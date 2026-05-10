MacBook Neo gets a massive discount during Amazon Summer sale, available for ₹57,990: How the deal works

Apple's most affordable MacBook is getting a big discount during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Summer sale, which is taking the laptop below ₹60,000. With the new discount, the MacBook Neo will be among the most attractive options one can consider in its price bracket, with a few trade-offs.

Here's the complete deal on the MacBook Neo:

MacBook Neo price drop in India: MacBook Neo launched in India at a starting price of ₹69,900 for the 256GB model. However, during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Summer sale, the MacBook Neo is listed at a price of ₹61,900.

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Moreover, the e-commerce giant is also offering up to a ₹4,000 instant discount when making the payment using an HDFC credit card, taking the effective price to ₹57,990.

MacBook Neo specifications: The Apple MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2408x1506 pixels, 219 PPI, and 500 nits of brightness. The laptop comes with a Magic Keyboard, a Force Touch trackpad, and Touch ID, but the biometric sensor is only available on the 512GB model.

The Neo is powered by Apple's A18 Pro chipset, which is the same 6-core processor seen on the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. The chipset comes with two performance cores and four efficiency cores alongside a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine.

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It is paired with 8GB of unified memory and options for 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage. The device runs on macOS 26 and manages to run Apple Intelligence features.

The laptop houses a FaceTime HD camera capable of 1080p video recording. Audio is handled by a dual-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. It also includes a dual-mic array featuring directional beamforming, Voice Isolation, and Wide Spectrum modes for calls, alongside a standard 3.5mm headphone jack.

The MacBook Neo is enough for everyday computing needs.

The Neo is backed by a 36.5-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery that is rated for up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 16 hours of video streaming. It charges via an included 20W USB-C power adapter.

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There are a limited number of ports on the Neo, which include one USB 3 (USB-C) port and one USB 2 (USB-C) port (one of which also powers the device), while wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.0.

Feature Specification Display 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408x1506), 219 PPI, 500 nits Processor Apple A18 Pro (6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) RAM 8GB Unified Memory Storage 256GB / 512GB SSD Camera 1080p FaceTime HD Audio Dual-speakers (Dolby Atmos), Dual-mic array, 3.5mm headphone jack Keyboard & Trackpad Magic Keyboard, Force Touch trackpad, Touch ID (512GB model only) Ports 1x USB 3 (USB-C), 1x USB 2 (USB-C) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 6.0 Battery & Charging 36.5Wh battery, 20W USB-C Power Adapter Operating System macOS