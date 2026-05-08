MacBook deals start at ₹65,900: Top Apple laptops worth checking out right now

If you have been holding off on upgrading your laptop then the wait is finally over because the prices for the latest MacBook Neo just dropped to ₹65,990. That's not it, you can get additional discount on this price. There are more MacBook models which are seeing this price drop and we are not talking about the M1 era, the models which are rocking the latest M4 and M5 chips. And with the Amazon Sale going on, the savings are just gonna add up. Here are some of the best MacBook deals for you to check out during this price drop.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Apple 2026 MacBook Neo 13″ Laptop with A18 Pro chip: Built for AI and Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Blush View Details ₹65,900 Check Offers Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Starlight View Details ₹97,900 Check Offers Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M5 chip: AI and Apple Intelligence, 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Sky Blue View Details ₹1.11L Check Offers Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip, 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Silver View Details Get Price Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 Max chip with 18‑core CPU and 40‑core GPU: Built for AI, 41.05 cm (16.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 48GB Unified Memory, 2TB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details ₹5.00L Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

For the first time ever, a current-gen MacBook is sitting comfortably under the ₹70k mark. The MacBook Neo is a go to laptop if you are a student or not a heavy user. It comes with enough horse power with its A18 Pro chip to handle multiple tasks easily without stutters or lags. During the Amazon Sale, you will get special price and additional discounts.

The price for the laptop is dropped to ₹65,990 and with additional ₹4,000 instant discount using SBI credit card, the effective price will be 61,990. With a price this good, the MacBook Neo may go out of stock during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 due to this aggressive pricing so you have to act quick.

2. Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Starlight Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you are looking for a more full fledged laptop with a bit more horse power than a smartphone chip from 2024 then go for this laptop. Under 1 Lakh, this laptop is the best you can get for this price. It can handle heavier tasks, the build and design is as expected from Apple. The M4 chip is from 2025 but it still is a powerful chip to rely on for any workload.

MacBook Air M4 is priced at ₹97,900 for the 16 GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. And on top of this, you can grab additional ₹5,000 discount using SBI credit card for payment which brings down the effective price to ₹92,900. Grab it before the Amazon sale ends.

If you are looking for something latest and modern then go with the MacBook Air 2026 with the latest M5 chip. This new chip not only faster in the CPU department but also offer better GPU performance with up to 30 to 35% better GPU performance compared to M4 as claimed by apple.

Now this laptop is priced at ₹1,10,900 which is the best price you can get right now. And if you use an SBI credit card for the payment then you will get additional ₹7,000 discount on that base price bringing down the final price to ₹1,03,900.

To get some serious performance, you need to move to the Pro territory and this MacBook Pro 2025 with M5 chip is the best option for you. This laptops pack some serious performance with its 24GB unified memory and 1TB of blazing fast SSD storage.

This MacBook Pro M5 is priced at ₹1,99,990 and if you include the credit card and exchange discounts, you can save up to ₹19,500 bringing the effective price down. The prices may roll back to the original prices so hurry up before the Amazon Sale ends.

For anyone who want no compromise MacBook with only the top shelf hardware for peak performance then this laptop is for you. The MacBook Pro powered the M5 Max chip can easily out do a high end desktop PC in performance. The 18 core CPU and 40 Core GPU performance is paired with 48GB unified memory and 2TB SSD storage.

The price for this laptop is of course too high to be affected by the discount prices but its better to grab these discounts. And even if you want to buy this on installments, you will be able to save up to ₹23,202 on the base price.

The research I have been testing and reviewing laptops for over a decade, and during this time, I have tested over a hundred laptops, including budget laptops, ultrabooks, gaming laptops, and more. All my reviews and product recommendations are independent and not influenced by brands or promotions.

To create this guide, I analysed MacBook models, pricing trends, expected specifications, and current online offers. I also compared battery life, portability, performance, and everyday usability to shortlist suitable options for students, professionals, and creators.

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