours of video playback time.