Low iPhone 14 Plus demand? Apple reportedly cuts production

Apple iPhone 14 Plus debuted along with other iPhone 14 series earlier this month. The company dropped the ‘mini’ lineup with the 14 series and replaced it with the new Plus model. The smartphone is a larger display version of iPhone 14 and comes with a 6.7-inch Retina display. As per a report by The Information, the Cupertino-based company has halted the production of the device.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus debuted along with other iPhone 14 series earlier this month. The company dropped the ‘mini’ lineup with the 14 series and replaced it with the new Plus model. The smartphone is a larger display version of iPhone 14 and comes with a 6.7-inch Retina display. As per a report by The Information, the Cupertino-based company has halted the production of the device.
Citing supply chain sources, the report says that Apple is reassessing the demand of iPhone 14 Plus. It has reportedly reached out to at least one iPhone assembly partner to immediately halt iPhone 14 Plus production. The US-based firm has also contacted two component suppliers to lower production by up to 90%. The report has resulted in speculations whether iPhone 14 Plus is not as popular among users as Apple expected.
Citing supply chain sources, the report says that Apple is reassessing the demand of iPhone 14 Plus. It has reportedly reached out to at least one iPhone assembly partner to immediately halt iPhone 14 Plus production. The US-based firm has also contacted two component suppliers to lower production by up to 90%. The report has resulted in speculations whether iPhone 14 Plus is not as popular among users as Apple expected.
On the other hand, Apple has instructed at least one iPhone supplier to ramp up component production for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models. There is no official comment from Apple about these developments though.
On the other hand, Apple has instructed at least one iPhone supplier to ramp up component production for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models. There is no official comment from Apple about these developments though.
Talking about the specifications of Apple iPhone 14 Plus, the smartphone comes powered by Apple A15 Bionic chip and runs on the latest iOS 16 operating system. The phone comes with updated internal design for thermal performance and has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen. The display offers 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness and Dolby Vision.