Low maintenance black and white printers that keep running without hassle: Deals live on Amazon!

A good black and white printer is one of those things we do not think about until it stops working in the middle of an important print. For students, home offices and even busy families, a reliable printer that quietly does its job without frequent refills or technical trouble feels like a blessing. Instead of dealing with messy ink cartridges or endless maintenance alerts, a low-maintenance monochrome printer keeps printing sharp text and documents day after day.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Highest discount Brother DCP-L2541DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer With 30 PPM Print Speed, Multifunction Print Scan Copy, Automatic Document Feeder, 2 in 1 ID Copy Button, (WIFI, WIFI Direct, LAN, USB), Free Installation View Details ₹23,599 Check Details Best printer HP Laser MFP 1188w, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Ethernet, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White View Details ₹17,499 Check Details HP Laser MFP 1188fnw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Fax, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 715A5A View Details ₹19,999 Check Details Best value for money Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer, Windows, Mac and Linux Support View Details ₹13,995 Check Details Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer, Black, Standard View Details ₹15,999 Check Details View More

If you are planning to invest in a printer that lasts long, prints fast and runs smoothly with minimum attention, this list is for you. We have rounded up the best black and white printers available right now on Amazon, along with deals that help you save more while getting exactly what your home or workspace needs.

Brother DCP-L2541DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer is reliable black and white laser printer designed for students, home offices and small businesses that need fast printing without constant maintenance. It prints up to 30 pages per minute and supports print, scan and copy tasks with secure Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, LAN and USB connectivity.

The toner lasts long, saving costs in bulk printing. Safe to use with efficient power control and auto duplex to save paper. It supports A4, A5, legal, letter and more. Backed by a 1-year warranty. Currently available at 24% off on Amazon.

Specifications Print speed 30 ppm Connectivity Wi-Fi / LAN / USB Duty cycle Up to 10,000 pages per month Energy use 510 W Paper capacity 250 sheets

The versatile all-in-one black and white HP Laser MFP 1188w laser printer is perfect for home offices and small teams. It handles print, scan and copy tasks smoothly with sharp monochrome output using HP’s original toner. The printer supports Wi-Fi, Ethernet and USB for quick setup and reliable connectivity.

With a print speed of up to 21 ppm and a duty cycle of 10,000 pages per month, it is built for everyday productivity. Comes with a 1-year warranty and supports a wide range of paper sizes and operating systems.

Specifications Print speed 21 ppm Connectivity Wi-Fi / Ethernet / USB 2.0 Input tray 150 sheets Output tray 100 sheets Duty cycle Up to 10,000 pages per month

HP Laser MFP 1188fnw Monochrome Printer is another multifunction printer that handles print, scan, copy, and fax tasks for busy home offices. The HP Laser MFP 1188fnw offers sharp black and white prints using original HP toner and supports Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity for stress-free printing from multiple devices.

It includes a 40-sheet automatic document feeder to help you process multi-page documents faster. With up to 21 ppm print speeds and a duty cycle built for regular use, this model keeps work running smoothly.

Specifications Print 21 ppm ADF 40 sheets Connectivity Wi-Fi / Ethernet / USB Input tray 150 sheets Output tray 100 sheets

A compact laser printer designed for everyday document printing at home or in small workspaces. The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W offers crisp black and white prints with minimal maintenance and low power use. It supports Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, so you can print wirelessly from laptops and phones without taking up much desk space.

With up to 19 ppm print speed and reliable performance on Windows, macOS, and Linux, it’s a great fit for light-to-moderate printing needs.

Specifications Print up to 19 ppm Connectivity Wi-Fi / USB Single-function Print only Compact and energy-efficient design

A compact mono laser printer designed for home offices, the Canon MF3010 prints, scans, and copies with sharp output. It delivers up to 18 ppm, giving first prints in just seconds. Safe and reliable to use, it carries a 1-year warranty. USB connectivity ensures secure, direct printing for important documents.

It supports A4, A5, B5, Legal, and Letter sheets with low power consumption in sleep mode. Ideal for users who need quick everyday prints without wireless features.

Specifications Print Speed 18 ppm Functions Print/Scan/Copy Sheet Capacity 150 sheets Max Power 960 W Print Resolution 600 × 600 dpi

You can grab the Xerox 3025 Multifunction Laser Printer at a 58% discount on Amazon right now! This compact multifunction printer handles printing, scanning, and copying in one device, making it suitable for small offices and home users with moderate workloads. It prints up to 20 ppm, helping you finish tasks faster without wasting time waiting. Wireless and USB connectivity allow flexible printing from laptops and phones.

It supports standard office paper sizes with a 150-sheet tray. Designed for safe and reliable daily use, it comes with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications Print Speed 20 ppm Input Tray 150 sheets Connectivity Wi-Fi + USB 2.0 Memory 128 MB Processor 600 MHz

A great pick for home and small offices, the Brother HL-L2440DW prints up to 30 ppm so you can finish reports and documents quickly. It supports auto-duplex printing to save paper and comes with a 250-sheet tray for fewer refills.

Wireless, Wi-Fi Direct, LAN, and USB options let you print from phones and laptops with ease. It’s safe, energy-efficient, and backed by a 1-year warranty. Plus, the inbox toner prints up to 3,000 pages, reducing running costs.

Specifications Print Speed 30 ppm Memory 64 MB Input Tray 250 sheets Resolution 1200 x 1200 dpi Duplex Automatic

Perfect for home and small office use, the Brother HL-L2321D delivers fast black-and-white printing at 30 ppm so everyday tasks finish quickly. Auto-duplex printing saves paper, while the 250-sheet tray handles long assignments without frequent refills.

It connects via USB for stable printing and offers safe operation with energy-efficient performance. The inbox toner yields up to 2,600 pages, keeping running costs low. Backed by a 1-year warranty, it prints standard document sizes for work, studies, and bills.

Specifications Print Speed 30 ppm Memory 8 MB Input Capacity 250 Sheets Resolution 2400 x 600 dpi (HQ1200) Connectivity USB

The HP Laser 1008W is a reliable single-function printer designed for everyday black-and-white document needs at home or in small offices. It supports both Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity for quick and flexible setup across multiple devices. With a print speed of up to 21 ppm and a duty cycle of 10,000 pages, it ensures efficient handling of long workloads.

The 150-sheet input tray and sharp laser printing deliver crisp reports, notes, and invoices. An intuitive LED display helps you manage print tasks easily. Backed by a 1-year warranty and support through HP’s service network.

Specifications Print Speed Up to 21 ppm Duty Cycle 10,000 pages/month Print Resolution Up to 1200 dpi Input Capacity 150 sheets Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0

