The Apple MacBook Air M3 15-inch model is currently discounted heavily on Amazon. Read on for the details.

On the lookout for a new Mac laptop and want one that isn't as small as the baseline MacBook Air 13"? The 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip certainly fits the bill. Now that it's available at a significantly discounted price on Amazon, it becomes an even more enticing offer. It must be noted that the MacBook Air M3 15" typically retails for ₹1,34,900, but on Amazon right now, you can get it for as low as ₹1,22,990—representing a total price drop of about ₹12,000.

How to get MacBook Air M3 15" for ₹ 1,22,990 The MacBook Air 15-inch, with an M3 chip, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage, is currently retailing for ₹1,27,990 on Amazon, reflecting a 5% price drop. To sweeten the deal further, if you have an ICICI Bank or SBI credit card, you can avail of an additional ₹5,000 instant discount, bringing the effective price down to ₹1,22,990, which is a total reduction of ₹12,000 compared to its MRP.

This is notably lower than what Apple charges for the same laptop on its official website and in Apple stores. So, if you’re looking for a laptop that is larger than 13 inches, offers excellent battery life, 16GB of RAM, and a powerful M-series chipset, the 15-inch MacBook Air is a solid choice.

How does the 15-inch MacBook Air differ from the 13-inch MacBook Air M3? Firstly, there is a significant price difference—the 15-inch model costs ₹20,000 more. For that extra amount, you mainly get a larger display, measuring 15.3 inches compared to the 13.6 inches of the smaller variant.

Both models feature up to 8-core CPUs, up to 10-core GPUs, and support configurations with up to 24GB of unified memory. Battery life is rated the same for both, at up to 18 hours.

There are minor differences though. The 15-inch model gets a six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers, while the 13-inch model has a four-speaker setup.

Other than that, the experience remains largely the same, with identical features. While the battery capacity differs slightly, both models are rated for the same battery life.

Ultimately, the price difference comes down to size. If you prefer a larger screen, the 15-inch MacBook Air is a good option. However, if portability is your priority, the 13-inch MacBook Air would be the better choice—and it will save you a significant amount of money.