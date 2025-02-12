|Product
OnePlus Buds 3 TWS in Ear Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback (Splendid Blue)View Details
₹4,499
realme Buds T310 Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 46dB Hybrid ANC, 360° Spatial Audio, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 40Hrs Battery and Fast Charging (Monet Purple)View Details
₹1,999
boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Hazel Beige)View Details
₹1,499
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-BeigeView Details
₹3,989
boAt Rockerz 425 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones Signature Sound, ENx Tech, ASAP Charge, 25H Playtime, Bluetooth V5.2, Dual Pairing with Mic(Techno Purple)View Details
₹1,299
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Blue)View Details
₹2,299
AKG K72 Closed Back Studio Headphones, Black, Pack of 1View Details
₹2,698
boAt Airdopes 311 Pro, 50H Battery, Fast Charge, Dual Mics ENx Tech, Transparent LID, Low Latency, IPX4, IWP Tech, BT v5.3, Wireless TWS in Ear Earbuds with mic (Lavender Rush)View Details
₹1,099
Boult Audio Z20 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth Ear buds with 60 Hours Playtime, 4 Mics Clear Calling, 45ms Low Latency, Rich Bass Drivers, ouch Controls, IPX5,TWS earbuds bluetooth wireless (Candy Cane)View Details
₹1,199
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina DisplayView Details
₹19,899
Fastrack Noir Pro Womens Smart Watch, 3.0 cm Super AMOLED Display, 390*390 Resolution, 100+ Sports Modes, SOS, BT Calling, Female Health Monitor,IP68, 5-Day Battery, 100+ Smartwatch Faces (Rose Gold)View Details
₹5,495
Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85" AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap)View Details
₹3,999
Titan Crest Premium Mesh Strap Smart Watch, 1.43" AMOLED Display with AOD, 466x466 Pixel Resolution, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Gold)View Details
₹7,995
Vibez by Lifelong Smartwatch for Women with 2 Silicone Straps, Bluetooth Calling, HD Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Sports Modes, Health Tracking (VBSWW27,Emerald)View Details
₹1,699
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Gold Link)View Details
₹2,999
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Multicolor)View Details
₹1,499
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Deep Wine)View Details
₹1,099
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calling, Track Menstrual Cycle, Temperature Sensor (Petal Pink)View Details
₹7,499
CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold)View Details
₹3,999
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,GreenView Details
₹20,999
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹38,999
Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1") Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 128GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Quick SilverView Details
₹24,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, GrayView Details
₹19,989
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹19,999
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2") Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite GreyView Details
₹30,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, GrayView Details
₹34,999
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹23,490
Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch| 8 GB, 128 GB Expandable| 3K Display| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZACH0070IN)View Details
₹20,998
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,WhiteView Details
₹17,999
Kobo Libra Colour | eReader | 7” Glare-Free Colour E Ink Kaleido™ 3 Display | Dark Mode Option | Audiobooks | Waterproof | Black (White)View Details
₹19,999
Kobo Libra Colour | eReader | 7” Glare-Free Colour E Ink Kaleido™ 3 Display | Dark Mode Option | Audiobooks | Waterproof | Black (Black)View Details
₹19,999
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) 32 GBView Details
₹21,899
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) 32 GBView Details
₹23,199
Kobo Clara Colour | eReader | 6” Glare-Free Colour E Ink Display | Dark Mode Option | Waterproof | Audiobooks | 16GB of Storage | BlackView Details
₹16,999
Remarkable Essentials Bundle – Gray | Remarkable 2 Paper Tablet | Includes 10.3” Remarkable Tablet, Marker Plus Pen with Eraser, Book Folio Cover in Gray WeaveView Details
₹53,799
PocketBook Verse Pro Color | Super Thin and Compact 6" e-Reader | Color Screen E Ink Kaleido™ 3 – Eye-Safe and Glare-Free | Text-to-Speech & Bluetooth | Audiobooks | SMARTlight | IPX8 WaterproofView Details
₹27,990
PocketBook InkPad 4 | Eye-Friendly Audio & E-Book Reader | Large 7.8ʺ E-Ink Display | Anti-Scratch Protection | Text-to-Speech Function | Bluetooth® | Built-in Speaker | SMARTlight | IPX8 WaterproofView Details
₹39,807
Kobo Clara BW | eReader | 6” Glare-Free Touchscreen with ComfortLight PRO | Dark Mode Option | Audiobooks | Waterproof | 16GB of Storage | BlackView Details
₹14,999
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| BlueView Details
₹5,499
JBL Link Music 360 Degree Bluetooth Speaker with Wi-Fi and Voice Assistance Integration (Blue)View Details
₹6,490
Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| GreenView Details
₹4,499
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8" HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black)View Details
₹9,999
Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) Black & Brass.View Details
₹13,998
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Super-Compact,Portable, Lightweight, Waterproof & Dustproof,16 Hrs Battery,Versatile Strap,Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-BlueView Details
₹3,989
All-new Echo Spot, Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound, Alexa and Bluetooth | BlackView Details
₹8,499
Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 15+ Hours of Portable Playtime, Dust & Waterproof (IP67) - Cream.View Details
₹8,999
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)View Details
₹2,798
JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)View Details
₹3,699
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Happiness Box with 40 Shots- PurpleView Details
₹8,799
Canon EOS 3000D 18MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-55mm is II Lens, 16GB Card and Carry CaseView Details
₹35,690
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Sky Blue)View Details
₹5,999
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators | APS-C Sensor | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - BlackView Details
₹61,490
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Blush Pink) Happiness Box with 40 ShotsView Details
₹8,999
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Camera - Terracotta OrangeView Details
₹9,999
Nikon D7500 Camera Body with 18-140 mm VR Digital DSLR Kit - BlackView Details
₹94,690
KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro 4PASS 2-in-1 Instant Camera and Photo Printer (2.1x3.4 inches) + 68 Sheets Bundle, YellowView Details
₹12,799
Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm Power Zoom Lens | APS-C Sensor | Fast Auto Focus,Real-time Eye AF,Real-time Tracking | 4K Vlogging Camera - BlackView Details
₹61,490
Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit with 14-42 mm Lens (Black), 3x Optical Zoom"View Details
₹42,489
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Special Assorted Valentine's Chocolates Potli Gift Pack with Teddy keychain, 232 gView Details
₹350
CLUZE Valentine's Day Gift Combo Of Chocolate I Love You Greeting Card For Husband/Boyfriend/Girlfriend/Wife-Kitkat Dessert Delight Truffle 50gView Details
₹289
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Valentine's Heart Blush Chocolate Bar Gift Pack, 250 g (Pack of 2)View Details
₹532
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Special Valentine's Gift Basket with Teddy Bear, 222 gView Details
₹650
TIED RIBBONS Valentine Week Gift for Girlfriend Wife Women Girls - Heart Cushion, Large Teddy Bear, Card, Red Rose Flower, Message Bottles, Pendant and Chocolates Combo - Valentine Day GiftView Details
₹1,499
CookieMan Valentine Day Assorted Heart Shaped Chocolate Box – 200g | Chocolates Gift Pack for Couples, Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Wife, Husband, Him & Her| Best Valentine's Day SpecialView Details
₹349
Kokomaē Sweetheart Temptation Valentine's Day Chocolate Hamper | Belgian Slim Box with 25 Bite Sized ChocolateView Details
₹1,595
Confetti Gifts 7 days valentine gift for Girlfriend Boyfriend | Pack of 7 Items- Crochet Rose,Candle,Chocolate,Teddy Keychain,Love Token,Cushion Cover|Gift for Husband Wife|7 Days ValentineView Details
₹2,490
KIT KAT Japan Kitkat Heartful Bear Share Bag 12 Special Kitkat Pieces Inside | Made In Japan | Valentine's Day Gift | Kitkat Gift | Kitkat From Japan - Cocoa, Cacao, Chocolate, 156 GView Details
Gadgets make a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift for her, offering both practicality and thoughtfulness. In today’s world, staying connected isn’t just convenient, it’s essential, especially for women navigating busy schedules or unsafe environments. A well-chosen tech gift like a smartwatch, tablet, or instant camera doesn’t just improve daily life; it adds a layer of security, efficiency, and style.
Beyond just functionality, the right gadget can reflect her personality and interests. A sleek pair of wireless earbuds for music lovers, an e-reader for book enthusiasts, or a fitness tracker for the health-conscious - there’s something for everyone. Thoughtful tech gifts also show that you care about her needs and passions, making them a meaningful choice.
So, what are you waiting for? Level up your gifting game with our selection of cutting-edge tech, perfectly paired with indulgent chocolates and other thoughtful touches to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable.
This Valentine’s Day, surprise her with the gift of great audio quality. Wireless earbuds and headphones offer crisp audio, seamless connectivity, and all-day comfort, making them ideal for music lovers, fitness enthusiasts, or professionals on the go. Choose from top brands and premium designs to match her lifestyle and make her day extra special.
Gift her a smartwatch this Valentine’s Day and inspire her to track her health better. From fitness tracking to seamless notifications, these wearables keep her connected and organised. Choose from elegant designs, premium features, and top brands to find the perfect match for her lifestyle.
Why tablets, you wonder? They strike the perfect balance between portability and performance, making them ideal for work, entertainment, or creativity. This Valentine’s Day, surprise her with a top-tier tablet that complements her lifestyle, whether she’s streaming, sketching, or staying productive on the go.
Turn the page on ordinary gifts this Valentine’s Day with an e-reader she'll love. Whether she’s lost in novels or diving into knowledge, a lightweight e-reader keeps her library at her fingertips. Gift her endless stories, anywhere and anytime.
Let her soundtrack every moment with the perfect smart or Bluetooth speaker. From music to podcasts to hands-free convenience, these speakers deliver crystal-clear sound and seamless connectivity. This Valentine’s Day, gift her the joy of immersive audio, anytime, anywhere.
Give her the gift of timeless memories with a high-quality camera this Valentine’s Day. If she loves photography or capturing everyday moments, a great camera will take her creativity to the next level. From mirrorless to compact models, find the perfect one to match her style and passion.
Now that we’ve got all the tech in check, let’s not forget the Valentine’s Day favourite – chocolates! A classic symbol of love, they add sweetness to any gift. From rich dark selections to artisanal treats, find the perfect indulgence to complement your thoughtful present.
