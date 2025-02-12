Our Picks
OnePlus Buds 3 TWS in Ear Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback (Splendid Blue)
realme Buds T310 Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 46dB Hybrid ANC, 360° Spatial Audio, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 40Hrs Battery and Fast Charging (Monet Purple)
boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Hazel Beige)
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Beige
boAt Rockerz 425 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones Signature Sound, ENx Tech, ASAP Charge, 25H Playtime, Bluetooth V5.2, Dual Pairing with Mic(Techno Purple)
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Blue)
AKG K72 Closed Back Studio Headphones, Black, Pack of 1
boAt Airdopes 311 Pro, 50H Battery, Fast Charge, Dual Mics ENx Tech, Transparent LID, Low Latency, IPX4, IWP Tech, BT v5.3, Wireless TWS in Ear Earbuds with mic (Lavender Rush)
Boult Audio Z20 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth Ear buds with 60 Hours Playtime, 4 Mics Clear Calling, 45ms Low Latency, Rich Bass Drivers, ouch Controls, IPX5,TWS earbuds bluetooth wireless (Candy Cane)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
Fastrack Noir Pro Womens Smart Watch, 3.0 cm Super AMOLED Display, 390*390 Resolution, 100+ Sports Modes, SOS, BT Calling, Female Health Monitor,IP68, 5-Day Battery, 100+ Smartwatch Faces (Rose Gold)
Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85 AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap)
Titan Crest Premium Mesh Strap Smart Watch, 1.43 AMOLED Display with AOD, 466x466 Pixel Resolution, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Gold)
Vibez by Lifelong Smartwatch for Women with 2 Silicone Straps, Bluetooth Calling, HD Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Sports Modes, Health Tracking (VBSWW27,Emerald)
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Gold Link)
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Multicolor)
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Deep Wine)
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calling, Track Menstrual Cycle, Temperature Sensor (Petal Pink)
CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold)
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,Green
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1) Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 128GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Quick Silver
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch| 8 GB, 128 GB Expandable| 3K Display| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZACH0070IN)
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,White
Kobo Libra Colour | eReader | 7” Glare-Free Colour E Ink Kaleido™ 3 Display | Dark Mode Option | Audiobooks | Waterproof | Black (White)
Kobo Libra Colour | eReader | 7” Glare-Free Colour E Ink Kaleido™ 3 Display | Dark Mode Option | Audiobooks | Waterproof | Black (Black)
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) 32 GB
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) 32 GB
Kobo Clara Colour | eReader | 6” Glare-Free Colour E Ink Display | Dark Mode Option | Waterproof | Audiobooks | 16GB of Storage | Black
Remarkable Essentials Bundle – Gray | Remarkable 2 Paper Tablet | Includes 10.3” Remarkable Tablet, Marker Plus Pen with Eraser, Book Folio Cover in Gray Weave
PocketBook Verse Pro Color | Super Thin and Compact 6 e-Reader | Color Screen E Ink Kaleido™ 3 – Eye-Safe and Glare-Free | Text-to-Speech & Bluetooth | Audiobooks | SMARTlight | IPX8 Waterproof
PocketBook InkPad 4 | Eye-Friendly Audio & E-Book Reader | Large 7.8ʺ E-Ink Display | Anti-Scratch Protection | Text-to-Speech Function | Bluetooth® | Built-in Speaker | SMARTlight | IPX8 Waterproof
Kobo Clara BW | eReader | 6” Glare-Free Touchscreen with ComfortLight PRO | Dark Mode Option | Audiobooks | Waterproof | 16GB of Storage | Black
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| Blue
JBL Link Music 360 Degree Bluetooth Speaker with Wi-Fi and Voice Assistance Integration (Blue)
Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Green
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8 HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black)
Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) Black & Brass.
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Super-Compact,Portable, Lightweight, Waterproof & Dustproof,16 Hrs Battery,Versatile Strap,Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Blue
All-new Echo Spot, Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound, Alexa and Bluetooth | Black
Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 15+ Hours of Portable Playtime, Dust & Waterproof (IP67) - Cream.
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)
JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Happiness Box with 40 Shots- Purple
Canon EOS 3000D 18MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-55mm is II Lens, 16GB Card and Carry Case
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Sky Blue)
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators | APS-C Sensor | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Blush Pink) Happiness Box with 40 Shots
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Camera - Terracotta Orange
Nikon D7500 Camera Body with 18-140 mm VR Digital DSLR Kit - Black
KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro 4PASS 2-in-1 Instant Camera and Photo Printer (2.1x3.4 inches) + 68 Sheets Bundle, Yellow
Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm Power Zoom Lens | APS-C Sensor | Fast Auto Focus,Real-time Eye AF,Real-time Tracking | 4K Vlogging Camera - Black
Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit with 14-42 mm Lens (Black), 3x Optical Zoom
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Special Assorted Valentines Chocolates Potli Gift Pack with Teddy keychain, 232 g
CLUZE Valentines Day Gift Combo Of Chocolate I Love You Greeting Card For Husband/Boyfriend/Girlfriend/Wife-Kitkat Dessert Delight Truffle 50g
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Valentines Heart Blush Chocolate Bar Gift Pack, 250 g (Pack of 2)
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Special Valentines Gift Basket with Teddy Bear, 222 g
TIED RIBBONS Valentine Week Gift for Girlfriend Wife Women Girls - Heart Cushion, Large Teddy Bear, Card, Red Rose Flower, Message Bottles, Pendant and Chocolates Combo - Valentine Day Gift
CookieMan Valentine Day Assorted Heart Shaped Chocolate Box – 200g | Chocolates Gift Pack for Couples, Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Wife, Husband, Him & Her| Best Valentines Day Special
Kokomaē Sweetheart Temptation Valentines Day Chocolate Hamper | Belgian Slim Box with 25 Bite Sized Chocolate
Confetti Gifts 7 days valentine gift for Girlfriend Boyfriend | Pack of 7 Items- Crochet Rose,Candle,Chocolate,Teddy Keychain,Love Token,Cushion Cover|Gift for Husband Wife|7 Days Valentine
KIT KAT Japan Kitkat Heartful Bear Share Bag 12 Special Kitkat Pieces Inside | Made In Japan | Valentines Day Gift | Kitkat Gift | Kitkat From Japan - Cocoa, Cacao, Chocolate, 156 G
Gadgets make a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift for her, offering both practicality and thoughtfulness. In today’s world, staying connected isn’t just convenient, it’s essential, especially for women navigating busy schedules or unsafe environments. A well-chosen tech gift like a smartwatch, tablet, or instant camera doesn’t just improve daily life; it adds a layer of security, efficiency, and style.
Beyond just functionality, the right gadget can reflect her personality and interests. A sleek pair of wireless earbuds for music lovers, an e-reader for book enthusiasts, or a fitness tracker for the health-conscious - there’s something for everyone. Thoughtful tech gifts also show that you care about her needs and passions, making them a meaningful choice.
So, what are you waiting for? Level up your gifting game with our selection of cutting-edge tech, perfectly paired with indulgent chocolates and other thoughtful touches to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable.
Best earbuds and headphones for her this Valentine’s Day
This Valentine’s Day, surprise her with the gift of great audio quality. Wireless earbuds and headphones offer crisp audio, seamless connectivity, and all-day comfort, making them ideal for music lovers, fitness enthusiasts, or professionals on the go. Choose from top brands and premium designs to match her lifestyle and make her day extra special.
Top deals for you:
Best smartwatches for her this Valentine’s Day
Gift her a smartwatch this Valentine’s Day and inspire her to track her health better. From fitness tracking to seamless notifications, these wearables keep her connected and organised. Choose from elegant designs, premium features, and top brands to find the perfect match for her lifestyle.
Top deals for you:
Best tablets for her this Valentine’s Day
Why tablets, you wonder? They strike the perfect balance between portability and performance, making them ideal for work, entertainment, or creativity. This Valentine’s Day, surprise her with a top-tier tablet that complements her lifestyle, whether she’s streaming, sketching, or staying productive on the go.
Top deals for you:
Best e-readers for her this Valentine’s Day
Turn the page on ordinary gifts this Valentine’s Day with an e-reader she'll love. Whether she’s lost in novels or diving into knowledge, a lightweight e-reader keeps her library at her fingertips. Gift her endless stories, anywhere and anytime.
Top deals for you:
Best smart speakers and Bluetooth speakers for her this Valentine’s Day
Let her soundtrack every moment with the perfect smart or Bluetooth speaker. From music to podcasts to hands-free convenience, these speakers deliver crystal-clear sound and seamless connectivity. This Valentine’s Day, gift her the joy of immersive audio, anytime, anywhere.
Top deals for you:
Best cameras for her this Valentine’s Day
Give her the gift of timeless memories with a high-quality camera this Valentine’s Day. If she loves photography or capturing everyday moments, a great camera will take her creativity to the next level. From mirrorless to compact models, find the perfect one to match her style and passion.
Top deals for you:
Best chocolates for her this Valentine’s Day
Now that we’ve got all the tech in check, let’s not forget the Valentine’s Day favourite – chocolates! A classic symbol of love, they add sweetness to any gift. From rich dark selections to artisanal treats, find the perfect indulgence to complement your thoughtful present.
Top deals for you:
FAQs
Question : What are the best Valentine’s Day tech gifts for her?
Ans : Smartwatches, earbuds, tablets, and instant cameras make great choices, combining style, functionality, and everyday convenience.
Question : Why is a tablet a good Valentine’s Day gift?
Ans : Tablets offer entertainment, productivity, and creativity, making them perfect for work, reading, or streaming her favourite content.
Question : Which smart speaker is ideal for a Valentine’s Day gift?
Ans : Compact smart speakers like Echo Dot provide music, hands-free assistance, and a stylish home upgrade.
Question : What chocolates pair well with tech gifts?
Ans : Premium dark chocolates, artisanal truffles, or luxury assorted boxes complement tech gifts, adding a personal and indulgent touch.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.