MacBook Air is now more affordable after the massive price drop! Check the deals here

How many times have you added the MacBook Air to your online wishlist and closed the tab right after seeing the final price? It happens to a lot of us. We want a laptop that can handle video projects, design apps, lectures, and endless tabs without freezing at the worst moment.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Highest discountApple 2024 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M3 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- StarlightView Details
₹1.28L
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- SilverView Details
₹1.48L
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky BlueView Details
₹94,990
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky BlueView Details
₹1.19L
Best MacBook AirApple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - MidnightView Details
₹1.15L
Not just that, we also want a laptop that is light enough to carry every day and still powerful enough to rely on. While the Apple device is a single-stop solution to all these requirements, the only thing that stops most of us is the cost.
Here is the good news. The MacBook Air is now selling at a much lower price in India. If you have been holding back for months, thinking it is not the right time, this might actually be the right time. So before the offers change again, let us take a look at the deals available right now.
This MacBook Air delivers fast performance with the M3 chip, making tasks like editing videos, designing assignments, presentations and multitasking feel smooth. Creators can edit and export faster. Students can handle lectures, research, streaming and projects smoothly. Professionals can work on the go without worrying about charging or performance drops.
You can save up to 17% on Amazon along with extra card offers and cashback. It supports apps like Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365 and more.
Lightweight and powerful
Brilliant display and long battery life
Limited ports
Storage cannot be expanded later
Buyers say the MacBook Air is lightweight, powerful, and perfect for everyday tasks and professional coding. Many say that it pairs seamlessly with iPhones, offers excellent battery life and a sharp display, and handles Docker and heavy workloads smoothly. Buyers also recommend choosing 16GB RAM for a future-proof experience.
This model offers the ideal blend of fast performance, portability and long-term reliability. The current discount makes a premium machine more affordable, especially for those who want a laptop that stays fast for years. If you need a dependable daily companion for studies or creative work, this deal is worth considering.
This MacBook Air offers a spacious 15.3 inch Liquid Retina Display for a more comfortable viewing and editing experience. It stays fast with the M3 chip and 16GB memory, making multitasking smooth for students, professionals and creators. It remains lightweight and slim enough to carry every day, even with the bigger screen. With a 15 percent price drop on Amazon, along with EMI and cashback offers, you save a good amount. It supports apps like Final Cut Pro, Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft 365. Battery life lasts up to a full day, ideal for travel or long work hours.
Larger display with amazing colours
Strong performance and long battery life
Costs more than the 13-inch variant
Limited ports for accessories
Buyers find the MacBook Air blazing fast with excellent battery life and smooth performance for everyday tasks and moderate video editing. They praise its premium feel, music experience, and long-term reliability. Only heavy video professionals may need more power, but for most users, it’s an ideal choice.
It delivers a bigger screen without becoming bulky, along with fast performance for demanding tasks. The current discount makes this premium model more accessible, especially for users who want extra workspace for productivity or creative work.
This MacBook Air brings the latest M4 chip for faster, smoother performance. You can juggle multiple apps, edit videos or work on creative tools without slowdowns. The 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display delivers sharp and vibrant visuals. It stays extremely lightweight, so it easily fits into college bags or office backpacks.
Its a great choice for working professionals as it can handle presentations, emails and multitasking with ease, even on the move. The price is now lower with 5% savings on Amazon along with no-cost EMI, cashback and bank offers.
Latest M4 chip with Apple Intelligence
Very light and portable with long battery life
256GB storage may fill up quickly
Limited ports for wired accessories
Buyers say the MacBook Air M4 is powerful, smooth, and a major upgrade from Windows, with excellent battery backup, compact design, and premium build. They love its display, sound, and portability. Some note dark colours catch dust easily, but overall call it totally worth the money.
It offers the newest performance upgrades and smart features like Apple Intelligence at a more affordable price than usual. If you want a stylish, fast and travel-friendly laptop that can keep up with your workload every single day, this MacBook Air is a solid pick.
This 2025 MacBook Air is built for speed, creativity, and everyday productivity. The latest Apple M4 chip handles multitasking smoothly, from editing videos to switching between apps. Its 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display offers stunning visuals that make work and entertainment more enjoyable. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can work anywhere without worrying about charging.
You also get a 4% discount, bringing the price down to ₹1,19,490 from ₹1,24,900, plus extra savings through bank offers and No-Cost EMI options. macOS works seamlessly with iPhone and iPad, supporting apps like Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and more.
Very lightweight and portable
Brilliant display and long battery backup
Storage may feel limited for heavy media users
Slightly premium pricing vs non-Apple laptops
Buyers praise the MacBook Air’s superb build, great battery life, silent performance and clear speed boost with the M4 chip. It simplifies the Apple ecosystem and offers excellent value in sales. New users need time to adapt, and some miss extra ports or affordable storage upgrades.
This MacBook Air delivers a great combination of performance, portability, and battery life. It is ideal for people who work or create on the go and want a laptop that stays fast for years. With iPhone-to-Mac continuity, a beautiful display, and Apple’s newest intelligence features, it makes everyday tasks more enjoyable and efficient.
The 2024 MacBook Air is perfect for those who want a compact laptop that still feels powerful. The Apple M3 chip ensures smooth performance when you are multitasking, editing content, or running creative apps. It offers up to 18 hours of battery life, so you can focus on work or study without hunting for a charger.
With 7 percent savings, the price drops to ₹1,44,699 from ₹1,54,900, plus additional bank offers and cashback options. It supports popular professional and creative software like Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365, and more.
Lightweight, easy to travel with
Excellent performance and battery backup
Smaller screen is not ideal for big editing projects
Price is on the higher side for entry-level users
Buyers praise the MacBook Air M3 for its lightweight design, strong performance and impressive battery life. They recommend higher RAM for future-proofing since it can’t be upgraded later. A few regret choosing lower storage and faced limitations with returns through third-party sellers.
It combines powerful performance, long battery life, and a travel-friendly design. It is a great match for people who are always on the go but still need a laptop that can handle demanding work without slowing down.
Yes, it is more than capable for everyday college work like research, video lectures, presentations and multitasking with multiple tabs. For beginners in editing and graphic work, the MacBook Air handles common apps smoothly because macOS is well-optimised. If you are starting out and do not work with extremely heavy files, the MacBook Air can support your learning and creativity without slowing you down.
If your current laptop is slowing you down and affecting your studies or work, there is no real benefit in waiting. The current price drop makes the MacBook Air much more affordable than usual. Newer models will be costlier again when launched. If the features in the current variant meet your needs, this deal is worth grabbing instead of delaying the purchase.
The base model works fine for everyday productivity and some creative tasks. However, storage can fill up quickly if you store videos, large project files or editing apps. Cloud storage helps, but not always. If your budget allows, a higher storage option is a safer choice for the long run. The RAM in current models is usually enough for smooth multitasking.
MacBook Air
Screen
Battery
Chip
|MacBook Air 2024 (13.6-inch, M3, 16GB/512GB)
|13.6-inch Liquid Retina
|Up to 18 hours
|Apple M3 (8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU)
|MacBook Air 2024 (15.3-inch, M3, 16GB/512GB)
|15.3-inch Liquid Retina
|Up to 18 hours
|Apple M3 (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU)
|MacBook Air 2025 (13.6-inch, M4, 16GB/256GB)
|13.6-inch Liquid Retina
|Up to 18 hours
|Apple M4 (10-core CPU, 8-core GPU)
|MacBook Air 2025 (15.3-inch, M4, 16GB/256GB)
|15.3-inch Liquid Retina
|Up to 18 hours
|Apple M4 (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU)
|Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, M4, 16GB/512GB)
|13.6 Inches Liquid Retina
|Up to 18 hours
|Apple M4 (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU)
|MacBook Air 2024 (13.6-inch, M3, 24GB/512GB)
|13.6-inch Liquid Retina
|Up to 18 hours
|Apple M3 (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU)
